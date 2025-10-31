Cybin Announces Closing of $175 Million Registered Direct Offering

Cybin Inc. (Cboe CA: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a breakthrough Phase 3 clinical stage neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare through proprietary drug discovery platforms and innovative delivery systems, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering of 22,277,750 common shares in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and, in lieu of Common Shares to certain investors, 4,605,500 pre-funded Common Share purchase warrants (the " Pre-Funded Warrant ") at a price of US$6.51 per Common Share or Pre-Funded Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of US$175,009,911.45 (the " Offering ").
The financing includes new and existing investors, including Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, OrbiMed, Point72, Deep Track Capital, Acorn Bioventures, Spruce Street Capital, Squadron Capital Management, Adage Capital Partners LP, Boxer Capital Management, ADAR1 Capital Management, Stonepine Capital Management, Pivotal Bioventure Partners and Ally Bridge Group.
Each Common Share and each Pre-Funded Warrant is accompanied by 0.35 of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant " and together with the Common Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants, the " Securities "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of US$8.14 per Common Share at any time prior to the earlier of: (i) June 30, 2027; (ii) thirty days following the publication by press release of topline data for the APPROACH trial of CYB003 in major depressive disorder; and (iii) thirty days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing exercise of its acceleration right, which right can only be exercised if the closing price of the Common Share on NYSE American LLC (the " NYSE American ") is equal to or exceeds US$19.53 per Common Share for any five consecutive trading days.
Each Pre-Funded Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a nominal exercise price. The Pre-Funded Warrants will not expire.
Jefferies, TD Cowen, and Cantor acted as joint lead placement agents and Bloom Burton Securities Inc. acted as a placement agent for the Offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay the Company's outstanding unsecured convertible debentures held by High Trail Special Situations LLC (" High Trail "), to progress the Company's CYB003, CYB004, and CYB005 programs, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The Company offered the Securities in the United States and certain other jurisdictions, pursuant to a prospectus supplement (the " Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated September 17, 2025 (the " Base Shelf Prospectus "). The Prospectus Supplement was filed in the United States with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "), as part of a registration statement on Form F-10, as amended (File No. 333-289139), which became automatically effective on September 17, 2025, in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States. The Base Shelf Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein, including any marketing materials, are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov/edgar . Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus may be obtained, without charge, by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com , to TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com , and to Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com .
About Cybin
Cybin is a breakthrough Phase 3 clinical-stage neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from mental health conditions.
With promising class leading data, Cybin is working to change the mental health treatment landscape through the introduction of novel drugs that provide effective and durable results for patients. The Company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocin analog, in Phase 3 studies for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated N, N-dimethyltryptamine molecule in a Phase 2 study for generalized anxiety disorder. The Company also has a research pipeline of investigational, 5-HT-receptor focused compounds.
Founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
