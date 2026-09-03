Cybeats Expands Contract with Global Medical Device Manufacturer by 76%

Marquee customer to also deploy Cybeats' new RAVEN agentic AI-native intelligence layer
Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT,OTC:CYBCF) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leader in software supply chain security, today announced a 76% revenue expansion of its existing six-figure commercial engagement with a global medical device manufacturer for SBOM Studio. The expansion reflects the continued adoption of Cybeats' platform across the customer's software security program. The renewed engagement also includes the onboarding of RAVEN, Cybeats' new agentic AI-native intelligence layer, marking the first commercial rollout of RAVEN with a customer.
Consistent with industry practice, the customer has requested to remain anonymous due to internal cybersecurity policies and procurement confidentiality. This is common among organizations operating in highly regulated industries, where cybersecurity technologies and vendors are often not publicly disclosed.
Cybeats also continues to build its future revenue pipeline, with eight active proof-of-concept (POC) engagements currently underway across multiple sales channels. These POCs span regulated industries including healthcare, industrial, and critical infrastructure, supporting both new customer acquisition and future expansion opportunities.
"Strong enterprise software businesses are built by delivering measurable customer value over time," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "This expansion demonstrates the confidence our customers have in SBOM Studio and the results they are achieving. This expansion represents an increase in revenue, scope, and contract duration by an important customer. Combined with our strong and growing Net Revenue Retention and an expanding pipeline of active proof-of-concept engagements, we believe these metrics reflect continued momentum in our commercial execution and validate our land-and-expand strategy."
About Cybeats SBOM Studio
Cybeats SBOM Studio is the SBOM System of Record for software supply chain security, providing organizations with a governed, audit-ready source of truth for Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) across the software lifecycle. Built on top of SBOM Studio, RAVEN is Cybeats' AI-native Intelligence Layer, transforming software transparency data into actionable security insights through AI-powered reasoning, vulnerability prioritization, and evidence-based decision support. Together, SBOM Studio and RAVEN help organizations strengthen cybersecurity, accelerate compliance, and secure complex software supply chains.
Key capabilities include:
- Agentic AI Native Intelligence Bridge: RAVEN applies AI-powered reasoning to vulnerability prioritization, reachability analysis, and evidence generation, helping security teams make faster, more informed decisions while keeping sensitive code within their environment.
- Quality Analysis & Automated Data Enrichment: AI-driven SBOM enrichment improves software transparency by creating structured, accurate, and machine-readable SBOMs while enhancing component classification and data quality.
- Continuous Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuously correlates newly disclosed vulnerabilities with software inventories, enabling organizations to identify, prioritize, and respond to software supply chain risks in real time.
- Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Simplifies compliance with evolving cybersecurity regulations through governed SBOM management, quality validation, secure sharing, and comprehensive audit trails.
- Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Supports seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex software supply chains, providing visibility from software procurement through deployment.
- Comprehensive Software Supply Chain Visibility: Delivers a centralized, governed view of software components, dependencies, and security posture across critical infrastructure sectors including healthcare, medical devices, industrial, energy, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and defense.
Contact:
Justin Leger, CEO
Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266)
Email: ir@cybeats.com
Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
Phone: (905) 667-6761
Email: Sean@SophicCapital.com
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future activities. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of the Company's products; decreases in the prevailing prices for the Company's products; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
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