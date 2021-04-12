Nextleaf Solutions Receives Amendment to Standard Processing Licence to Allow for Direct to Province Sales
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis processor, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nextleaf Labs Ltd. (“Nextleaf Labs”), has received an amendment to its existing Standard Cannabis Processing Licence from Health Canada (the “Amendment” or the “Amended Licence”) that authorizes the sale of cannabis extracts, edibles, and topical products, directly to provincially-authorized distributors and retailers across Canada.
Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3fCQ0fyHVc
The Amendment allows Nextleaf Labs to offer additional value-added services to its partners with a quicker and more seamless path to market. Furthermore, the Amended Licence provides Nextleaf with the necessary flexibility to add another revenue stream outside of the business-to-business market by launching its own house brand should the Company deem it accretive.
“The receipt of this licence amendment marks a significant milestone for Nextleaf, our commercial partners, and our investors,” said Nextleaf CEO, Paul Pedersen. “The sales licence helps Nextleaf service our partners more efficiently. Speed-to-market and the ability to test products effectively are often just as important to our partners as the price per molecule. This sales amendment, alongside our recently announced research licence amendment, and our unrivaled technology positions Nextleaf as a top tier extraction partner. Lastly, the amendment allows us to create and manufacture our own brands and add to our bottom-line revenue as the industry waits for market equilibrium in the extracts segment.”
Nextleaf’s proprietary closed-loop automated extraction refinery, capable of processing up to 600 kilograms of cannabis or hemp biomass daily with only 2-3 operators per shift, is located at Nextleaf Labs in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.
Nextleaf Issues Shares
Nextleaf has issued an aggregate of 45,283 common shares at a price of $0.265 per share, representing an aggregate value of $12,000, to a non-executive employee of the Company.
About Nextleaf®
Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd, a Health Canada licensed Standard Processor, the Company is a low-cost producer of cannabis distillate and private label THC & CBD oils. Nextleaf’s proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilograms of dried cannabis into oil per day. The Company owns 12 U.S. patents and has been issued over 70 patents globally. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company’s patent pending Rapid Emulsion Technology by OILS™ powers differentiated ingestible cannabis products.
Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
www.nextleafsolutions.com
For more information please contact:
Jason McBride
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
investors@nextleafsolutions.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio, the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80103
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Nextleaf Solutions
Aion Therapeutic Engages KCSA Strategic Communications as Corporate Communications Counsel
Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) (” Aion Therapeutic ” or the ” Company “) today announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications (” KCSA “), a leading New York City -based communications firm.
Trulieve Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), today announced the closing of its previously announced marketed public offering of 5,000,000 subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada (the “Offering”) at a public offering price of C$50.00 per share ( $39.63 per share after giving effect to the conversion rate published by Bloomberg at 4:30pm ET on April 7, 2021 to convert Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars). In connection with the closing of the Offering, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 750,000 subordinate voting shares. As a result, the gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Trulieve, were C$287.5 million (or $227.9 million after giving effect to the conversion rate denoted above).
The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity, as sole book-running manager, and included Cormark Securities Inc., as co-lead manager, as well as ATB Capital Markets Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital and PI Financial Corp. All of the shares in the Offering were sold by Trulieve. Trulieve intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily to fund Trulieve’s business development and for general working capital purposes.
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR ) (the “ Company ” or “ Ayurcann ”), is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing” ) of up to 2,645,503 units (the “Units” ) at a price of $0.189 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share ( “Common Share” ) of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant ( “Warrant” ), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.38 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date ( “Closing Date” ) of the Financing, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 .
The Company will have an option, prior to the closing date, to upsize the offering with the sale of an additional 25% of Units, accounting to aggregate proceeds of up to $625,000.
Lobe Sciences to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 14, 2021
Lobe invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 14, 2021.
Cresco Labs Expands Branded Edibles Portfolio With Launch of Wonder Wellness Gummies
Company is strategically building a diverse edibles portfolio with taste-forward and effects-driven products to cater to market and consumer needs
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the launch of Wonder Wellness (“Wonder”) Gummies and availability in Illinois. The new low-dose edibles are enhanced with botanicals to complement the overall cannabis experience, and their simple packaging communicates desired effects so wellness-minded category newcomers can consume with confidence to add cannabis as a part of their daily lifestyles.
EXPLORE