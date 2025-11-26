CoTec Investment Magiron Completes Pilot Plant Tests, Achieving Exceptional Recovery Rates

CoTec Investment Magiron Completes Pilot Plant Tests, Achieving Exceptional Recovery Rates

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note that its ~16.5% investment, MagIron LLC ("MagIron"), today announced the successful completion of its comprehensive independent pilot plant test work program conducted in partnership with the University of Minnesota, Natural Resources Research Institute ("NRRI") at Coleraine, Minnesota. The test work forms a key component of MagIron's ongoing feasibility study for the restart of Plant 4 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

The independent pilot-scale program has confirmed the technical viability of MagIron's new and innovative process flowsheet and demonstrates exceptional iron recovery rates and concentrate quality, consistent with previous bench-scale results conducted since 2022. The flotation pilot plant, while making direct reduction ("DR") grade concentrate of 68.3% total Fe (post-LOI), achieved an 83.5% iron recovery. Meanwhile, the flotation pilot plant, while making blast furnace ("BF") grade concentrate of 66.4% total Fe (post-LOI), achieved an iron recovery of 85.9%. The original Plant 4 previously produced BF grade concentrate at an iron recovery of 40.0%. On a comparable basis, the new Plant 4 flow sheet iron recovery is slightly more than double that of the prior facility. These results validate MagIron's ability to produce DR-grade iron oxide concentrate, supporting the Company's strategy to supply high-grade feedstock for the growing Electric Arc Furnace ("EAF") steel sector.

Fe grade (% Fe)

Iron recovery rate (%)

Pre-LOI

Post-LOI

DR Grade concentrate

83.5%

66.4%

68.3%

BF Grade concentrate

85.9%

64.5%

66.4%

Data from the pilot plant and bench testing campaign forms the foundation of the forthcoming National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant Mineral Resource and Reserve estimate and will be incorporated into the independent feasibility study being completed by Behre Dolbear, which is expected to be finalised shortly.

Julian Treger, CEO of CoTec commented: "The completion of the pilot plant study and its exciting results are a major step forward for MagIron towards the execution of its strategy to re-start these assets. We remain very bullish on MagIron and are confident that they could become a major player in the US steel industry. As a large shareholder, MagIron's success will further improve the substantial value proposition of CoTec."

Larry Lehtinen, CEO of MagIron, commented: "The successful completion of our bench testing and pilot plant programs marks another major milestone in the restart of Plant 4. The results confirm that MagIron's new process, has the potential to deliver outstanding recovery and product quality metrics. These findings reinforce the robustness of our flowsheet and provide critical validation as we advance our feasibility study and prepare to publish our NI 43-101 compliant resource and reserve statement in the coming weeks."

For further details on MagIron and today's announcement, please visit www.magironusa.com.

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH, OTCQB: CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic critical mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a game-changing platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the MagIron investment, as well as management's expectations with respect to the MagIron investment and other current and potential future investments of CoTec, and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; permitting and regulatory risks; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; equipment leasing and availability; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather events; and social, transport, or geopolitical disruptions.

For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

CoTec HoldingsCTH:CATSXV:CTHTech Investing
CTH:CA
CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings

Unlocking value with disruptive resource technologies

Unlocking value with disruptive resource technologies Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Statements And MD&A

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Statements And MD&A

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management's... Keep Reading...
HyProMag USA Expands Feedstock Supply Agreement With Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions

HyProMag USA Expands Feedstock Supply Agreement With Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

CoTec Holdings Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH; OTCQB: CTHCF) ("CoTec") today announced that Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 28th, 2025 DATE : August 28 th TIME: 10:30am-11:00am... Keep Reading...
New INNspired Article Spotlights Rare Earth Recycling as a Strategic Investment Opportunity in U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chain

New INNspired Article Spotlights Rare Earth Recycling as a Strategic Investment Opportunity in U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chain

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, Canada June 1 1, 2025 TheNewswire The Investing News Network (INN) has published a new sponsored INNspired article titled " Recycling Rare Earths: Path to Securing North American Supply Chains ," highlighting how technological innovation is reshaping the rare earth... Keep Reading...
New INNspired Article Spotlights Rare Earth Recycling as a Strategic Investment Opportunity in U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chain

New INNspired Article Spotlights Rare Earth Recycling as a Strategic Investment Opportunity in U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chain

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, Canada June 1 0 2025 TheNewswire - The Investing News Network (INN) has published a new sponsored INNspired article titled " Recycling Rare Earths: Path to Securing North American Supply Chains ," highlighting how technological innovation is reshaping the rare earth... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is proud to announce the successful first commercial installation of its proprietary energy management system, "The Hub," on a Risen battery energy storage system (BESS) at a customer site, marking a key... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSXV conditional approval for its previously announced financing, originally announced on June 16, 2025, with an arm's length institutional investor, Sorbie... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl ("MIE") to perform laboratory and pilot-scale testing of high-purity, low-iron silica sand from Santa... Keep Reading...
Hands using a smartphone for stock trading with "Buy" and "Sell" buttons displayed.

Tech Weekly: Stock Valuation Fears Persist as US Government Reopens

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Significant Exploration Target for the Rulikha Deposit

Raises $2.25M to Expedite Developing Harts Range Project Post Metallium Deal

Prince Silver Provides Update on 2025 Drilling Program at the Prince Project, Nevada

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Precision Geosurveys Contracted to Complete an Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Silver Mountain Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

Related News

Copper Investing

Significant Exploration Target for the Rulikha Deposit

Rare Earth Investing

Raises $2.25M to Expedite Developing Harts Range Project Post Metallium Deal

potash investing

Nutrien Chooses US Port for Potash Terminal, Faces Canadian Backlash

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook: World Edition

Silver Investing

Prince Silver Provides Update on 2025 Drilling Program at the Prince Project, Nevada

Lithium Investing

Lithium Outlook

Lithium Outlook: Australia Edition