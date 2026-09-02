CrowdStrike Brings the Falcon Platform to the Anthropic Claude Marketplace

CrowdStrike Brings the Falcon Platform to the Anthropic Claude Marketplace

Anthropic customers can use a portion of their existing commitments to procure the Falcon platform

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the Falcon platform is coming to the Anthropic Claude Marketplace giving Anthropic customers a new way to purchase CrowdStrike using a portion of their existing Anthropic commitments.

"AI is changing how enterprises operate – and how technology is procured, deployed, and run. Security is leading the charge," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Together with Anthropic, we're bringing the Falcon platform to the Claude Marketplace, putting AI-native cybersecurity where enterprises are putting AI to work. We're turning frontier AI into a force multiplier for defenders."

Bringing Charlotte AI to Claude
With Charlotte AI AgentWorks , defenders describe the security outcome they want in natural language, and AgentWorks builds custom agents grounded in Falcon platform data and intelligence that they can put to work directly from Claude.

With Charlotte AI AgentWorks, security teams can:

  • Build custom agents in minutes: AgentWorks builds, tests, and refines custom agents grounded in Falcon telemetry – no coding or specialized AI expertise required.
  • Put agents to work directly from Claude: Execute security workflows – from triage and enrichment to hunting and response – conversationally within Claude, with results returned inline.
  • Scale expertise with enterprise control: Turn proven workflows into reusable agents teams can share across the SOC, with scoped permissions, human-in-the-loop approvals, and full auditability.

"The teams that keep companies safe should be able to get the best security tools from Anthropic as easily as they get Claude," said Ash Alhashim, Head of Enterprise Cybersecurity GTM, Anthropic. "That's why CrowdStrike's Falcon platform is coming to the Claude Marketplace. Anthropic customers get a security platform they trust on the commitments they've already made, and CrowdStrike customers get to run Falcon from the place their teams are already putting AI to work. With Charlotte AI, a team can describe what it wants in plain language and put a Falcon-powered agent to work directly from Claude. The Claude Marketplace is where enterprises will find the tools built to work with Claude, from the partners they already rely on."

About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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