Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Company Update

Restart of Mount Boppy Gold Mine - Execution Update

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Aura Energy

Curzon Offtake Restructure and Placement Completed

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced restructure of the uranium offtake agreement with Curzon Uranium Ltd.1 (“Curzon”) which materially increased the price receivable for planned uranium production at the flagship Tiris Uranium Project (the “Project”), while releasing significant value for the Project.

KEY POINTS:

  • The restructured offtake agreement improves the Project NPV8 by US$22M to US$388M and increases the IRR by 2% to 36% compared with Front End Engineering Design (“FEED”) study economics delivered in February 20242
  • The final restructure agreement and new offtake agreement are on the same terms as previously announced1 to the market and were signed on 15/08/2024
  • Consistent with its previous election, Curzon will receive the US$3.5M (A$5.4M) restructuring fee in 29,914,530 Aura shares priced at A$0.18 per share (“Restructuring Fee Shares”), expected to be issued on or around 18/08/2024
  • Restructuring Fee Shares will be escrowed until first production from the Project
  • Aura will make a private placement to Curzon of 29,914,530 Aura shares, valued at US$3.5M (A$5.4M) in aggregate (“Placement Shares”), expected to be issued on or around 18/08/24
  • 50% of the Placement Shares will be escrowed until the earlier of 30 June 2025 or Final Investment Decision (“FID”) is made on the Project
  • In addition to the previously disclosed terms for the Curzon placement1, the parties have agreed that Aura will issue 5,982,906 unlisted options (“Options”) priced at A$0.20 per option and expiring 1 September 2025, to Curzon. The terms of the Options are set out in Annexure 1.
  • In aggregate, Curzon will be issued 59,829,060 new shares in Aura and 5,982,906 Options. Following completion of the share issues, Curzon will hold approximately 7.2% of the undiluted issued shares in the Aura.
  • With the additional funds, Aura is well funded to progress the Project through to FID by Q1 2025

Aura MD and CEO, Andrew Grove commented:

“We are pleased to conclude the value accretive offtake restructure and we welcome Curzon – a leading global trader in uranium – as a new significant long term Aura shareholder and partner for the development of the Tiris Uranium Project. Curzon’s deep market insights and extensive networks will be of significant benefit to the development and successful operation of the Tiris Uranium Mine and will therefore be of enormous benefit to all Aura shareholders and stakeholders.”

Application for Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 59,829,060 new shares to be admitted to trading (“Admission”). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 20 August 2024.

Following the issue of the 59,829,060 shares to Curzon, the total issued share capital of the Company will consist of 848,462,427 ordinary shares of no par value each ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total current voting rights in the Company following Admission will be 848,462,427 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aura Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:aeeaura energyuranium explorationuranium investingresource investingResource Investing
AEE:AU
The Conversation (0)
Woomera Mining Limited

Woomera Secures Advanced Copper / Gold Project in World-Class Mongolian Copper Belt

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a legally binding earn-in term sheet (“Agreement”) with Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC)(“Kincora”), granting the right to Woomera to earn a 100% interest in the Bronze Fox Project, located in the world-class Southern Gobi copper belt in Mongolia.

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Appoints Highly Credentialed Mineral Processing Executive Michael Walshe as CEO

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly credentialled mineral processing executive Mr Michael Walshe as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Diamond Drilling Underway at Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect, Broken Hill

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a 1,000-metre diamond drill program has commenced at its 100% - owned Bald Hill Copper Cobalt Prospect (Broken Hill Project) which is located 30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Fine Grained Alkaline Igneous Host of High Grade Nb/REE Identified at Wabli Creek

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s high-grade Niobium and REE project at Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A.

Keep reading...Show less
What is the VIX Index? (Updated 2024)

What is the VIX Index? (Updated 2024)

Buy low, sell high. The trend is your friend. Sell in May and go away. Wall Street is teeming with familiar financial adages. But there’s one you may not have heard of: “When the VIX is high, it’s time to buy.”

Similar to “buy the dip,” the idea is that when the level of fear in the markets has reached its peak, it's the perfect time to buy because stocks are most likely trading at deep discounts. To quote famed investor Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B), “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

But what is the VIX? Here the Investing News Network answers that question and more, including whether or not the old saying still holds true in times of heavy uncertainty.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Drilling Intersects Massive Sulphides at Evelyn

Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results - Q2 2024 Interim Financial Statements

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

Drilling Intersects Massive Sulphides at Evelyn

Gold Investing

Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results - Q2 2024 Interim Financial Statements

Uranium Investing

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Tycoonstory Cite’s Charbone’s Innovative Green Hydrogen Tech

Vanadium Investing

Vanadium Market Update: H1 2024 in Review

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

×