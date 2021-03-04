Canopy Growth to Participate in BofA Securities Virtual Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on March 11, 2021
Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) (“Canopy Growth” or “the Corporation”) announced today that EVP & CFO Mike Lee will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Virtual Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:30am ET .
The presentation will be conducted by live webcast, and will be accessible through the company’s website at https://www.canopygrowth.com/investors/investor-events/ . A replay option will be available on the company’s website until September 7, 2021 for those that cannot participate in the live event.
About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use
of such terms and phrases as “intend,” “goal,” “strategy,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “projections,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “proposed,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “likely,” “designed to,” “foreseeable future,” “believe,” “scheduled” and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward–looking statements and the forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy”) can be found under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Canopy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com , respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward–looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward– looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward–looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Regulatory approvals place Numinus lab at the forefront of global psychedelics research
Numinus Bioscience adds Ketamine and LSD to licence to produce, assemble and sell a wide variety of psychedelic compounds
Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI ), a global leader in supporting and expanding the safe, accessible and evidence-based use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), has received new amendments under Canada’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act that enhance the Company’s ability to lead psychedelics research and support the global psychedelics sector.
Cresco Labs to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25th, 2021
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31 st , 2020 on Thursday March 25 th , 2021 before the market opens.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights on Thursday March 25 th , 2021 at 8:30am Eastern Time (7:30am Central Time).
Hill Street Obtains Extension for Closing of Private Placement
Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”). The Company announces that further to its press release dated March 2, 2021, it has obtained TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the closing date of its previously announced private placement of units (“Units”) until April 7, 2021. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) warrant, exercisable for one common share at price of $0.11 per share, for a period of three (3) years from the date of Closing. The Company applied to extend the date of closing to allow a greater number of interested investors to participate.
For more information regarding the Company or the offering, please contact ir@hillstreetbevco.com, or
INDVR Brands Inc. Announces Asset Purchase Agreement with Strainz, Inc. and Bronnor, Corp., to Become a Fully Licensed Manufacturer and Distributor of Infused Products in Colorado
INDVR BRANDS INC. (CSE: IDVR) (the “Company” or “INDVR Brands” or “INDVR”), a premier cannabis brand consolidator and producer of Cannabis infused products is pleased to announce the following:
Sprouts Farmers Market Picks up All Nine SKUs of KOIOS and Fit Soda
Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that its KOIOS ™ nootropic beverages and Fit Soda ™ functional beverages (collectively, “Koios Beverages”) have been approved for placement at Sprouts Farmers Market (“Sprouts”) (NASDAQ: SFM) who has more than 360 stores in 23 states. With the addition of Sprouts, the brand will now be carried in more than 4,200 stores across various regions of the United States.
Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products and a strong focus on customer service among its more than 35,000 team members. Team members are trained to educate customers about the thousands of products offered, which also include cutting-edge vitamins and supplements made using strict quality standards and ethically sourced ingredients. In addition to personalized service, Sprouts offers resources on sprouts.com to educate customers on health topics such as nootropics and cognitive health.
