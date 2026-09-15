Cronos to Host 2026 Investor Day at its Cronos GrowCo Facility in Kingsville, Ontario

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabis company, will host its first Investor Day on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at its Growing Company ("Cronos GrowCo") Kingsville location.
"We're excited to host our first Cronos Investor Day from our Kingsville, Ontario, Cronos GrowCo location. This facility is at the center of how we've been scaling production, driving efficiency, and building the product pipeline that's fueling our growth in Canada and internationally," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO of Cronos.
The session will be webcast on September 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET and will include:
- A fireside chat with Cronos CEO Mike Gorenstein and Cronos GrowCo CEO Bert Mucci, moderated by Cronos CFO Anna Shlimak
- Presentations from Cronos' executive leadership, including CEO Mike Gorenstein, Chief Growth Officer Jeff Jacobson, and Senior Director, Flower Product Development and Agronomics, Lasse Schulz
- A tour of Cronos GrowCo's 1.3 million square foot state-of-the-art greenhouse for in-person attendees
Webcast registration is now open at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10211885/104dd78be04. After the event, a recording of the webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website at: https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations, and available for 12 months thereafter.
About Cronos
Cronos is a global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through research and development and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS®, LIT™ and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the timing, format, location and anticipated content of Cronos' 2026 Investor Day, including the webcast, presentations and facility tour; Cronos' strategies and plans with respect to scaling production, driving efficiency and developing its product pipeline; anticipated growth in Canada and international markets; and the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio by scaling leading consumer goods products through R&D and innovation. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Harrison Aaron
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com