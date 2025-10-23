CPI Card Group® Celebrates Grand Opening of New Fort Wayne Production Facility on Oct. 23

Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates the new "Factory of the Future" that is currently shipping leading- edge credit and debit cards with all three lines slated for operation by year-end.
CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) ("CPI" or "the Company"), a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of payment cards and related digital solutions, hosted the grand opening of its new production facility in Fort Wayne on Thursday morning, Oct. 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Lima Road facility with community leaders and CPI employees.
Jeremy Witte, CPI Card Group VP of Operations, and Toni Thompson, SVP, Credit & Debit Solutions, join other CPI leaders and employees for a ribbon-cutting to open the new Lima Road facility in Fort Wayne, alongside representatives from the mayor's office and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
The new Lima Road facility is more than twice the size of CPI's former High Street location in Fort Wayne, where CPI operated for 16 years. The new site is already in use and shipping materials. It is anticipated that all production lines at the facility will be operational by the end of the year. CPI employs nearly 200 full-time team members in Fort Wayne.
"Opening day is about our people, our customers and the Fort Wayne community," said John Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer of CPI Card Group. "This facility increases our capacity and enhances quality and speed to market. It brings modern automation together with a skilled team so we can serve clients with consistency and reliability. We're grateful for the support we've received from the Fort Wayne community and proud to continue growing here."
The Lima Road site advances CPI's production capabilities through automations that streamline data and equipment management. The facility features inline production, co-bots, and artificial intelligence with new equipment to support quality, efficiency and faster speed to market. In addition, CPI is pursuing environmental progress through efficiency and waste reduction with renewable energy options and LEED certification.
