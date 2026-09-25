Cystar, Incergo and Visual Semiconductor Collaborate on Next-Generation Glasses-Free 3D PC Monitors

Collaboration targets GF3D™ monitors spanning 4K, 5K, 6K and 8K — bringing immersive Glasses-Free 3D to the desktop with no glasses, no goggles and no privacy-invading eye-tracking cameras.

Cystar, Incergo S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG,OTC:ICGUF) and Visual Semiconductor, Inc. (VSI) today announced a collaboration to develop a new family of GF3D™ Glasses-Free 3D PC monitors, with planned models spanning 4K, 5K, 6K and 8K resolutions.

The collaboration is designed to bring VSI's plenoptic display technology to desktop computing, combining conventional high-resolution 2D operation with immersive Glasses-Free 3D for gaming, entertainment, content creation and professional visualization.

FOUR RESOLUTIONS. ONE GF3D VISION.

The planned 4K model will target gaming, streaming and entertainment. The 5K model is aimed at creators, designers and professional desktops. The 6K model is intended for VFX, CAD, engineering and scientific visualization. A flagship 8K model is being explored for medical imaging, engineering review, advanced visualization and premium workstations.

GF3D is designed to deliver dimensional viewing without glasses, goggles or headsets — and without privacy-invading eye-tracking cameras continuously monitoring the viewer. You watch the screen. The screen does not need to watch you.

GF3D is also designed for multi-user viewing, allowing multiple people to share the same dimensional image rather than building the experience around one individually tracked viewer.

VSI is developing AI-enhanced processing intended to support native 3D content as well as conversion and optimization of existing 2D content for GF3D viewing.

The planned monitors are being developed to support both conventional 2D and Glasses-Free 3D, giving users the flexibility to move between everyday desktop work and immersive dimensional viewing.

Additional specifications, demonstrations, product configurations and commercialization plans will be announced as the collaboration progresses.

ABOUT THE PARTNERS

Cystar is a holding company focused on bringing Glasses-Free 3D products to consumer and commercial markets through retail distribution.

Incergo S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG,OTC:ICGUF) is a publicly listed company collaborating with Visual Semiconductor on the commercialization of GF3D display technology.

Visual Semiconductor, Inc. develops GF3D™ Glasses-Free 3D display technology, including plenoptic hardware and AI-based 2D-to-3D conversion, for televisions, PC monitors, tablets, smartphones and commercial displays.

Investor Relations
INCERGO S.A.
Investors@visualsemi.com

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