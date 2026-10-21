CPI to Report Third Quarter Earnings on November 4, 2026

CPI to Report Third Quarter Earnings on November 4, 2026

CPI (NASDAQ: PMTS), a payments technology leader providing a comprehensive range of physical and digital payment solutions, will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

CPI's financial results for the third quarter will be released before the market opens. The Company's earnings presentation and live webcast will be available on CPI's Investor Relations website at the beginning of the conference call.

To participate by phone, dial 1-833-461-5787 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-585-542-9983 (international) and enter conference ID 244715210.

Click here to access the live webcast and replay.

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ: PMTS) is a payments technology company that is integral to the payments ecosystem. CPI's connections, people, and solutions enable payments for a broad and expanding customer base including thousands of U.S. financial institutions, processors, fintechs, prepaid program managers and more, and these customers count on us to deliver what's next. We continue to transform alongside the market, and for decades have invested in building deep connections and flexible solutions for our customers. Our proprietary platform and expertise uniquely position CPI to deliver today, tomorrow, and into the future as the market expands and payment methods evolve. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com .

CPI Investor Relations
Davis Barker, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Development
(877) 369-9016
InvestorRelations@cpicardgroup.com

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CPI Card Group Inc.

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