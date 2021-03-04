Cresco Labs to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25th, 2021
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31 st , 2020 on Thursday March 25 th , 2021 before the market opens.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights on Thursday March 25 th , 2021 at 8:30am Eastern Time (7:30am Central Time).
Event: Cresco Labs Fourth Quarter and Fully Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Thursday March 25 th , 2021
Time: 8:30a.m. EDT
Webcast: Link
Dial-in: 1-855-9796-654 (US), 1-833-2942-546 (CA), 0800-640-6441 (UK), 44-20-3936-2999 (Int’l)
Passcode: 885607
Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco Labs investor relations website.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted brands including Cresco, Remedi, High Supply, Cresco Reserve, Good News, Wonder Wellness, FloraCal Farms and Mindy’s Chef Led Artisanal Edibles created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at CrescoLabs.com .
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘could,’ ‘would,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘predicts,’ ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2020, and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco’s shares, nor as to the Company’s financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company’s forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005157/en/
Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com
Investors:
Jake Graves, Cresco Labs
Manager, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com
For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Regulatory approvals place Numinus lab at the forefront of global psychedelics research
Numinus Bioscience adds Ketamine and LSD to licence to produce, assemble and sell a wide variety of psychedelic compounds
Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI ), a global leader in supporting and expanding the safe, accessible and evidence-based use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), has received new amendments under Canada’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act that enhance the Company’s ability to lead psychedelics research and support the global psychedelics sector.
Canopy Growth to Participate in BofA Securities Virtual Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on March 11, 2021
Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) (“Canopy Growth” or “the Corporation”) announced today that EVP & CFO Mike Lee will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Virtual Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:30am ET .
Hill Street Obtains Extension for Closing of Private Placement
Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”). The Company announces that further to its press release dated March 2, 2021, it has obtained TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the closing date of its previously announced private placement of units (“Units”) until April 7, 2021. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) warrant, exercisable for one common share at price of $0.11 per share, for a period of three (3) years from the date of Closing. The Company applied to extend the date of closing to allow a greater number of interested investors to participate.
For more information regarding the Company or the offering, please contact ir@hillstreetbevco.com, or
INDVR Brands Inc. Announces Asset Purchase Agreement with Strainz, Inc. and Bronnor, Corp., to Become a Fully Licensed Manufacturer and Distributor of Infused Products in Colorado
INDVR BRANDS INC. (CSE: IDVR) (the “Company” or “INDVR Brands” or “INDVR”), a premier cannabis brand consolidator and producer of Cannabis infused products is pleased to announce the following:
Sprouts Farmers Market Picks up All Nine SKUs of KOIOS and Fit Soda
Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that its KOIOS ™ nootropic beverages and Fit Soda ™ functional beverages (collectively, “Koios Beverages”) have been approved for placement at Sprouts Farmers Market (“Sprouts”) (NASDAQ: SFM) who has more than 360 stores in 23 states. With the addition of Sprouts, the brand will now be carried in more than 4,200 stores across various regions of the United States.
Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products and a strong focus on customer service among its more than 35,000 team members. Team members are trained to educate customers about the thousands of products offered, which also include cutting-edge vitamins and supplements made using strict quality standards and ethically sourced ingredients. In addition to personalized service, Sprouts offers resources on sprouts.com to educate customers on health topics such as nootropics and cognitive health.
