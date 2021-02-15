Notice of General Meeting and Name Change

World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the investment company with a focus on developing business opportunities in the regulated cannabis industry in Europe, gives notice that a General Meeting (“GM”) is being convened for 12:00 noon on 11 March 2021 at 7-9 Swallow Street, London, W1B 4DE. At the GM, resolutions will be proposed to authorise the Company to issue additional ordinary shares in the Company

As part of the Company’s ongoing progress, it is also announcing its intention to change its name to Love Hemp Group Plc. This change will take effect over the coming weeks and once completed the Company will issue a further notice acknowledging the change.

This name change forms part of the Company’s strategy to build upon the success of its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Limited, and propel the Love Hemp brand to global recognition.

Copies of the Notice of GM, together with the Form of Proxy will be posted to shareholders shortly and will be available to view on the Company’s website at www.worldhighlife.uk.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew@worldhighlife.uk

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 318 3205
worldhighlife@blytheweigh.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: World High Life Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629810/Notice-of-General-Meeting-and-Name-Change

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

