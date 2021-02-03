FinCanna Capital Engages CFN Enterprises Inc. to Reach New Cannabis Investors

FinCanna Capital Corp. is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies in the licensed U.S. cannabis industry.

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), owner and operator of CFN Media, the leading media network dedicated to the global legal cannabis, CBD and psychedelics industries, today announced the addition of FinCanna Capital Corp. (CSE: CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) to its growing client roster in the cannabis industry.

FinCanna Capital Corp.

CFN Media will leverage its proprietary digital content platform and extensive distribution network-including its flagship CannabisFN website-to attract targeted retail, accredited and institutional investors to FinCanna Capital Corp.

“We are excited to be working with FinCanna Capital,” said CFN Media President Frank Lane. “With a unique royalty-based business model, the company offers the cannabis sector an alternative to debt or equity financing while providing its own shareholders with a strategically diversified cannabis portfolio that spins off high margin royalty revenue.”

FinCanna Capital‘s active investment portfolio includes QVI Inc., a cannabis-infused product manufacturer, Cultivation Technologies Inc., an award-winning extraction and manufacturing enterprise, and ezGreen Compliance, an enterprise compliance and point of sale software solution targeting the nascent cannabis industry.

The company is primarily focused on the California cannabis industry, which generated $3.1 billion in 2019 revenue, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, making it the largest cannabis market in North America. Prohibition Partners projects that the state licensed cannabis market is projected to reach $43.9 billion by 2024.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital, stated, “CFN Media is widely recognized as being a leading source for news and information in the cannabis sector and as such have developed a great following from investors following the sector. We expect a number of positive developments with our investee companies as we move into 2021 and look forward to sharing the FinCanna story with CFN’s highly informed audience.”

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The Company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage of their total revenues.

FinCanna’s scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For FinCanna’s cautionary note regarding forward-looking information visit: https://www.fincannacapital.com/corporate/forward-looking-statement/

About CFN Enterprises Inc.

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) is a digital media and ecommerce company focused on advancing businesses and brands in highly regulated emerging industries across the globe. CFN connects investors with new market opportunities while helping consumers find innovative products that enhance their lives. Learn more at www.cfnenterprisesinc.com.

CFN Enterprises Inc. Media Contact:

CFN Enterprises Inc.
+001 (833) 420-CNFN
investors@cfnenterprisesinc.com

