Professional Soccer and Racing Skills Put to the Test; Consumers Can Score a Cool New Way to Drive in the Game with Two Slurpee Drink-Themed In-Game Customization Items Remaining Following 7-Eleven, Inc.'s exciting collaboration with Rocket League the popular sports-action video game that features an adrenaline filled combination of soccer with rocket-powered cars the brand is continuing to bring fresh new ways for ...

Following 7-Eleven, Inc.'s exciting collaboration with Rocket League the popular sports-action video game that features an adrenaline filled combination of soccer with rocket-powered cars the brand is continuing to bring fresh new ways for gamers to take their play to the next level. From a star-studded Rocket League match to the chance to earn in-game customization items, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes fans should buckle up because they're in for an exciting ride.

Cristo Fernández, Toni Breidinger, Jon Sandman, and Chell Go Head-to-Head in Rocket League Match Hosted by 7-Eleven, Inc.

Soccer and Racing Experts Hit the Field

To slay in Rocket League, you need two key things: the agility of an elite soccer player and the reaction time of a professional race car driver. That's why 7-Eleven, Inc. enlisted the help of Cristo Fernández and Toni Breidinger to take its collaboration with Rocket League to the next level. Cristo isn't just an actor with soccer moves on set for his award-winning TV show, but he also played the game professionally in Mexico . And Toni speeds around the competition on the racetrack while making her way around the virtual gaming world as a professional driver.

But do these skills translate to the Rocket League field? Will Cristo's soccer expertise allow him to score all the goals, or will Toni's speed racing artistry leave Cristo in the dust? In a best-of-three match, Cristo and Toni will be paired with influencers and content creators Chell and Jon Sandman to see who comes out on top during a 2v2 game in the Rocket League arena. Gamers and non-gamers alike are invited to tune in to Rocket League's Twitch channel or YouTube channel to see who claims victory during the final day of the Rocket League 7-Eleven Slurpee Cup on May 15 . As an official sponsor of the North American Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS), the world's premier professional Rocket League competition, 7-Eleven has snagged naming rights to the North American Regional Event taking place May 13-15.

Slurpee Drink-Inspired Customization Station

And because we know a Rocket League battle isn't complete without custom in-game vehicles, we have good news to share for gamers: there are two unique items remaining inspired by the iconic frozen beverage - a decal of Fred , the Slurpee® drink mascot, and Brainfreeze® Wheels. Customers who purchase select products across participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores via the Speedy Rewards® or 7Rewards® loyalty apps, or through the 7NOW® delivery app , will be given a chance to unlock a limited-time code to help boost their ride while playing the game*. By stocking up on snacks like Big Bite® hot dogs, Brisk products, chicken wings, Doritos and more, customers can show off their unique cars in-game while satisfying their cravings at the same time.

"The response from customers to our collaboration with Rocket League thus far has been truly incredible," said Marissa Jarratt , 7-Eleven EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. "Whether they're racing to 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores to snag the coveted Rocket League-inspired color changing Slurpee cup or setting out to earn all six in-game customization items, our customers have gone above and beyond to boost their game play. And now, we're thrilled to take this collab to Eleven with a head-to-head celebrity Rocket League competition between Cristo Fernández and Toni Breidinger , where fans will see them put their soccer and racing skills to the test in-game."

Sip Blue ROCKETberry Slurpee in Style

Slurpee drink lovers can continue to fuel up with the Blue ROCKETberry Slurpee drink with one of our four limited-edition, color-changing straws featuring Octane and Fennec car mold clips, available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations. For the ultimate mid-game sipping experience, gamers can pair this new straw with their exclusive Slurpee drink cup that changes color on contact with a cold drink and features the Rocket League ball as a lid.

For more details on the Boost Your Rewards program, visit 7-Eleven.com. Gamers looking to win big can download the 7NOW delivery app from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com .

*OFFER CLAIMS ARE AVAILABLE ON A FIRST-COME FIRST SERVE BASIS. QUANTITIES ARE LIMITED. Offer periods begin at 12:00:01 am CT and end at 11:59:59 pm CT for each of these date ranges: 4/27 - 5/10, 5/11 - 5/24, or when the last available offer is claimed (whichever comes first). Limited to 7Rewards and/or Speedy Rewards members who are legal US/DC residents, age 13+, and opted-in to receive 7-Eleven and/or Speedway marketing communications (minors must obtain parental consent to participate). Instructions to claim the offer will be sent to the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards email account used to participate in the promotion. Up to 75,000 offer claims are available per offer period (while supplies last). Limit one claim per person, per offer period. Sponsor 7-Eleven, Inc. See terms for full details & restrictions: https://bit.ly/7E-RL .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas , 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada . In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

XSET Levels Up Its Chair Game with Mavix

Supporting the future of gaming with clean and bold ergonomics, Mavix named the official gaming chair partner for the organization

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today an exclusive partnership with Mavix Gaming the highly technical and expertly designed gaming chair and accessories company, created for gamers of all levels.

XSET Welcomes Acclaimed Life-Coach Tim Storey as their In-House Mental Health Coach

XSET becomes the only gaming organization to have a full-time mental health and life coach for talent and staff

Today, XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, welcomed acclaimed life-coach Tim Storey to their team as XSET's In-house mental health coach. This move makes XSET the only gaming organization to have a full-time life coach available to their staff and talent.

Evil Genius Productions Partners with Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL, and Pressman Films

Pacific Rim , Highlander, and The Crow are Among the Movie Properties that will be released as a Tabletop RPG in 2023

- Evil Genius Productions, the maker of the Everyday Heroes ™ tabletop roleplaying game, announced today the lineup for their 2023 Season of Adventure™. This season will consist of eight Cinematic Adventures™ based on popular action films from Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL and Pressman Films. The entire season will sell for $130 - discounted from the $20 MSRP for each Cinematic Adventure™.

Apprenti and Epic Games Announce First-of-its-Kind Unreal Engine Apprenticeship Program

New Partnership to Introduce Diverse Talent and Expanded Opportunities

Apprenti a national leader in registered tech apprenticeships, today announced a partnership with interactive entertainment company provider of 3D engine technology Epic Games to introduce new Unreal Engine-based apprenticeships that will extend the many opportunities of real-time technology and create new pathways to success.

Dignitas Enters Fortnite, Announces Competitive Roster

Legendary Creator Piero "pgod" Ramirez and 5x Champion Matthew "Mero" Faitel Join Storied Esports Organization

Dignitas, the gaming and esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced that the organization has entered one of the world's most popular video game titles, Fortnite.  The nineteen-year-old esports organization will focus on both competitive and content creator opportunities presented by the cultural phenomenon that is Fortnite, a game developed by publisher Epic Games and played by over 350 million gamers worldwide.

Pokemon GO Former Chief Scientist & 6waves Co-founder Join AnChain.AI In Leading the $17 Billion Web3 Revolution

AnChain.AI welcomes Silicon Valley gaming industry experts and investors Hansong Zhang , former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic, and Rex Ng , President and Co-founder of global mobile gaming company 6waves, in developing the next generation of Web3 innovation.

Leading innovators in the mobile gaming industry Hansong Zhang former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic and Rex Ng President and Co-founder of mobile game publisher 6waves have joined AnChain.AI as investor and advisor, respectively. Zhang and Ng bring their expertise to the major blockchain technology provider's ongoing mission to deliver the next generation of Web3 innovation to the masses, including its upcoming launch of the highly-anticipated Tenzing Web3 NFT platform.

