Next Green Wave Places In Top 50 Performing Companies on OTCQX

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) (“Next Green Wave“, “NGW” or the “Company”) NGW is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies, across all industries, traded on the OTCQX Best Market in 2020.

Next Green Wave was ranked 41st overall and 4th among all public cannabis companies.

Of the cannabis companies that made the list, Next Green Wave is the only cannabis company with a market cap of less than 500 million.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6127/73024_0b76795904da68ad_002full.jpg

Download the complete 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking HERE

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Michael Jennings
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

About Next Green Wave

Next Green Wave is a fully integrated premium seed to shelf craft cannabis producer offering products through its in-house brand portfolio and wholesale flower for other large cannabis manufacturers. The Company owns and operates a 35,000 sf indoor facility in Coalinga, CA which is home to our nursery, cultivation, distribution, and future extraction business. NGW has an exclusive seed library consisting of 120 cannabis strains and hybrids including award-winning cultivars and is producing high quality tissue culture plantlets through its proprietary cloning technology with bio-tech leader Precigen. Marketing, product design and formulation are produced in-house, please follow along us at www.nextgreenwave.com or on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

For more information regarding Next Green Wave please contact:

Ryan Lange
CMO
Tel: +1 (604) 684-6844
IR@nextgreenwave.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Next Green Wave Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements” and such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information represent only NGW’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of NGW’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations for long-term (YE 2020 and YE 2021) revenue and adjusted EBITDA profitability, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives (including completion of construction and increasing production capacity), and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects NGW’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to NGW and on assumptions NGW believes are reasonable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under US federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; NGW’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; NGW’s requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers; and risks and delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although NGW has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. NGW has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Next Green Wave

