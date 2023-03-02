Market NewsInvesting News

Cresco Labs Celebrates New Sunnyside Dispensary Opening in South Orlando, Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced it opened its fourth Sunnyside dispensary in the greater Orlando, Florida region. Sunnyside South Orlando is located at 2051 Town Center Blvd. The new store is the Company's 26 th dispensary in the state and 61 st nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005356/en/

Cresco Labs opened its newest Florida dispensary in South Orlando. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresco Labs opened its newest Florida dispensary in South Orlando. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're opening new retail stores in prime locations to sufficiently cover greater Orlando's four corners and serve the needs of the growing patient population in this Florida region," said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO & Co-Founder. "Orlando is home to over 2.5 million residents and attracts over 75 million visitors annually. In addition to our Fern Park, West Orlando and Winter Park locations, we look forward to serving the patient community out of our newest store in South Orlando."

Sunnyside South Orlando is located directly off Highway 441 near major shopping centers. This location will offer a wide assortment of cannabis products from the Company's branded portfolio that includes Cresco, One Plant, Supply (High Supply), Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside. The store also has a curated selection of accessories.

Patients can place orders today both in store and online through the retailer's Sunnyside.shop website. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM.

Cresco operates 26 Sunnyside stores in Florida: Avon Park, Bonita Springs, Boynton Beach, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville Beach, Lady Lake, Lutz, North Miami, Ocala, Oakland Park, Orlando (Fern Park, West Orlando, South Orlando), Panama City Beach, Pensacola (9 th Ave. and Nine Mile Rd.), Port St. Lucie, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, Tampa, West Palm Beach and Winter Park.

For more information, visit www.Sunnyside.shop .

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com

×