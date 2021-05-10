4Front Ventures Announces Participation at Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (“4Front” or the “Company”), a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products, today announced that its executive team will participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference, held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 .

Andrew Thut , Chief Investment Officer of 4Front, will participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday, May 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET , and the Company will host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.
4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear , Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona , 4Front has operations in Illinois , Massachusetts , California , Michigan , and Washington state . From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front’s team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit 4Front’s website www.4frontventures.com .

Numinus Congratulates MAPS on Phase 3 Clinical Trial Demonstrating Significant Benefits of MDMA-Assisted Therapy for Severe PTSD

Numinus and Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies collaboration
will conduct follow-on Compassionate Access trial in real-world setting in Vancouver, Canada

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today congratulates the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and the MAPP1 trial study team for their announcement of results from the Phase 3 randomized clinical trial of MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Trulieve Announces the Largest US Cannabis Transaction; Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., Creates the Most Profitable Multi-State Operator in the World’s Largest Cannabis Market

Combined Company Will Maintain Industry Leading Scale in Retail, Cultivation & Production

Footprint Provides National Scale with a Deep Regional Focus in Attractive Markets

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • First quarter revenue was $88.8 million , up 101% from the first quarter 2020 and 27% sequentially
  • First quarter net loss before non-controlling interest was $23.0 million , compared to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $26.9 million in the first quarter, up 196% compared to $9.1 million in the fourth quarter 2020
  • 2021 revenue target increased to at least $400 million

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest” or the “Company”) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

