Optimi Health Partnership with Numinus Wellness Provides Update on First All-Natural Psilocybin Protocol
Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that its previously announced lab services agreement with Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus“) (TSXV: NUMI) is progressing forward with an initial candidate for clinical trials, subject to Health Canada approvals.
Recognized as a global leader in supporting and expanding the safe, accessible, and evidence-based use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), Numinus is aiding Optimi’s mission to further the research and development of all-natural, Canadian-grown psilocybin-producing mushrooms and related product formulations.
Optimi Chairman of the Board JJ Wilson notes, “Today’s news is another step forward as we prepare for our first all-natural proprietary psychedelic mushroom formulation for human trial. We recently noted several advancements at our substantial facilities in Princeton, BC which are ultimately designed to meet or exceed GMP standards for production. This commitment to cultivation, production and processing excellence is reflected by our dedication to “all-natural” formulations. This approach, combined with early-stage research aimed at quickly moving into human trials is all part of a multi-faceted strategic plan aimed at ensuring we have advanced stage product formulations in readiness for timely regulatory review and approval. Optimi’s strategy to generate revenue and sell functional mushroom products is all about laying the groundwork to develop world-class processes to support and build our all-natural mushroom brand. The heavy lifting we are doing today with Numinus will scale into multiple development projects and revenue streams aimed at an array of future commercial opportunities focused on treating a variety of human health conditions naturally and safely.”
As part of the research and development agreement with Numinus, Optimi gained near immediate access to services encompassing laboratories, equipment, and expert talent specifically related to Psilocybe mushrooms, psychedelic compounds, and formulations within Numinus’ licensed facilities. The pre-submission for Optimi’s first candidate whole psilocybe mushroom extract will be fully documented in readiness for applicable Health Canada review in preparation for entry into the proposed clinical trial with IMPACT at the University of Calgary. Optimi believes several additional candidates may be forthcoming and could join the initial candidate profile, thereby jumpstarting the research clinicians’ efforts through access to multiple options for study. All resulting intellectual property (IP) will be 100% owned by Optimi.
Optimi’s CEO, Mike Stier concludes, “The relationship with Numinus has rapidly delivered right out of the gate with what we trust will be a very significant collection of all-natural formulations for study. Attention to detail and rigorous documentation are critical at this stage as we must be prepared to validate the work to the clinical trial team. Accelerated advancement is critical for us to capture sector leadership in order to create tangible returns to our shareholders. This is very important to us. So, I’m truly pleased by today’s news and thank everyone involved for the collaborative approach and eagerness to move forward. The path ahead is getting clearer every day.”
Mike Stier
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)
Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.
Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/ .
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Email: investors@optimihealth.ca
Phone: +1 (778) 930-1321
Web: https://optimihealth.ca/
FORWARD ‐ LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”) that relate to Optimi’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “expects,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecast,” “projection,” “strategy,” “objective,” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐ looking statements pertaining to the dealer’s license application, activities proposed to be conducted under the Company’s research exemption and associated business related to Psilocybin and Psilocin and Optimi’s plans, focus and objectives.
Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “Forward‐Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Final Prospectus dated February 12, 2021. Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
TransCanna’s Lyfted Farms Announces Meet & Greet Events at STIIIZY Locations
Following its launch of $100,000 worth of premium product into 14 STIIIZY retail locations, the Lyfted Farms Team is hosting two in-person Meet & Greet events at stores in San Francisco on May 4th and in San Bernardino on May 5th in conjunction with Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
Lyfted Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) recently shipped 25 lbs of product to STIIIZY locations in San Francisco, Modesto, Los Angeles, Rancho Mirage, Davis, and Alameda.
The Company attributes this profitable new retail relationship with STIIIZY through its longstanding partnership with TasteDeez Treatz, a popular brand with a massive following in the Bay Area rap scene. Lyfted and TasteDeez are 50/50 partners on the TasteDeez brand, with Lyfted providing cultivation, crop management, packaging and order fulfilment for the brand.
