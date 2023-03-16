Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Market NewsInvesting News

Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Results

Annual revenues grew 3% year-over-year and maintained leadership in branded product sales

Company laser-focused on profitable core to further strengthen balance sheet

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company "), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the No. 1 producer of branded cannabis products in the industry, today released its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. All financial information presented in this release is reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and in U.S. dollars, unless as otherwise indicated.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Record revenue of $843 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year; excluding California distribution operations exited in 2021, adjusted revenues grew 6% year-over-year.
  • Record branded unit volume of 61 million, up 37% year-over-year 2 .
  • Record retail transactions of 4.6 million, up 15% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted gross profit 1 of $418 million, or 50% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $174 million, or 21% of revenue.
  • Net loss of $215 million for the full year included $141 million of one-time impairment charges.
  • Generated positive operating cash flow of $19 million for the full year and ended the year with $122 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.
  • Retained the #1 market share position in Illinois and Pennsylvania and achieved #1 share in Massachusetts. The Company had the #1 best-selling branded portfolio of cannabis products in the industry, the #1 portfolio of branded flower and branded concentrates, and the #3 portfolio of branded vapes 2 .

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Fourth quarter revenue of $200 million, down 8% year-over-year.
  • Branded unit volume of 17 million, up 24% year-over-year 2 .
  • Retail transactions of 1.2 million, up 4% year-over-over.
  • Growth from increased unit sales and retail transactions was offset by price compression across the industry.
  • Adjusted gross profit 1 of $90 million, or 45% of revenue.
  • Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA 1 of $31 million, or 15% of revenue.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin and adjusted EBITDA margin were impacted by approximately $10 million of non-cash, non-recurring items, including charges related to revaluation of inventories to the net realizable value, causing an approximate 500 bps drag on margins in the quarter. Normalized for these adjustments, adjusted gross margin would have been 50% and adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 20%.
  • Fourth quarter net loss of $180 million included $141 million of impairment charges.
  • Generated positive operating cash flow of $4 million.

Management Commentary

"I want to congratulate the Cresco Labs team on how well they tackled the challenges of 2022. Despite the headwinds, the Cresco team generated a record $843 million of sales, a record 61 million branded units sold (+37% year-over-year), and a record 4.6 million retail transactions (+15% year-over-year). Our relentless focus on providing the highest perceived value to the consumer led Cresco Labs to have the number one most sold branded product portfolio in the U.S. for the second straight year. Cannabis made progress on its path to becoming one of the largest consumer product categories in the country. The limited legal cannabis industry reached over $25 billion 2 in revenue and produced almost $4 billion in state tax revenue. The current estimated regulated-plus-illicit cannabis market in the U.S. is nearly the size of the U.S. beer industry. From our front-line position, we were disappointed that federal reform did not pass late last year, but last year's efforts have led to strong momentum for change with the new Congress. None of the challenges of 2022 change the long-term thesis and opportunity that is cannabis," said Charles Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder of Cresco Labs.

"As we look toward the months ahead, we don't expect the operating environment to get any easier, but our priorities are clear. We're laser-focused on our profitable Core—core capabilities, core products, and core brands. What you can expect from us is continued leadership in branded cannabis, rationalization and optimization of our footprint, expansion in the reach and efficiencies of our retail business, generation of more free cash flow, and the strengthening of our balance sheet, while we continue to lead on federal reform," added Bachtell.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Other Financial Information

  • As of December 31, 2022, current assets were $327 million, including cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $122 million. The Company had working capital of $46 million and senior secured term loan debt, net of discount and issuance costs, of $381 million.
  • Total shares on a fully converted basis were 437,468,399 as of December 31, 2022.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Company took an impairment charge totaling $141 million, primarily related to its plan to exit certain California operations.

Social Equity and Education Development Program

  • In the fourth quarter, the Illinois Cannabis Education Center ("ICEC") continued programming in partnership with local colleges, community, and business organizations. At the close of the fourth quarter, eight colleges and eight entrepreneurship training organizations have continued to utilize the space and have served over 500 individuals and 50 ancillary cannabis businesses. Through the ICEC, students, entrepreneurs, and working individuals receive hands-on training focused on compliance, security, technology, and daily operations in a dispensary to understand all aspects of cannabis retail.
  • Throughout 2022, SEED hosted more than 25 workshops and educational seminars which have served over 2,500 attendees nationwide.
  • The Company provided more than 1,000 hours of one-on-one pro bono business consulting to social equity licensees and ancillary business owners.

Capital Markets and M&A Activity

  • The Company and Columbia Care mutually agreed to extend the outside date to complete their previously announced transaction to June 30, 2023.
  • The regulatory approval process is on-going, and the Company is working toward final agreements to sell the remaining assets required to be divested.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results on Thursday, March 16, 2023 , at 8:30am Eastern Time (7:30am Central Time). The conference call may be accessed via webcast or by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (US Toll Free), 1-404-975-4839 (US Local), or +1 929-526-1599 (Other) providing access code 759131. Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on Cresco Labs' investor relations website.

