The common shares of Thoughtful Brands Inc. will be delisted at the market close today July 15, 2022.

Thoughtful Brands is currently suspended. See bulletin 2021-0704.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Thoughtful Brands Inc. seront radiées de la cote à la clôture du marché aujourd'hui, le 15 juillet 2022.

MJardin Group est actuellement suspendu. Voir le bulletin 2021-0704.

Date:

Market Close/Clôture du marchés Le 15 juillet/July 2022

Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):

 TBI

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

Thoughtful BrandsCSE:TBI
TBI:CNX

Thoughtful Brands Announces 10:1 Share Consolidation

Thoughtful Brands, Inc. (CSE:TBI)(FWB:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) (the "Company" or "Thoughtful Brands"), an eCommerce technology company that researches, develops, markets, and distributes natural health products through various brands in North America and Europe, announces that it intends to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares ("Shares") at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares to one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation

The Company currently has 389,274,701 Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation there will be approximately 38,927,470 Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares will be issued and any fractions of a Share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted upon Consolidation.

Thoughtful Brands Bolsters Sales Channels in North America and Europe

Franchise Cannabis Joint Venture in Europe Remains in Place

Thoughtful Brands, Inc. (CSE:TBI)(FWB:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) (the "Company" or "Thoughtful Brands"), an eCommerce technology company that researches, develops, markets, and distributes natural health products through various brands in North America and Europe, has cancelled the acquisition of Franchise Cannabis Corp. ("FCC"), previously announced in January. The move allows the existing joint venture with FCC to remain in place, ultimately providing stronger sales and operations networks in North America, and throughout Europe

Thoughtful Brands Merger with Franchise Cannabis Terminated

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (CSE:TBI)(FSE:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) (the "Company" or "Thoughtful Brands) announces that the letter of intent with Franchise Cannabis Corp. ("FCC"), previously announced in January, has been terminated. The previously announced European joint venture with FCC will continue and allow the Company to launch and tailor its products to European consumer demands

In connection with termination of the merger transaction with FCC, the Company has agreed to pay FCC $100,000 in cash and to issue FCC 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.05 per share. The common shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Thoughtful Brands Announces Binding Letter of Intent for Reverse-Takeover of Franchise Cannabis

  • Franchise Cannabis, a leading European medical cannabis company, to complete public listing with strategic expansion into other cannabis markets.
  • Combined company will be well positioned to expand product offerings and distribution channels in the US and Europe.

Thoughtful Brands Inc. ("TBI") (CSE:TBI)(FSE:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) and Franchise Cannabis Corp. ("FCC") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent"), dated January 6, 2021, to consummate a going-public transaction for FCC involving the reverse-takeover of TBI (the "Transaction

The Transaction will involve the acquisition of all of the outstanding share capital of FCC by TBI, with the resulting Canadian reporting company being listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the name "Franchise Cannabis Corp." (the "Resulting Issuer"). The Transaction is expected to be highly-accretive as both companies look to build on their complementary expertise to grow their respective businesses within the United States and Europe.

Thoughtful Brands Acquires American CBD Extraction Corp

Company also commences vertically integrated model

Thoughtful Brands, Inc. (CSE:TBI)(FSE:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) (the "Company" or "Thoughtful Brands"), a global natural health products and eCommerce technology company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired all of the outstanding share capital of American CBD Extraction Corp. ("American CBD