Both companies will be celebrating their new statewide deals with STIIIZY at the events that will feature classic cars, live DJ music, giveaways and complimentary street style tacos for all.
“We are known for our deep roots in authentic cannabis culture. Nourishing our relationship directly with the consumer and celebrating our shared love of premium genetic strains and our love of Latino culture goes hand-in-hand with that,” said Shaun Serpa, Marketing Manager for Lyfted Farms.
Adam Gil, CEO of TasteDeez Treatz, said, “Working with STIIIZY and Lyfted Farms is an ideal situation for our brand, giving us statewide availability all over California.”
“STIIIZY is one of the most powerful cannabis brands in the world and we are proud to bring TasteDeezTreatz into their California Retail,” added Moises Ortiz, Chief Operating Officer for TasteDeez Treatz.
Brand collaboration, direct-to-consumer outreach, and strategic partnerships are a cornerstone of Lyfted Farms’ marketing success.
TasteDeez Treatz & Lyfted Farms Cinco De Mayo Pop-Up Celebrations:
Date: May 4, 2021
Address: STIIIZY Union Square
180 O’Farrell St, San Francisco
Time 12pm – 4pm
Date: May 5, 2021
Address: STIIIZY San Bernardino
390 N H St, San Bernardino
Time: 4pm – 8pm
Follow the festivities on Instagram @lyftedfarms
About TransCanna
TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.
TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.
For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com.
For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company’s website at www.TransCanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Bob Blink, CEO
Corporate Communications: investor@transcanna.com 604-200-8853
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:
Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82750
Addition of consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) line of functional mushroom products further expands Lobe’s operations and reach across the psychedelic space
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through its wholly owned subsidiary Eleusian Biosciences Corp. (“Eleusian”), the consumer goods product line, “Vitamind”, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) dated April 30, 2021 between Eleusian and a holding corporation which holds the rights to Vitamind (the “Vendor”) (the “Transaction”). Vitamind is a brand of non-psychedelic functional mushroom products that includes three product lines which are specifically focused on boosting immune response and increasing mental clarity.
Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe, stated, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of this CPG brand, continuing the Company’s success in achieving its ongoing M&A initiatives. Functional mushrooms have been gaining popularity with consumers. Not only do we expect that the Vitamind line of products will provide us with top line revenues, but we anticipate that it will also allow for exciting opportunities for development of complementary new products as we expand our reach across the growing psychedelics space. We intend to leverage this line of products with additional development focused on improving brain function and treatment of mild traumatic brain disease. We look forward to developing additional products in the near term, securing manufacturing facilities and further developing the brand.”
Mr. Young continues, “Functional mushrooms are known to have therapeutic properties and research has shown that certain mushroom products can help strengthen the immune system. We believe the time is right to acquire and launch this complementary product line, as functional/medicinal mushrooms are being increasingly incorporated into health supplements and consumers are becoming extremely wellness focused, with a particular interest in mushrooms and natural immune-boosting supplements that can aid in mental health – with this being of heightened importance with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Vitamind line of products are adaptogenic functional mushroom extract blends, which are specifically designed to promote wellness, including supporting immune response, and mental clarity, including improving memory function and reducing anxiety. The products include a blend of reishi, cordyceps, lion’s mane, turkey tail, mesima, maitake, bacopa and/or shitake mushrooms. The Vitamind line currently consists of three product lines: 911 IMMUNITY, 911 IMMUNITEA, and LIFE HACK. The products include multiple delivery forms, including capsules, tea bags and powder, allowing for ease of consumption and convenience, catering to consumer preferences.
