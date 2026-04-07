CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) today announced that members of its senior management team will present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, Apr 13 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics
Founded over a decade ago, CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The Company has evolved from a pioneering research-stage organization into an industry leader, marking a historic milestone with the approval of CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), the world's first CRISPR-based therapy, approved for eligible patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. CRISPR Therapeutics is advancing a broad and diversified pipeline across hemoglobinopathies, cardiovascular, autoimmune, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. The Company continues to expand its leadership in gene editing through the development of SyNTase™ editing, a novel and proprietary gene-editing platform designed to enable precise, efficient, and scalable gene correction. To accelerate and expand its impact, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

Investor Contact:
+1-617-307-7503
ir@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:
+1-617-315-4493
media@crisprtx.com


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