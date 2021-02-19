FinCanna Capital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $1.5 Million

FinCanna Management Will Subscribe for $750,000 of the Private Placement

FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) is pleased to announce its intention to raise $1,500,000, by way of a non-brokered private placement of 12,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.125 per Unit (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of FinCanna and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of FinCanna at an exercise price of C$0.18 for 24 months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement

The company may pay finders’ fees on a portion of the offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The FinCanna management team will subscribe for $750,000 of this Private Placement.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is no material fact or material change regarding FinCanna that has not been generally disclosed.

FinCanna intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to fund additional royalty investment opportunities and the Company’s ongoing working capital and general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage their total revenues.

FinCanna’s scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna’s profile at www.sedar.com

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:
Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
CALI@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things, the closing of the Private Placement, expected terms and conditions of the Private Placement, the completion, terms and size of the Private Placement and the use of proceeds of the Private Placement are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability to find suitable subscribers for the Private Placement. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the Private Placement will occur or that, if the Private Placement does occur, it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. FinCanna assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE: FinCanna Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630670/FinCanna-Capital-Announces-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement-to-Raise-15-Million

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

FinCanna Capital Corp.

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from FinCanna Capital Corp. using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Rivers Obtains Court Approval of the Arrangement with Canopy Growth

Canopy Rivers Inc. (” Rivers ” or the ” Company “) today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has approved the previously announced plan of arrangement (the ” Arrangement “) involving Canopy Growth Corporation (” Canopy Growth “) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), pursuant to which Rivers will transfer three portfolio assets to Canopy Growth in exchange for approximately $115 million in cash, approximately 3.65 million common shares of Canopy Growth, and the cancellation of all multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares of Rivers held by Canopy Growth.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature. Assuming the satisfaction or waiver of these closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to be completed on or about February 23, 2021 . Further information about the Arrangement can be found in the Company’s management information circular in connection with the Arrangement, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s SEDAR profile and www.canopyrivers.com/investors .

Keep reading... Show less

Lobe Sciences Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Proprietary Nasal Mist Device

Proprietary spray delivers micro doses of psilocybin or N-acetylcysteine for treatment of PTSD and traumatic brain injury

 Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) announced today the completion and testing of the proof-of-concept prototype of its proprietary nasal mist device. As announced on December 3, 2020, the Company engaged VisionWorks Engineering of San Diego, CA to complete this first phase of development. Lobe’s nasal mist device delivers “micro doses” of pharmaceutical agents such as a psilocybin and N-acetylcysteine (“NAC”) at preselected dosages.

Keep reading... Show less

Numinus announces milestones in compassionate access trial for MDMA-assisted therapy in collaboration with MAPS Public Benefit Corporation

Trial enters pre-implementation stage having met several key milestones towards expanding access to patients with PTSD

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, is pleased to share that the single-arm, open-label, compassionate access 1 trial for MDMA-assisted therapy has made significant progress towards treating patients with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This trial is being pursued in collaboration with MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) the leading developer of the treatment protocols, research, and MDMA-assisted therapy training programs.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Resale Registration Statement on Form S-1 Declared Effective

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”) announced that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission declared Trulieve’s resale registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) effective on February 4, 2021 .

Trulieve became a U.S. reporting company upon effectiveness of the Registration Statement.  Accordingly, the Company’s financial statements are now required to be reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Trulieve is not selling any securities under the Registration Statement.  Rather, the Registration Statement relates to the potential resale, from time to time, of securities of the Company by certain of its securityholders. Trulieve will ‎not receive any proceeds from any sale of securities by the selling securityholders pursuant to the Registration Statement.

Keep reading... Show less

Terry Booth Unveils His New Cannabis Game Plan

A longstanding executive for a foundational publicly traded Canadian cannabis firm is set to return to the space as CEO of a company looking to shift strategies.

Terry Booth is expected to become the official new leading executive at Australis Capital (CSE:AUSA,OTCQB:AUSAF) pending an acquisition deal set to close before February 22.

Keep reading... Show less