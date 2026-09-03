Critical One Energy Announces New U.S. Trading Symbol "CTLOF" on OTC Markets

Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: CTLOF) (FSE: 4EF) ("Critical One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the new symbol "CTLOF," effective at market open on Thursday, September 3, 2026, replacing the Company's prior U.S. trading symbol "MMTLF."
The new symbol on OTC Markets is derived from the Critical One name and aligns the Company's U.S. trading identity with its Canadian symbol, "CRTL." It completes the market identity transition announced on December 17, 2024, when the Company adopted the Critical One Energy name to reflect its focus on advancing the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project as a potential North American source of antimony. The change is intended to make the Company's U.S.-traded shares easier for investors to identify and follow as Critical One continues to build awareness in the U.S. market.
The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under "CRTL" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under "4EF." The symbol change does not affect the Company's corporate name or share capital, and no action is required by existing shareholders in connection with the change.
About Critical One Energy Inc.
Critical One Energy Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company dedicated to advancing its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project as a new North American source of antimony for defence, energy storage, industrial applications, and high-performance technologies such as data centres and semiconductors. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada, hosts high-grade antimony mineralization confirmed through a modern drilling program. The Company's objective is to advance Howells Lake as a Canadian source of antimony that reduces dependence on foreign supply while strengthening North American supply chains for the critical metal.
Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Duane Parnham
Executive Chairman & CEO
Critical One Energy Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
ir@criticaloneenergy.com
Media inquiries:
Adam Bello
Manager, Media & Analyst Relations
Primoris Group Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
media@primorisgroup.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's business strategy and objectives.
Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will have the resources required in order to conduct its business as currently operated.
However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.
Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312661