Aurora Announces Agreement with Great North Distributors Inc. For Canadian Retail Sales Execution

Great North will be exclusive representative for Aurora’s leading portfolio of Canadian brands

NYSE | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Great North Distributors Inc. (“Great North”), Canada’s first national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis. Under the agreement, Great North will be the exclusive representative for Aurora’s leading portfolio of brands across the Canadian cannabis retail environment.

“The agreement is designed to significantly bolster Aurora’s market position in Canada . Great North brings deep experience across the spectrum of sales capabilities that will further differentiate Aurora as a leader in the growing cannabis space,” said Miguel Martin , CEO, Aurora Cannabis . “We have selected Great North for their outstanding execution across regulated businesses. Combining their executional strength with Aurora’s leading portfolio of brands is a recipe for success.”

Great North has reach across every province in Canada , including established relationships and expertise in working with provincially-owned and operated retailers and private retailers in Canada’s cannabis industry. Great North applies industry-leading data analytics capabilities to the sector, providing suppliers with a powerful data-driven approach to cannabis sales.

“Adding Aurora to our portfolio of companies we proudly represent is a signal of our market leadership,” said Doug Wieland , President, Canada – Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Great North Distributors. “Great North has executed in the Canadian cannabis market since day one and will immediately bring value in sales execution to Aurora. Aurora has entrusted their family of brands in our team and we look forward to delivering exceptional results.”

Great North will assume responsibility for Aurora’s sales execution on January 25, 2021 .

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company’s brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael ’71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva CBD. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis products, Aurora’s brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com .

Aurora’s common shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “ACB”, and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

About Great North Distributors

Great North Distributors Inc. is Canada’s first national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis. Established by the owners of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the world’s preeminent distributor for beverage alcohol, Great North Distributors has reach across every province in Canada , including established relationships and expertise in working with provincially owned and operated retailers and private retailers alike. Great North applies industry-leading data analytics capabilities from the wine and spirits industry to the new cannabis industry, providing suppliers with a powerful data-driven approach to cannabis sales.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, and include, but are not limited to, the impact of the agreement with Great North on the Company’s adult-use sales. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected developments at the date the statements are made, such as current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, the effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated September 24, 2020 (the “AIF”) and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

