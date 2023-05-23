Emerita announces 14.07 MT Indicated Resource grading 3.29% Zn, 1.66% Pb, 0.46% Cu, 75.2 g/t Ag and 1.39 g/t Au and 4.71 MT Inferred Resource at 4.70% Zn, 2.14% Pb, 0.54% Cu, 72.4% Ag, 0.90 g/t Au . Deposits remain open and drilling continues

Blockchain Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
CSE Bulletin: Halted for Fundamental Change - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Halted for Fundamental Change - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Trading in the shares of Cypher Metaverse Inc. will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to CSE Policy 8. This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

Please see the issuer's news release for further details.

_________________________________

La négociation des actions de Cypher Metaverse Inc. restera suspendue en attendant la réception et l'examen de documents acceptables concernant l'acquisition fondamentale conformément à la politique 8 du CSE. Cet arrêt réglementaire est imposé par l'Organisme canadien de réglementation du commerce des valeurs mobilières, l'organisme de réglementation du marché de la Bourse, conformément à aux dispositions de l'article 10.9(1) des Règles universelles d'intégrité du marché.

Veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de l'émetteur pour plus de détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CODE
Date: Le 23 mai/May 2023

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cypher MetaverseCSE:CODEEmerging Tech Investing
CODE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announced today that it has cancelled a total of 1,287,500 stock options, including 377,500 to insiders as they were no longer serving their purpose in aligning the interest of the holders with those of shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc., formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) ) announced it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on December 8, 2022

The Company currently has 146,979,060 Shares issued and outstanding. Accordingly, once the Consolidation is effective, the Company will have 14,697,906 Shares issued and outstanding, assuming there are no other changes in the issued capital of the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Network Takes Significant Step In Broadening Awareness with the Developer Community as per Update from Arcology's Leadership Team regarding Cypher's investment in Arcology parent, Capital Blocktech Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has launched a new website with advanced capabilities to spur the next phase of its growth. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arcology Engages Baker Tilly WM Advisory to Advance Business Plan

Arcology Engages Baker Tilly WM Advisory to Advance Business Plan

Baker Tilly to Assess the Arcology Network

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE), (FSE:C5B), (OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has engaged Baker Tilly WM Advisory (Baker Tilly) to review the Arcology platform. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). The Company raised proceeds on this final tranche of $178,500 through the sale of 2,550,000 Units. The Company paid finders fees to qualified finders of $14,280 and issued 204,000 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units

The Company raised a total of $1,102,499.95. A total of 15,749,999 Units and 649,714 broker warrants were issued pursuant to the Financing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports Sales Surging +550% YoY & Record 3D Modeling Revenue For First Quarter 2023

Nextech3D.ai Reports Sales Surging +550% YoY & Record 3D Modeling Revenue For First Quarter 2023

Q1 Highlights

  • Multiple Breakthrough Generative AI Patents Filed
  • Delivered 20,000 3D Models to Amazon
  • Year Over Year 3D Model Revenue Growth +550%
  • Sequential Technology Revenue Growth +40%

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohl's, and other major e-commerce retailers reports its unaudited financial and operating results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , May 25th

European Q&A Session on May 26th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Receives $2 Million in Cash From $400 million FinTech Ratio Tech

Nextech3D.ai Receives $2 Million in Cash From $400 million FinTech Ratio Tech

With access to a $400 million credit facility, Ratio is able to fund Nextech3D.ai Accounts Receivables With Zero dilution For The Foreseeable Future

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has received an initial $2,000,000 cash infusion from FinTech Ratio Tech representing zero-dilutive funding. The $2,000,000 in cash was paid against future invoices that the Company has contracts for but has not yet been paid for. The Company views this new relationship with Ratio as a substantial long-term positive for shareholders as it provides almost unlimited access to a non-dilutive capital source for its purchase orders, some of which are contracts with 12-36 month terms. This new access to non-dilutive capital on these long-dated purchase orders has greatly enhanced Nextech3D.ai's financial flexibility

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlackBerry QNX Releases Ultra-Scalable, High-Performance Compute Ready Operating System to Advance Software Development Efforts for Next Generation Vehicles and IoT Systems

BlackBerry QNX Releases Ultra-Scalable, High-Performance Compute Ready Operating System to Advance Software Development Efforts for Next Generation Vehicles and IoT Systems

QNX Software Development Platform 8.0 Maximizes Multi-Core Processor Performance for Generations to Come

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced the early access release of QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 to enable automakers and IoT systems developers to deliver more powerful products at lower costs, while maintaining the unparalleled safety, security and reliability standards that QNX technology has long been known for.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto

GMG Announces Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG and Rio Tinto have signed a binding Joint Development Agreement ("JDA") with the goal of accelerating the development and application of GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion batteries in the mining and minerals industry. Rio Tinto will contribute technical and operational performance criteria and A$6 million, in exchange for preferential access rights.

Rio Tinto has put the net zero transition at the heart of its business strategy: combining investments in commodities that enable the energy transition with actions to decarbonise their operations and value chains. The JDA seeks to support the accelerated development of GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Batteries for use in heavy mobile equipment and grid energy storage applications in the mining and mineral industry.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Successful Completion of Phase Two of Co-Development Agreement with Leading Niobium Producer CBMM

Successful Completion of Phase Two of Co-Development Agreement with Leading Niobium Producer CBMM

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

Prismo Metals Announces 2023 AGM and Board Nominees

Atico Extends Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia with Initial Intercepts up to 24.3m of 3.70% Cu, 8.40g/t Au, including 7.3m of 6.41% Cu and 20.00g/t Au

Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Related News

Lithium Investing

Ford Inks Multiple Lithium Supply Deals to Meet Ambitious EV Targets

Base Metals Investing

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces 2023 AGM and Board Nominees

Base Metals Investing

Atico Extends Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia with Initial Intercepts up to 24.3m of 3.70% Cu, 8.40g/t Au, including 7.3m of 6.41% Cu and 20.00g/t Au

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

×