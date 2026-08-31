CrowdStrike Brings CLEAR's Verified Human Identity into the Falcon Platform

Integration helps security teams distinguish trusted users from potential threats and act with greater confidence
https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and clearme.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced a strategic partnership that integrates clearme.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CLEAR1, clearme.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CLEAR's secure identity platform, with the https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. Together, https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CrowdStrike and clearme.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CLEAR connect threat detection with high-assurance, person-based verification, designed to enable organizations to verify the human behind unusual activity and make more informed security decisions.
As attackers increasingly exploit legitimate credentials and trusted access pathways to blend into normal digital activity, establishing trust in the person behind a valid account or recognized device is more important than ever. By combining the Falcon platform with CLEAR1, companies can verify the device, the human, and stop identity-based attacks.
"Identity is at the center of how organizations operate and how adversaries attack. Bringing CrowdStrike and CLEAR together gives customers a new way to put high-assurance person-based verification to work as part of their security strategy," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "This is what the Falcon platform is built for – bringing the best technology and intelligence together to help customers stop threats, reduce complexity, and move their businesses forward."
CLEAR1 uses a multi-layered approach to establish confidence in a person's identity, which includes capturing biometrics and government-issued identification and verifying it against authoritative sources. Through integrations with CrowdStrike capabilities, including Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM and Charlotte Agentic SOAR, organizations can incorporate person-based verification directly into existing security workflows without adding unnecessary friction.
In practice, the integration connects Falcon's risk detection with CLEAR1's person-based verification. When Falcon detects potential risk, it will trigger CLEAR1 to verify the human in real time and incorporate that result alongside other security signals to inform whether activity should be allowed, investigated or blocked. By correlating identity verification data with signals across the Falcon platform, security teams can uncover suspicious patterns that might otherwise appear legitimate when viewed in isolation.
"At CLEAR, we've spent more than 16 years building technology that helps establish confidence in a person—not just a credential, account or device," said Brett Romanoff, EVP of CLEAR1. "Together with CrowdStrike, that verification is now available when security decisions are being made. By verifying the person when risk emerges, organizations can make more informed decisions while keeping trusted users moving."
The integration is available for existing CrowdStrike and CLEAR1 customers to begin activating today.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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About CLEAR
The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 43 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding CLEAR's offerings, integration functionality and success, the anticipated benefits of integrating the CLEAR1 platform with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, and the ability of the combined solution to verify identity, detect threats, and inform security decisions. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in CLEAR's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. CLEAR disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.
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SOURCE CLEAR