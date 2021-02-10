FinCanna Reports Strong Customer Demand for Portfolio Company QVI Inc., a Multi Brand Cannabis Manufacturer in Sonoma County, California

QVI’s Facility is Designed for Annual Operating Capacity of ~US$45 Million

FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce growing demand for manufacturing services for its investee company QVI, Inc. doing business as “The Galley”, a cannabis infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California

QVI’s 8,300 sq. ft. state of the art co-manufacturing facility located in Santa Rosa, CA, is built to FDA and CDPH standards and has been fully operational since July 2020. The company is experiencing accelerating demand for its services from a growing roster of over 30 in-state and out-of-state highly regarded consumer brands. QVI is also experiencing a steady increase in re-orders from existing clients that is establishing an increasing base of recurring monthly revenues.

QVI management attributes the acceleration of customer demand to its automated manufacturing expertise, superior production quality and its “one stop shop” capability to produce virtually all high-value cannabis products, including Edibles, Topicals, Tinctures, Chocolate, Hard Candies, Gummies and Beverages under one roof. Additionally, its outstanding R&D team has the ability to assist brands in launching not only new individual products but whole new product lines. The Galley’s operational design also positions the business to rapidly scale production as demand escalates towards its annual operating capacity of approximately US$45 million. For more information about “The Galley” please visit www.thegalleysr.com

Annie Holman, CEO of QVI Inc. stated, We are extremely pleased with our growing roster of client Brands which is a testament to our multi-talented production team’s ability to consistently deliver the very best quality in the market. The word is getting out. The Galley is being increasingly recognized as “the” manufacturing solution for in and out-of-state Brands who recognize that in a competitive marketplace, only the “best” will do.”

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital said, “We’re very happy with QVI’s growing roster of great brands and the continued increase of monthly re-orders from these customers. This accelerating growth clearly demonstrates the abilities of QVI’s outstanding team led by CEO Annie Holman and their growing reputation across the industry for excellence. We are anticipating a breakthrough year for QVI and look forward to sharing in their success with an increasing monthly royalty income stream for our shareholders.”

QVI’s immediate goal is to become the premier contract cannabis manufacturer in California, the largest single market in North America and, upon success, to license products nationally and globally.

The legal U.S. cannabis market is expected to reach more than US$41 billion in annual sales by 2025 with California, the single largest market in North America, representing an estimated 20% market share or US$8.2 billion. (New Frontier Data)

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage their total revenues.

FinCanna’s scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high-impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna’s profile at www.sedar.com

FinCanna Capital Corp.
Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All forward looking statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein include but are not limited to the statements relating to the effectiveness of QVI’s products or services, the ability of QVI to continue and expand operations and the timing thereof, the success of sales and other marketing plans, the size, expected capacity, success of operations and future revenues and timing thereof, QVI’s ability to obtain financing for the development of its business and its ability to pay FinCanna royalties or other amounts when due. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the CSE listing statement available at www.SEDAR.com and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