Consolidated Financial Statements

The financial information reported in this press release is based on unaudited management prepared financial statements for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This release contains certain preliminary financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. These preliminary results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, are provided prior to completion of all internal reviews and external audit procedures and are therefore subject to adjustment until the filing of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, which the Company expects to file on SEDAR during the week of March 20, 2023. The audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, is currently in process. All financial information contained in this press release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. While the Company does not expect there to be any material changes between the information contained in this press release and the consolidated financial statements it files on SEDAR, to the extent that the financial information contained in this press release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company's financial statements, the financial information contained in this press release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company's filed financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

Cresco Labs references certain non-GAAP financial measures throughout this press release, which may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more detailed information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted gross profit are non-GAAP financial measures and do not have standardized definitions under U.S. GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the U.S. GAAP financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the Company has included below reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco ® , High Supply ® , Mindy's™, Good News ® , Remedi™, Wonder Wellness Co. ® and FloraCal ® , Sunnyside* ® , Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED™, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Facebook: Cresco Labs
Twitter: Cresco Labs
LinkedIn: Cresco Labs

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,' ‘will,' ‘should,' ‘could,' ‘would,' ‘expects,' ‘plans,' ‘anticipates,' ‘believes,' ‘estimates,' ‘projects,' ‘predicts,' ‘potential' or ‘continue' or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company's forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, expected to be filed during the week of March 20, 2023, other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs' shares, nor as to the Company's financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company's forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

2 According to BDSA

Cresco Labs Inc.

Financial Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(All amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

and

Years Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

($ in thousands)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Revenues, net

$

199,580

$

210,484

$

217,787

$

842,681

$

821,682

Cost of goods sold

110,970

111,372

107,765

434,762

415,335

Gross profit

88,610

99,112

110,022

407,919

406,347

Gross profit %

44.4

%

47.1

%

50.5

%

48.4

%

49.5

%

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

80,193

76,200

70,540

310,353

271,214

Share-based compensation

4,319

2,256

4,496

19,664

24,988

Depreciation and amortization

6,016

4,416

4,484

20,636

21,602

Impairment loss

140,655

14,945

140,655

305,894

Total operating expenses

231,183

82,872

94,465

491,308

623,698

(Loss) income from operations

(142,573

)

16,240

15,557

(83,389

)

(217,351

)

Other expense, net:

Interest expense, net

(15,904

)

(15,554

)

(14,851

)

(57,837

)

(51,211

)

Other income, net

2,521

14,797

10,911

15,227

13,031

Loss from equity method investments

(1,196

)

Total other expense, net

(13,383

)

(757

)

(3,940

)

(42,610

)

(39,376

)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(155,956

)

15,483

11,617

(125,999

)

(256,727

)

Income tax expense

(23,920

)

(18,732

)

(23,528

)

(89,097

)

(40,107

)

Net loss 1

$

(179,876

)

$

(3,249

)

$

(11,911

)

$

(215,096

)

$

(296,834

)

1 Net loss includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

and

Years Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

($ in thousands)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Revenues, net

$

199,580

$

210,484

$

217,787

$

842,681

$

821,682

Cost of goods sold 1

110,970

111,372

107,765

434,762

415,335

Gross profit

$

88,610

$

99,112

$

110,022

$

407,919

$

406,347

Fair value mark-up for acquired inventory

21

8,407

5,466

23,441

Cost of goods sold adjustments for acquisition and other non-core costs

1,129

593

4,379

Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)

$

89,739

$

99,726

$

118,429

$

417,764

$

429,788

Adjusted gross profit % (Non-GAAP)

45.0

%

47.4

%

54.4

%

49.6

%

52.3

%

1 Production (cultivation, manufacturing and processing) costs related to products sold during the period.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of December 31, 2022 and 2021

($ in thousands)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

121,510

$

226,102

Other current assets

205,442

195,653

Property and equipment, net

379,722

369,092

Intangible assets, net

407,590

437,644

Goodwill

330,555

446,767

Other non-current assets

139,778

105,205

Total assets

$

1,584,597

$

1,780,463

Total current liabilities

281,025

288,394

Total long-term liabilities

715,143

694,333

Total shareholders' equity

588,429

797,736

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,584,597

$

1,780,463

Cresco Labs Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

and

Years Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

($ in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net loss 1

$

(179,876

)

$

(3,249

)

$

(11,911

)

$

(215,096

)

$

(296,834

)

Depreciation and amortization

14,462

13,395

8,197

51,930

38,640

Interest expense, net

15,904

15,554

14,851

57,837

51,211

Income tax expense

23,920

18,732

23,528

89,097

40,107

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (Non-GAAP)

$

(125,590

)

$

44,432

$

34,665

$

(16,232

)

