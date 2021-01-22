Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Registers First Recreational Cannabis Sales in Arizona

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the launch of recreational cannabis sales in Arizona .

“We are thrilled to record the first sale and begin offering access to regulated and legal cannabis products to recreational customers on this historic day in Arizona ,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve White . “Initial sales commenced only 80 days from the election and 54 days after the election was certified, representing by far the fastest launch to date in history. The Department of Health Services did an incredible job expediting this process, helping operators like Harvest sell recreationally to Arizonans 21 years of age and older. We look forward to serving both medical patients and recreational customers across the state at our retail stores.”

Harvest currently operates 15 dispensaries in Avondale , Casa Grande , Chandler , Cottonwood , Glendale , Guadalupe , Lake Havasu, Mesa , Peoria , Phoenix , Scottsdale , Tempe , and Tucson supported by cultivation facilities in Camp Verde , El Mirage , Phoenix , and Willcox and processing facilities in Flagstaff and Phoenix . Additional information and updates on the launch of recreational cannabis sales at Harvest’s Arizona locations can be found at: https://www.harvesthoc.com/recreational-dispensary/ .

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

Facebook: @HarvestHOC
Instagram: @HarvestHOC
Twitter: @HarvestHOC

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding Harvest’s business strategies or prospects, which may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our growth potential in the Arizona recreational cannabis market and the sustainability of such growth; our ability to successfully and timely execute our business and operational plans in Arizona ; the development of favorable federal and state cannabis regulatory frameworks in the United States applicable to multi-state cannabis operators, including a delay in, or a failure to, federally decriminalize cannabis in the United States ; and adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis.  Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied­.

