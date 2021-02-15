Notice of General Meeting and Name Change

<ul class="ee-ul"><li>a marketing and investor relations agreement (the “Winning Agreement”) dated February 5, 2021 with Winning Media LLC (“Winning”) pursuant to which Winning has agreed to provide certain corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications and investor relations services to the Company for a term of three months for total cash consideration of US$150,000, which was paid upon entry into the Winning Agreement. The Company and Winning maintain an arm’s length relationship, and Winning does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company;</li>
<li>a marketing and investor relations agreement (the “Capital Agreement”) dated February 11, 2021 with XF Capital Holdings Corp. (“Capital”) pursuant to which Capital has agreed to provide certain corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications and investor relations services to the Company for a term of two months for total cash consideration of US$40,000, which was paid upon entry into the Capital Agreement. The Company and Capital maintain an arm’s length relationship, and Capital does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company;</li>
<li>a marketing and investor relations agreement (the “EMC Agreement”) dated February 12, 2021 with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC”) pursuant to which EMC has agreed to provide certain corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications and investor relations services to the Company for a term of two months for total cash consideration of US$350,000, which was paid upon entry into the EMC Agreement. The Company and EMC maintain an arm’s length relationship, and EMC does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company;</li>
<li>a marketing and investor relations agreement (the “Hybrid Agreement”) dated February 12, 2021 with Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) pursuant to which Hybrid has agreed to provide certain corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications and investor relations services to the Company for a term of six months for total cash consideration of $60,000, which will be paid monthly to Hybrid. The Company and Hybrid maintain an arm’s length relationship; and</li>
<li>a marketing and investor relations agreement (the “TDR Agreement”) dated February 12, 2021 with The Dales Report Inc. (“TDR”) pursuant to which TDR has agreed to provide certain corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications and investor relations services to the Company for a term of six months for total cash consideration of $60,000, which will be paid monthly to TDR. The Company and TDR maintain an arm’s length relationship and TDR does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.</li>
</ul><p>About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.</p>
<p>BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna also recently acquired US natural health and wellness e-commerce platform Pure Therapy. BevCanna’s vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.</p>
<p>On behalf of the Board of Directors:<br/>
John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer<br/>
Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.stockwatch.com/News/Item?bid=Z-C:BEV-3031700&symbol=BEV&region=C&fmt=orig">Source</a></p>
<div class="cp-text-ad"><div class="row text-ad-ofie">
<div class="ad-image large-4 medium-4 small-12 columns"><a href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing">
<img alt="Cannabis Free Report Cover" class="hide-for-small-only" src="https://cdn.investingnews.com/app/uploads/2020/05/Profiting-from-Cannabis-Industry-3D.jpg" title="Profiting from the Cannabis Industry"/></a></div>
<div class="ad-copy large-8 medium-8 small-11 columns"><a href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing">
<h2 align="center" class="ofie">Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!</h2></a>
<h5 align="center" class="subheadline">Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!</h5>
<div align="center"><a class="button red radius" href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing"> Give me my free report! </a></div>
</div>
<!-- end large-8 -->
</div></div>
Keep reading...
Show less