$

(166,876

)

Other income, net

(2,521

)

(14,797

)

(10,911

)

(15,227

)

(13,031

)

Loss from equity method investments

1,196

Fair value mark-up for acquired inventory

21

8,407

5,466

23,441

Adjustments for acquisition and other non-core costs

12,714

9,093

4,954

35,732

15,803

Impairment loss

140,655

14,945

140,655

305,894

Share-based compensation

5,271

2,995

4,933

23,221

27,536

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

30,529

$

41,744

$

56,993

$

173,615

$

193,963

1 Net loss includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

and

Years Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

($ in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

3,631

$

25,604

$

37,653

$

18,741

$

14,487

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(12,454

)

23,484

(64,107

)

(36,577

)

(163,933

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,031

)

(9,112

)

(2,375

)

(86,643

)

235,005

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash

44

10

134

(113

)

(231

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

(10,810

)

$

39,986

$

(28,695

)

$

(104,592

)

$

85,328

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

132,320

92,334

254,797

226,102

140,774

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

121,510

$

132,320

$

226,102

$

121,510

$

226,102

Media
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com
312-953-2767

Investors
Megan Kulick, Cresco Labs
SVP, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
info@crescolabs.com
312-929-0993

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cresco LabsCL:CNXCRLBFCannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF
The Conversation (0)

TerrAscend Applies to List Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TerrAscend Corp. (" TerrAscend " or the " Company ") today announced that it has applied to list the Company's common shares (the " Common Shares ") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX "). In connection with the Company's proposed listing on the TSX, and in order to qualify for the TSX's minimum listing requirements, the Company expects to implement an internal reorganization (the " Reorganization "). The Reorganization will require approval from the Company's shareholders. The listing of the Common Shares on the TSX remains subject to the review of the TSX and is contingent on the satisfaction of all listing and regulatory requirements. There is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application or that the Company will complete the Reorganization and the listing on the TSX as currently proposed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
stock chart

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Fresh Quarterly Results Highlight Market Struggles

The cannabis industry's struggles were showcased this past week as several companies released financial results.

Operators across the US and Canada face various challenges when trying to grow and sell cannabis, and their financial results offer investors a closer look at the challenges these companies are facing.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

HEY MARYLAND, ORANGE YA GLAD GAGE CANNABIS HAS ARRIVED?

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its Gage Cannabis Co. branded products are now available in Maryland . Known for its world-class genetics, high-quality flower and its iconic Orange logo, Gage cultivates cannabis with uncompromising standards for customers who love and respect the plant. The initial "Free State" product launch features highly sought-after and exclusive flower strains, including Banana Bread, Dream Candy, Grape Gummiez, Sundae Driver and Popscotti.

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

TerrAscend plans to offer more Gage products including accessories, apparel and more of its unique strains of flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and concentrates as the state progresses towards its expected adult-use launch this summer.

"Gage has earned its popularity and exceptional reputation," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "We are proud to bring this brand to cannabis enthusiasts in Maryland . Cannabis consumers expectations are rising and we are excited to expand our offering of high quality Gage products in this important state."

Gage plans to expand quickly into more fan-favorite cannabis categories: to find up-to-date information on local products, follow @gagemaryland on Instagram.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

About Gage

Gage is a premier provider of the high-quality cannabis experience that consumers crave and deserve. Known for world-class genetics, Gage cultivates exceptional cannabis with uncompromising high standards for customers who love and respect the potency of flower. We are passionate about innovating and curating the best premium cannabis products. Gage debuted in Michigan in 2019 and has expanded to Pennsylvania , New Jersey , and Maryland . To learn more about Gage's mission for the everyday canna-connoisseur, visit www.gagecannabis.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/09/c7765.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf and Fab 5 Freddy Launch B Noble Cannabis Brand in Florida

B NOBLE brings a high-quality, Black-owned cannabis brand to Curaleaf's 58 retail locations in the Sunshine State

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its B NOBLE partnership across Florida . Products from the high-quality, Black-owned cannabis brand will be available at Curaleaf's 58 dispensaries across the state.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Palatka, FL

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m8 p.m. on Sunday .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Continues Florida Expansion with Two New Store Openings

Photo caption: Cresco Labs opened new stores in Palm Harbor and Lake Worth, bringing the company's Florida footprint to 28 dispensaries.

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced its Florida retail footprint has grown to 28 total dispensaries with today's store openings in Palm Harbor and Lake Worth. The Company's continued expansion brings its nationwide store count to 63.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Fully Underwritten Rights Issue

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Sonic Drilling Underway at the Basin Project

Related News

Resource Investing

Infinity Lithium Interim Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Marquee Resources Interim Financial Report 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Redstone Resources Limited Consolidated Financial Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

Lithium Investing

Interim Financial Report Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Gold Investing

Breaker Resources Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Belararox Limited Condensed Financial Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

×