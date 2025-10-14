Cyngn Deploys DriveMod with G&J Pepsi, the Largest Independent Pepsi Bottler in the USA

Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today announced a commercial DriveMod Tugger deployment with G&J Pepsi, the largest independent Pepsi bottler in the United States. The expansion into material handling for consumer-packaged goods marks a new chapter in Cyngn's mission to broaden the adoption of its advanced autonomous technology across industries.
"Our partnership with Cyngn underscores our commitment to innovation and operational excellence," said Jeff Erwin, VP, Manufacturing & Quality at G&J Pepsi. "We just completed a 77K sq foot warehouse expansion and by integrating DriveMod into our material handling processes, we're not only addressing today's labor challenges but also positioning our business to meet the growing demands of tomorrow. We see this collaboration as an important step in ensuring we continue to deliver for our customers with the highest levels of efficiency and reliability."
"Partnering with G&J Pepsi, a respected family-owned business with nearly a century of history, aligns with our goal to bring scalable, autonomous technology to leaders in essential industries," said Lior Tal, Cyngn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to support G&J Pepsi's vision for streamlined, technology-driven operations that will allow them to continue delivering high-quality products and customer service."
PepsiCo's products are distributed across more than 200 countries and territories. This extensive reach is achieved through a combination of company-owned operations and partnerships with independent bottlers and distributors, like G&J Pepsi.
Founded in 1925, G&J Pepsi has grown to become the largest independent Pepsi bottler in the country, serving customers across Ohio and Kentucky. G&J Pepsi has built a robust portfolio of over 650 products, managed by a dedicated workforce of more than 1,900 employees. By incorporating Cyngn's autonomous vehicle solutions, G&J Pepsi aims to improve productivity within its expansive operations, setting a standard for technology-driven efficiency in beverage distribution.
Cyngn's collaboration with G&J Pepsi will focus on deploying DriveMod solutions to automate material handling tasks within G&J Pepsi's facilities. This innovation helps to address labor challenges and optimize distribution capabilities across large-scale warehousing environments.
About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.
Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.
The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC filed on March 6, 2025.
