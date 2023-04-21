VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Market NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Cronos Group Releases Cannabinoid Life Cycle Study Highlighting its Sustainable Fermentation Practices

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today, in honor of Earth Day, released a Sustainability Study, which outlines the benefits of using fermentation manufacturing methods for cannabinoid production over the impact of traditional methods of cannabis extraction, which leverage indoor cultivation methods * .

The third-party reviewed results showed that the environmental footprint of growing plants indoors is high and using innovative fermentation processes is a solution that dramatically lowers the environmental impact of cannabinoid production. On average, the carbon footprint savings of using Cronos' fermentation method is 99.8% when compared to traditional extraction methods. 1

Cronos' brand platform features rare cannabinoids in a wide range of product formats. The Company has launched CBC and CBG-focused adult products under its Spinach FEELZ™ brand platform, both products are made using Cronos' proprietary sustainable fermentation methods. Each product is designed to deliver unique and enhanced experiences made possible through proprietary blends of rare cannabinoids alongside more common cannabinoids, like THC and CBD.

"While our industry is young, it's never too early to lead and invest in technology that helps contribute to a greener future," said Mike Gorenstein, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos. "By pioneering new technologies that produce rare cannabinoids using fermentation, we are not only creating a viable path to harnessing the full power of cannabinoids, but also, we are creating a sustainable process. We're thrilled to be using this technology to create innovative products under our Spinach FEELZ™ brand, which brings exciting, differentiated, and sustainable cannabinoid products to consumers."

Key Highlights

  • On average, the carbon footprint savings of using Cronos' fermentation method is 99.8% when compared to traditional extraction methods. 1
  • Fermentation methods reduce up to 99% of environmental harm from conventional production across all metrics. 1
  • Cronos' fermentation methods eliminate plant cannabis byproduct at the outset, which helps to dramatically reduce overall carbon and water usage. 1

"With this study, we have clearly outlined how our techniques and innovations in production can lead the way for a more sustainable industry," said Anna Shlimak, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Strategy, Cronos. "As the cannabis industry develops, the need for a more sustainable way to produce cannabinoids, including rare cannabinoids, is vital. We call upon our industry stakeholders to make room for these sustainable methods as we look to co-create regulations and protections for the emerging cannabis industry."

To view the full study, please visit https://thecronosgroup.com/responsibility or download a fact sheet PDF here . To learn more about Spinach FEELZ™, please visit https://spinachcannabis.com/feelz/

1 Intertek Health Sciences Inc. (2022). CANNABINOID PRODUCTION PROCESSES: INNOVATIVE FERMENTATION METHOD AND CONVENTIONAL EXTRACTION. Intertek Sustainability.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the sustainability of Cronos' fermentation methods for the production of rare cannabinoids and the products in which such rare cannabinoids are included. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos GroupCRON:CACRONCannabis Investing
CRON:CA,CRON
The Conversation (0)
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant overview

Cannabis Market Update: Q1 2023 in Review

As the cannabis industry continues to struggle, investors are looking ahead for future market catalysts.

The start of 2023 hasn’t been kind to cannabis investors, who have seen the sector's cold streak continue with a lack of meaningful policy reform in the US and continued struggles in the Canadian market.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of key cannabis industry events in the first quarter.

Keep reading...Show less

TERRASCEND TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter 2023 the same day after market close.

TerrAscend Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



Date:

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

RapidConnect URL:

https://emportal.ink/40NjnQ4

Webcast:

Click Here

Dial-in Number:

1-888-664-6392

Conference ID:

90703912

Replay:

416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, May 25, 2023

Replay Entry Code: 703912#

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and retail operations in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/18/c2651.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NJ CRC Board Reverses Itself and Fully Approves Curaleaf's Adult Use License Renewals After Legal Challenge

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that today, Monday, April 17th the Board of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory (CRC) reversed itself and voted to approve Curaleaf's adult use cannabis licenses.

The CRC Board's decision came after first voting to vacate their decision from Thursday, April 13th , when they attempted to deny Curaleaf's adult use license renewals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Opens Second Sunnyside in Miami, Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced it has expanded in Miami, Florida, with the addition of a second store on the west side located at 8717 SW 24 th St. The Company's Florida retail footprint has grown to 29 total dispensaries. Nationwide, Cresco has 64 operating locations.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RISE Dispensaries Opens RISE Grove City in Pennsylvania on April 17th

RISE Dispensaries a fast-growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb" or "the Company") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of RISE Grove City, the Company's 79 th retail location in the nation. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Grove City Community Food Pantry .

"We are excited to expand our retail footprint and increase access to well-being for more people in the state of Pennsylvania," said Tim Hawkins, Commercial General Manager at Green Thumb. "Each of our new store openings begins with community impact, and Grove City Community Food Pantry makes vital contributions to the community by feeding hundreds of families in the area and providing additional education programs on nutrition and life skills."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
business handshake

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray to Acquire HEXO

After posting a C$1.5 billion quarterly loss, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY) has confirmed its intention to fully acquire fellow producer HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) for C$56 million.

Also last week, a stunning move took place in New Jersey — a multi-state operator is facing license issues after regulators voted against renewing its active cannabis authorization.

Keep reading to find out about more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ended 31 March 2023

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Festival Hydro to Pilot Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell with Supporting Cleantech

TerrAscend Continues to Progress Towards TSX Listing

GoviEx Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Related News

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ended 31 March 2023

Gold Investing

Gareth Soloway: Gold and Silver Price Targets, "Epic" Bitcoin Level to Watch

Gold Investing

Gold Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review

Silver Investing

Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Energy Investing

GoviEx Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Upsizes Financing to $2.1 Million

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

×