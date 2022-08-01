Market NewsInvesting News

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 th , 2022, on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

Event : Cresco Labs Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date : Wednesday, August 17th, 2022
Time : 8:30am EST
Webcast : Link
Dial-in : 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll Free), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), +1 929-526-1599 (Other)
Access Code : 035060

Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco Labs investor relations website.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com

Investors:
investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cresco LabsCL:CNXCRLBFCannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF

Goodness Growth Holdings Launches Cannabis-Infused Gummies in Minnesota

The addition of edibles to Minnesota's medical cannabis program allows for greater choices for certified cannabis patients

- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS) (OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the addition of cannabis-infused gummies to its Vireo brand in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota's new regulations effective Aug. 1 allowing certified medical cannabis patients in the state to purchase certain edible products containing cannabis.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray Jumps Thanks to Latest Fiscal Results

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray Jumps Thanks to Latest Fiscal Results

Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY) jumped this week after the company released results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full 2022 year.

Also this past week, a Canadian cannabis producer announced a share consolidation plan.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening Of Tampa Citrus Park Dispensary

The Company's retail presence grows to 51 locations in the Sunshine State and 137 nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, announced today the opening of its Tampa Citrus Park dispensary, located at 10612 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL 33626. Curaleaf Tampa Citrus Park expands the Company's retail presence to six locations in Hillsborough County and 51 across the Sunshine State.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CANOPY GROWTH ANNOUNCES NEW PREMIUM FLOWER LINE-UP PERFECT FOR SUMMER STAYCATIONS AND WEEKENDS AWAY

New premium flower offerings from 7ACRES and Doja drop in retail locations this summer

 Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, today announced several new additions to its premium flower portfolio. Perfect for both staycations and weekends away, the new premium flower offerings from 7ACRES and Doja demonstrate Canopy Growth's commitment to continued innovation and strengthen its leading position in the premium flower category.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bada Bing! The Apothecarium Lodi is Now Open!

Patients and Consumers can now experience the convenience of New Jersey's first Dispensary Drive-Thru

TerrAscend Corp. (" TerrAscend " or the "Company") ( CSE : TER ) (OTCQX: TRSSF ), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the opening of The Apothecarium Lodi the Company's third retail location in New Jersey and 27 th overall. The dispensary began medical and adult-use sales today.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Launches Plant Precision, New Product Line Targeting Specific Health and Wellness Categories

Plant Precision fills consumer demand for low dose THC formats that are geared towards everyday wellness as 75% of Americans would consider using cannabis for health and wellness purposes*

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the launch of Plant Precision, a curated collection of edibles and a topical gel designed to target specific wellness categories.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×