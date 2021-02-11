Hill Street Welcomes Raymond Bisaillon to the Board of Directors

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Raymond Bisaillon to the board of directors of the Company.

Jack Fraser, Chairman of the Board stated, “We are very excited to welcome Raymond to the Board of Directors of Hill Street, as his past success & fresh approach to this rapidly expanding sector compliments the talents of the company’s already rich assets.”

His appointment comes at a time when Hill Street is poised to leverage the recent acquisition of the exclusive rights to Lexaria’s ground-breaking DehydraTECHTM patent portfolio on a global basis. Mr. Bisaillon commented that “I am of the strong belief that DehydraTech is the safest, healthiest and most simple method to infuse the numerous attributes of the Cannabis plant into the bloodstream and am thrilled to partner with Hill Street Beverage Company in expediting the commercialization of this valuable patented technology. I am excited to help guide Hill Street Beverage Company through the next phase of its growth to become a unique shareholder friendly, health conscious, profitable Company.”

Raymond Bisaillon

Mr. Bisaillon is a calculated, thoughtful, philanthropic entrepreneur and private investor who has had a successful passion for investing since an early age. In his quest to follow in the footsteps of legendary investors, he has taken calculated risks in excellent businesses that possess a unique competitive advantage.

As a proud graduate of Laurentian University, Raymond was fortunate to have been selected to represent the country of Canada as a member of AISEC in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Vitoria and Salvador Brazil in 1997. In 1998, he was a Canadian Student Ambassador in the Sichuan Province of China to encourage International Trade Relations.

Upon graduation in 1999, Raymond worked as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Canadian Investment Manager (CIM) with Industrial Alliance Insurance and then in 2002 as a Senior Financial Advisor with CIBC Imperial Service. In 2012, he launched Bisaillon Asset Management Inc, a full-service Financial Planning Firm in Sudbury ON.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is a leading and award-winning company focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult-format beverages. Hill Street‘s brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Vin(Zero) and Vintense wines, and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, will produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages and other cannabis products with expected distribution at licensed outlets in 2021. Check out Hill Street‘s award-winning line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

For further information:
Jack Fraser, Chairman of the Board, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,
jack@hillstreetbevco.com

Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco
and on Facebook http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74280

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Hill Street Beverage Company

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Hill Street Beverage Company using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

  • Total Cannabis Net Revenue of $70.3 Million , Excluding Provisions of $2.7 Million , Up 11% over Q2 2020

  • Medical Cannabis Net Revenue of $38.9 Million , Up 42% Versus Q2 2020, Driven by a 562% Increase in High Margin International Medical Sales

Keep reading... Show less

Hill Street Announces Resignation of Director

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”)- The Company announces that further to its press release dated February 9, 2021, Terry Donnelly, has resigned as a director of the Company.

For further information:

Keep reading... Show less

Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals Program

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its cannabinoid pharmaceuticals program specifically as it relates to the clinical development of Cannabidiol (“CBD”) in the treatment of rare diseases and the Company’s novel drug delivery technology.

Revive has built a portfolio of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) orphan drug designations for CBD that support the long-term potential of cannabinoid prescription medicines for rare diseases and disorders, which the Company believes has been validated by the FDA approval of the GW Pharmaceuticals plc EPIDIOLEX® product and the recently announced acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for $7.2 billion.

Keep reading... Show less

Lexaria Expands R&D Program to Address US$28 Billion Hypertension Market with Addition of Two Human Clinical Studies

  • Hypertension program evaluating effectiveness of DehydraTECH-processed CBD now consists of three human clinical studies and two animal studies

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces significant progress in its 2021 applied research and development (R&D) program with additional focus on hypertension

“Over 1.1 billion people suffer from hypertension,” said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. “Pending successful completion of Lexaria’s study programs, we intend to pursue opportunities for growth through strategic partnerships with leading companies active in the hypertension drug or CBD pharmaceutical marketplaces.”

Keep reading... Show less

HempFusion Launches Sleep and Stress Products With Twice the Amount of CBD

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce it has increased its product offering to 48 SKUs by introducing its new and improved Sleep and Stress products with twice the amount of CBD per serving.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005284/en/

Keep reading... Show less