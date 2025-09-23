CSE Bulletin: Delist - Asante Gold Corporation

CSE Bulletin: Delist - Asante Gold Corporation

The common shares of Asante Gold Corporation (the 'Issuer') will be delisted from the CSE at market close, September 23, 2025.

The Issuer will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Asante Gold Corporation (l'« Émetteur ») seront radiées de la cote de la CSE à la clôture du marché, le 23 septembre 2025.

L' émetteur continuera d'être cotée à la Bourse de croissance TSX.

Date : Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 23 SEPT 2025
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : ASE

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

Asante Gold Corporation

Asante Gold Corporation

Overview

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE Frankfurt:1A9) is focused on developing its Kubi Gold Mining Project to production and aggressively exploring its other high potential concessions, all located near the centre of Ghana’s golden triangle. Previous exploration at Kubi has identified a NI43-101 compliant resource estimate of ~350,000oz of gold @ ~5.5 g/t in the upper 400m of the mineralized structure with major exploration upside to depth.

Ghana is Africa’s second largest gold producer and the ninth largest in the world. The politically stable country has mining-friendly regulations, two mining colleges and a large workforce trained in geology, exploration methods and mining engineering. Ghana’s largest underground mine, AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine, has been in near continuous production for more than a century and has recorded production exceeding 32 million ounces of gold. Other major mining companies operating in Ghana include Kinross Gold (Chirano Mine), Gold Fields (Tarkwa and Abosso Mines), Perseus Mining (Edikan Gold Mine) and Newmont Mining (Ahafo and Akyem) and Ghana’s newest mine the Asanko Gold Asanko (Obotan) mine. This resource-rich region still remains under explored leaving excellent potential for discovering other large deposits.

Developing Gold Resources in Ghana

VIDEO - CEO Clips - Asante Gold Corporation: A Beacon of Gold Mining Innovation in Ghana

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE) (GSE: ASG In the vibrant gold mining landscape of Ghana, Asante Gold emerges as a leader, championing the fusion of traditional gold mining with innovative practices. Operating the prestigious Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines, Asante has demonstrated its prowess by pouring approximately 220,000 ounces of gold in 2023, nearing its projected targets. With a significant portion of the company owned by Ghanaians, Asante is deeply intertwined with the national ethos, promoting sustainable mining practices that benefit both the economy and the environment. As it continues to explore and develop new projects within Ghana's Golden Triangle, Asante Gold Corporation is poised for future growth, underpinned by a commitment to excellence and community engagement.

Asante Announces Technical Reports Delineating Annual Gold Production Near 450 Koz by 2025, Significant Resource Growth

Asante Announces Technical Reports Delineating Annual Gold Production Near 450 Koz by 2025, Significant Resource Growth

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") announces the filing of updated technical reports for the Chirano and Bibiani mines in Ghana, delineating new Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and life of mine plans based on proven and probable reserves. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. References to years in this news release relate to the 12-month period commencing February of the applicable calendar year, consistent with the Company's January 31 fiscal year-end. For example, "2025" refers to the 12-month period of February 2025 January 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

Asante Files Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended January 31, 2024

Asante Files Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended January 31, 2024

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") announces the filing of its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months and fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

A summary of the financial and operating results for fiscal 2024 are presented in this news release, together with an outlook for the Bibiani and Chirano mines. For a detailed discussion of results for the full fiscal year and the fourth quarter, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 30, 2024, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Asante's website at www.asantegold.com .

Asante Announces Correction to Press Release

Asante Announces Correction to Press Release

Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante" or the "Company" CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) announces a correction to the voting numbers and percentages included in its press release announcing the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held yesterday, April 23, 2024. The press release provided voting results from proxies received and did not include ballot results at the Meeting. The Company confirms that all matters presented for approval by management were duly authorized and approved. Corrected detailed voting results of the Meeting are as follows:

Detailed Voting Results:

Asante Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Asante Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante" or the "Company" CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held yesterday, April 23, 2024. A total of 288,306,101 common shares (~65% of the outstanding shares) were represented at the Meeting with all matters presented for approval by management being duly authorized and approved, as follows:

  • Fixing the number of Directors at nine (9);
  • Election of the directors as proposed in the Company's management information circular dated March 18, 2024 (the "Circular"); and
  • Appointment of Auditors.

Detailed Voting Results:

