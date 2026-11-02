Crescent Energy Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Crescent Energy Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) ("Crescent" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026. Crescent's earnings release and supplemental earnings presentation can be found at www.crescentenergyco.com .

The Company's third quarter 2026 conference call is planned for 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

About Crescent Energy Company

Crescent is a differentiated energy company committed to delivering value through a disciplined, returns-driven growth through acquisition strategy and consistent return of capital. Our long-life, balanced portfolio combines significant cash flow from stable production with deep, high-quality development inventory. Our activities are focused in the Eagle Ford, Permian and Uinta Basins, and we own minerals and royalty interests across premier U.S. oil and natural gas basins, primarily operated by large, well-capitalized companies, with a core focus in the Eagle Ford. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com .

IR@crescentenergyco.com
Media@crescentenergyco.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CRGYNYSE:CRGY
CRGY
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 5th

Bold Ventures and Gold X2 Sign Definitive Agreement for Sale of 42 Claim Units at Burchell

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Mayfair Gold's Fenn-Gib Gold Project Designated Under Ontario's "One Project, One Process" Streamlined Permitting Framework

Related News

graphite investing

Graphite One Secures Final Ohio Air Permit, Targets 2028 Sales

uranium investing

Myriad Uranium Closes Los Altares Deal in Argentina

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Fall as Iran Talks Ease Supply Fears, Cameco Weighs In on AI Power Demand

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 5th

base metals investing

Bold Ventures and Gold X2 Sign Definitive Agreement for Sale of 42 Claim Units at Burchell

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Mayfair Gold's Fenn-Gib Gold Project Designated Under Ontario's "One Project, One Process" Streamlined Permitting Framework