Transaction details:
Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Eleusian acquired all of the Assets (as defined below) of the Vendor for aggregate consideration of $3.6 million. The consideration includes a cash payment of $100,000 and the issuance of 17,500,000 common shares of the Company (the “Consideration Shares“) at a deemed price of $0.20 per Consideration Share for an aggregate deemed value of $3,500,000. On the closing date, the Company paid $100,000 in cash and released 25% of the Consideration Shares, the remainder of which are subject to release conditions, such that the remaining 13,125,000 Consideration Shares will be released in further 25% increments of 4,375,000 common shares upon the Company achieving certain performance milestones with the Vendor’s cooperation. Assets being acquired include: the Vitamind brand and line of products and all intellectual property rights therein, including the exclusive use of the Vitamind tradename and trademark, and all associated branding and marketing materials; access to the Vendor’s supply and distribution network and ongoing commercial assistance with such relationships (the “Assets“).
Lobe also issued 1,400,000 common shares to a finder in connection with the Transaction, at a deemed price of $0.20 per common share. All Lobe securities issued pursuant to the Transaction will be subject to a statutory hold period under Canadian securities laws of four months and a day from the date of issuance.
The securities described in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
Key Industry Drivers:
According to a February 2021 Grand View Research report1, the global dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD$272.4 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growing awareness regarding personal health and wellness owing to changing eating habits and hectic lifestyles is expected to drive the demand for dietary supplements over the forecast period.
Specifically, medicinal mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine for many years, and recently have been in the spotlight of modern science, through studies of their adaptogenic properties and efficacy for a variety of mental health issues. The growing popularity and recognition of medicinal mushrooms is evidenced in the increasing demand for mushrooms, mushroom extracts and dietary supplements using these natural ingredients.
According to a Market Reports World report: “Functional Mushroom Market – growth, trends, and forecast (2019-2024)”2, mushrooms and mushroom extract powder are increasingly being used to improve cognitive health and immune function. The global functional food market is forecasted to reach USD$34.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Functional mushrooms are used in a wide variety of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. This increases the applicability of these mushrooms in the food and beverage sector. The application of these mushrooms as a functional ingredient is driving the growth of the market as functional mushrooms are being increasingly incorporated into health supplements.
About Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.
For further information please contact:
Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623
THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the Transaction and terms with the Vendor, the performance-based milestones and anticipated future plans and operations, including anticipated revenues, marketing plans, opportunities and manufacturing arrangements, development of new products, including treatment of mTBI, research and development using psychedelic compounds, the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, and success of achieving ongoing M&A initiatives, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; risks relating to the Vitamind products, that the Company may not secure a manufacturing agreement, that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.
1 Source: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dietary-supplements-market
Dietary Supplements Market Growth & Trends
2 Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005497/en/34.3-Bn-Functional-Mushroom-Market—Global-Growth-Trends-and-Forecast-2019-2024—ResearchAndMarkets.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82776.
Better Plant Adds Sezzle to Bring ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Payment Solutions to its eCommerce Platform
Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant”) or (the “Company”), a wellness company that makes and sells plant-based products, has engaged Sezzle, a fintech company that enables “buy now, pay later” payments, for its jusubar.com eCommerce platform.
Better Plant Adds Sezzle to Bring “Buy Now, Pay Later” Payment Solutions to its eCommerce Platform
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/82770_4261144f5491783a_001full.jpg
Sezzle enables customers to amortize their purchase to their credit card over four interest-free payments with no credit checks. The payment solution is gaining major traction as it provides a sense of affordability, giving customers an incentive to purchase larger ticket items with four smaller payments over a six-week timeline.
“We are pleased to be adopting this progressive payment solution for our Jusu Bar customers,” says Penny White, CEO of Better Plant. “We understand that modern consumers prefer more flexible and innovative payment solutions. Our goal is to deliver an incredible experience through all touchpoints of the consumer journey.”
As of 2020, Sezzle is the highest-rated Buy Now, Pay Later platform, and has amassed nearly 2 million active customers with more than 16,000 retail partners.
According to CGK National Research Study from April 2020, 69% of millennials say they would try shopping at a new store if it offered installment payment plans.
