Matica Introduces New Cannabis Brand

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) and Matica subsidiary, West Island Culture Inc. (“West Island”) are pleased to introduce our newest cannabis brand to the market CITOYENTM . CITOYENTMis a more accessible brand of quality cannabis to come out of Montreal’s West Island, The People’s Flower.

All CITOYENTM flower products are craft grown, quality cannabis offerings at lower entry prices and with greater volumes in comparison to our premium OuestTM products. There are currently two product families in the CITOYENTMbrand. CITOYENTMGold Star products are high THC craft products. The CITOYENTM Red Star craft products have a mid to high THC range. Both sets of products still offer the strong bag appeal found with the QuestTM brand stemming from our focus on rich terpene profiles and attractive visual attributes. The CITOYENTM brand strives to provide a greater number consumers with a taste of what a high quality bud in the legal market should be.

To learn more about The People’s Flower please go to citoyencannabis.ca

Please follow us to for more updates on our exciting new ranger of cannabis products from CITOYENTM and their availability in your province.

Partnership Dispute

As per Matica press release dated November 16, 2020, Matica increased its position in its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. DBA West Island Culture (“RoyalMax”), from 70% to 99.97%. In March 2021, the Company was served with a nuisance lawsuit by 9076484 CANADA INC., seeking principally an order declaring that it is a 14.5% owner of RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. The Company believes the claim is frivolous and without merit. The Company will aggressively defend itself and seek all available remedies under the law.

Further, the Company was served a 2nd nuisance lawsuit by Cannatechnologie Inc. The Plaintiff is seeking payment of $200,000 which Matica acknowledges are owed, but, owed to parties other than Cannatechnologie Inc. Also, Cannatechnologie Inc. is seeking an order overturning RoyalMax’ issuance of shares to Matica as per the aforementioned press release of November 16, 2020. The Company believes each of these 2 lawsuits is without merit and were commenced in order to seek a payment via a settlement. The Company will aggressively defend itself, and seek all available remedies under the law.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. Matica continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and RoyalMax, including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, Matica and RoyalMax intend on introducing edibles into the RoyalMax product mix.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

