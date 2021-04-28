Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Due to the continued public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Cronos Group will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2021 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

The Company’s proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting and containing detailed instructions about how to participate in the meeting is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/financial-information/annual-meeting .

Access Information
Date: Friday, June 25, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT
Live Audio Webcast Online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/226761154
Password: cronos2021

Replay
A replay of the Annual Meeting will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website ( https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations ) starting about 24 hours after the meeting is finished.

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS ™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE ™ and Spinach ™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones ™, Happy Dance ™ and PEACE+ ™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.com

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward‐looking information” or “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”).  All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward‐looking Statements.  In some cases, Forward‐looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward‐looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward‐looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results and results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward‐looking Statements.  A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively.  Any Forward‐looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward‐ looking Statement.  Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward‐looking Statement.

Cronos Group Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