“Jusu Bar is an ideal brand for us to complete a trial run of Sezzle’s platform. The juice cleanses are a bigger ticket item, and splitting payments into four interest-free installments may encourage more first-time consumers to try the product,” added White. “Plus, because Sezzle does not impact the customer’s credit, and the company still gets paid in full. It is a win-win situation.”
Sezzle announced on March 29, 2021 that it was certified as a B Corp. Companies that are B Corp-certified have met specific standards relating to how the company’s profits and resources are used to support a public benefit. B Corps are for-profit companies that consider the needs of broader constituents of stakeholders including community, employees, and society. B Corp Certification involves measuring a company’s entire social and environmental performance by evaluating how its operations and business model impact the workers, community, environment, and customers.
About Better Plant:
Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. It has a direct-to-consumer platform for refrigerated goods that offers easy online ordering and convenient home delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care and body care. Jusu also has a line of plant-based all-natural home cleaning products that are sold to cleaning companies, retailers and sold directly to consumers. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant’s mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind Biosciences Inc., which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is developing drugs with psychedelic ingredients to treat obesity and to suppress appetite.
For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.
Penny White, President & CEO
penny@betterplantsciences.com
1-833-515-2677
Investor Relations:
Alexandra Dumanski
invest@betterplantsciences.com
1-833-515-2677
Sales Inquiries:
Amber Allen, Head of Sales
amber@betterplantsciences.com
604-808-8118
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company’s products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better Plant cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better Plant, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better Plant expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82770.
Curaleaf Announces Upcoming Investor Community Conference and Event Participation
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Executive Chairman Boris Jordan and Chief Executive Officer Joe Bayern will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during May 2021 .
- A.G.P.’s Spring Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference
May 4, 2021
Joe Bayern , Curaleaf CEO, will be participating in a panel titled, “Northeast Opportunities: Evaluating New Adult-use Markets of New York & New Jersey ” hosted by Alliance Global Partners Equity Analyst Aaron Grey CFA, CPA. ( 12:00pm – 1:00pm ) Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.
May 11, 2021
Boris Jordan , Curaleaf Executive Chairman, will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by Canaccord Genuity Corp. Equity Analyst Matt Bottomley , CPA, CA, CBV. ( 9:00am – 9:25am ) Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.
May 20, 2021
Boris Jordan , Curaleaf Executive Chairman, will be participating in a fireside discussion titled, “Curaleaf Holdings Across the Pond: Why Europe, Why Now?” with Financial Times Reporter, Patricia Nilsson , with an in depth look at Curaleaf’s exciting steps into the European Market. ( 9:30am – 10:00am )
For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf’s IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .
About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 106 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites, more than 30 processing sites, and employs over 4,800 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with leading cultivation, extraction and production capabilities. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com/ .
INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo , SVP, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
IR@curaleaf.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-upcoming-investor-community-conference-and-event-participation-301282464.html
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Cultivate
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”), as amended, in respect to Cresco Labs’ pending acquisition of Cultivate Licensing LLC and BL Real Estate LLC (collectively “Cultivate”)(the “Transaction”). The waiting period expired without the issuance of a so-called “second request” by the United States Department of Justice Antitrust Division (the “DOJ”). The Transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions, including approval from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts which is anticipated to be received in the fourth quarter of 2021.
“We look forward to completing the remaining steps required to close the Transaction and are excited to begin our work with the Cultivate team later this year,” said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. “Upon closing, Cresco Labs will immediately vault to a top 3 share position in Massachusetts, the third $1B+ market where we’ve achieved this status. Once again, we will execute our playbook and demonstrate the growth and leverage that can be achieved by going deeper in strategic states.”
For additional highlights and details on the Transaction, please see the announcement press release and presentation provided on our Investor Relations website.
About Cresco Labs Inc.
Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy’s Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘could,’ ‘would,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘predicts,’ ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 26, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs’ shares, nor as to the Company’s financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company’s forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005337/en/
Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com
Investors:
Jake Graves, Cresco Labs
Manager, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com
For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com
