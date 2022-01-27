Emerging Technology Investing News
The pre-certified QNX OS for Safety enables Critical Software to meet stringent safety standards and efficiently achieve target performance BlackBerry Limited today announced that its QNX® OS for Safety has been selected by Critical Software to serve as a secure and trusted foundation for a railway protection system being deployed to improve the overall safety of Portugal's national rail network. Infraestruturas ...

The pre-certified QNX OS for Safety enables Critical Software to meet stringent safety standards and efficiently achieve target performance

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its QNX® OS for Safety has been selected by Critical Software to serve as a secure and trusted foundation for a railway protection system being deployed to improve the overall safety of Portugal's national rail network.

Infraestruturas de Portugal (IP), the Portuguese railway infrastructure manager, had been looking for a solution that performed movement authority and speed supervision functionalities. IP awarded Critical Software with a contract to design, supply and supervise the installation of a complementary safety system to be deployed for its fleet of maintenance vehicles that inspect things like tracks, bridges and overhead lines. The QNX-powered system from Critical Software will perform active supervision of vehicle operations, avoid Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) scenarios and ensure applicable speed restrictions are met on Portugal's 2,786 km (1,731 mi) of track.

"Increasing rail safety and separating maintenance workers from train traffic is critical to saving lives. BlackBerry QNX is trusted by rail partners around the globe to help them develop safe, secure mission-critical systems that they can count on and it's a real pleasure to share both our expertise and proven technology to support the comprehensive safety solution that Critical Software will be rolling out across the Portuguese rail network," said Joerg Zimmer VP, BlackBerry Technology Solutions.

"Overseeing the safety of the legions of maintenance vehicles that work across a rail network as vast as Portugal's is no small task and something that requires having a high level of trust and reliability in one's suppliers," said Luís Gargaté, Business Development Director at Critical Software. "Beyond just a supplier, we see BlackBerry QNX as a true partner. Besides supplying the operating system, their support to help us certify the overall solution will be crucial to deploy it faster."

Trusted by devices where reliability and safety are critical, the QNX OS for Safety has been adopted across multiple industries including rail transportation, industrial controls, automotive and medical. The QNX OS for Safety is pre-certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL 3. The pre-certified solution provides Critical Software with a strong basis to develop a system that meets stringent safety certifications and standards including IEC 62279: 2015, a railway functional safety standard.

For more information on BlackBerry QNX products and solutions for the rail transportation industry, please visit BlackBerry.QNX.com.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Critical Software
Founded in 1998, Critical Software is an international technology company providing trusted solutions and services for safety, mission and business-critical information systems. The company has an international client base across industries as diverse as railway, space, aerospace, energy, defence, finance, medical devices, maritime and automotive, and strives to meet the most demanding standards for software safety and performance.

Critical Software employs over 900 people across offices in Portugal , the UK and Germany and is one of only a few tech companies in the world to have both waterfall and agile software development processes rated at CMMI® Level 5. The company has achieved Investors in People Gold status and is B Corp certified, reflecting its commitment to sustainability, transparency and business for good.

For more information, visit www.criticalsoftware.com .

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/critical-software-selects-blackberry-to-help-drive-safety-improvements-for-portugals-national-rail-network-301469457.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerry BB:CA Mobile Investing
BB:CA

Sierra Wireless Announces AirLink® RV50X Router Certified by FCC for Use on Anterix 900 MHz Spectrum

Enabling Industrial, Energy and Utility customers to connect critical infrastructure and utilize Anterix 900 MHz spectrum for Private LTE

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that its AirLink® RV50X router has been certified for use by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) , enabling existing and new customers access to Anterix's 900 MHz private wireless broadband spectrum. Leveraging the Sierra Wireless MC7455 module with Band 8 spectrum and network assigned duplexing (NAD) support, the RV50X ruggedized cellular router serves as a foundation for critical infrastructure.

Keep reading... Show less
DGTL Reports New $200,000 USD Campaign for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

DGTL Reports New $200,000 USD Campaign for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

Latest Client Campaign to Build Awareness of New Online Sports Betting Licensing in New York State, Focused on NYC Area

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has launched a new social media content marketing campaign with a Nasdaq listed e-sports and gaming company. The 30-day campaign is valued at approximately $200,000 USD and is focused on promoting brand awareness of the online sports betting brand services becoming live for active users across the state of New York, USA.

Keep reading... Show less

Meta Provides Additional Details on New Segment Reporting

- Following Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) October 2021 announcement that we would implement a new financial reporting structure, we are sharing additional information about the reporting format of our segmented financials.

Keep reading... Show less

Sierra Wireless Announces Debt Financing for CAD$60 million

Company secures new debt facility with CIBC Innovation Banking and the Business Development of Canada

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into a credit agreement for a new debt financing facility with CIBC Innovation Banking as administrative agent, and CIBC Innovation Banking and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) as lenders. The new debt facility is for CAD$60 million and has a term of four years. The new facility will provide additional liquidity to the company's balance sheet.

Keep reading... Show less

Qualcomm Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https:investor.qualcomm.comfinancial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http:www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2022 results which will be broadcast live on February 2, 2022 , beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13726028.

Keep reading... Show less

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share, payable on March 24, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2022 .

About Qualcomm

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×