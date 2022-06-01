Market NewsInvesting News

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in June 2022:

Jefferies Cannabis Summit, June 2, 2022 (New York): Chief Commercial Officer Greg Butler will participate in a panel titled, " Building a $1 billion Cannabis Brand ", moderated by analyst Owen Bennett and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference, June 14, 2022 (virtual): Chief Executive Officer Charles Bachtell will participate in a fireside chat moderated by analyst Rupesh Parikh and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Over-Allotment Option Exercised in Full

Trulieve Announces June 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in June.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • 19 th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, June 1, 2022: President Steve White will participate in virtual investor meetings.
  • 2 nd Annual Jefferies Cannabis Summit, June 2, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in a panel and investor meetings in New York .
  • Trulieve Analyst Event, June 7, 2022 : The event will include a bus tour in Florida and webcast management presentation.
  • Trulieve Annual Shareholder Meeting, June 8, 2022 : The shareholder meeting will be held at 10:00 am ET and can be accessed at this link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TCNNF2022 .
  • Grizzle Cannabis Con, June 8, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate with a live stream on YouTube at 1:15 pm ET .

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for June 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in June 2022:

19 th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (Virtual), June 1, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Adastra Holdings Reports First Quarter Results

Adastra Holdings Reports First Quarter Results

  • Generated record gross revenues of $2,286,721 in Q1 2022, representing 288% growth compared to Q1 2021
  • Maintained a strong capital position in Q1 2022 with $28,176,801 in assets, and $6,712,176 in liabilities

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 both of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Adastra Holdings brand ticker (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "The year is off to a record-breaking start with strong momentum for the year ahead. We have achieved record revenues and gross profit, while maintaining a strong capital position."

"Our team has made significant progress on many fronts, including bringing new brands to market, adding to our co-manufacturing portfolio and increasing production capacity and output. Our focus remains on implementing production rollout, generating multiple revenue streams and creating market expansion strategies. We have made proactive advances in all of these areas, which has ultimately resulted in a strong foundation for further continued growth of our business. We recently commissioned automated pre-roll hardware for infused pre-roll production to meet the demand for this product category."

"To augment our revenue stream, we launched the Endgame Extracts brand, with four initial SKUs, at the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch, which sold out within 48 hours of product launch," added Mr. Forbes. "We submitted applications for our Medical Sales Licence and Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, in line with our market expansion strategy. Our objective is to strategically position ourselves for further growth into in-demand cannabis product categories and in the emerging regulated psychedelics market."

"We look forward to building on our reputation as a leader in the cannabis and patient-focused psychedelics space in order to deliver on our commitment to create long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

Key Q1 2022 Financial Highlights
  • Achieved record revenues of approximately $2.3 million in Q1 2022, compared to approximately $0.6 million in Q1 2021 – representing an increase of 288%, demonstrating significant demand for Adastra's in-demand cannabis concentrate brands and products.
  • Achieved gross profit of $827,713 in Q1 2022, compared to $105,411 in Q1 2021 – representing an increase of 685%.
  • Operating expenses for Q1 2022 increased to $1,695,682 when compared to $467,771 during Q1 2021 – representing an increase of 263%.
Key Q1 2022 Corporate and Business Highlights
  • Launched Endgame Extracts SKUs in British Columbia , which was 100% sold out within 48 hours.
  • Submitted applications for a Medical Sales Licence and a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence.
  • Commissioned automated pre-roll equipment for infused pre-roll production.
  • Shatter production increased to 106.6 kg in Q1 2022 compared to 20.7 kg in Q1 2021.
  • Commercialized additional full spectrum extract SKUs for in-house brands and co-manufacturing partners, ex: THCA Diamonds, Sugar Wax, Shatter, Full Spectrum vaporizer cartridges.
About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company's goals of implementing production rollout, generating multiple revenue streams, and creating market expansion strategies; further continued growth of the Company's business; the Company's ability to meet the demand for infused pre-roll production; the Company's objective to position itself for further growth into in-demand cannabis product categories and in the emerging regulated psychedelics market; and the Company's goal of building on its reputation in the cannabis and patient-focused psychedelics space in order to create long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

HEMPSANA Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

HEMPSANA Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") today announced first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

financial documents with a calculator

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canopy's Fiscal Year Net Loss Reaches C$320 Million

Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) struggled out of the gate at the end of the week as the company reported another difficult period with heavy losses.

Also this past week, a Canadian producer announced the launch of a new lifestyle CBD brand in the UK.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

