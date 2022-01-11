Le 11 janvierJanuary 2022) Alpha Esports Tech Inc. has announced a name change to Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on January 12, 2022. The symbol will remain the same. Disclosure documents are available at Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on January 11, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their ...

ALPA:CC