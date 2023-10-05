Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of its 100% Owned Orion Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in Lithium (2023 Edition)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of its 100% Owned Orion Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of its 100% Owned Orion Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its 100% owned Orion Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Orion" or the "Property"). Additionally, the Company announces that it has entered into a market-making agreement with Generation IACP ("GIACP") pursuant to which GIACP has agreed to provide certain market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Highlights

  • Orion expanded to 9000 hectares with two new claims totalling 5119 hectares

  • Over 10 kilometres of additional prospective magnetic low strike length acquired via low-cost staking

  • Orion expansion area covers the interpreted southern extension of the Larocque uranium corridor, host to the Hurricane deposit and Alligator Lake and Larocque Lake uranium zones

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Our technical team continues to deliver in a highly competitive staking environment. Land in the Athabasca Basin is at a premium and adding over 10 kilometres of a prospective trend is a win for our team. Year to date, we have added more than 73,000 hectares of land, and our entire portfolio remains 100% owned."

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration commented: "We are pleased to have more than doubled the prospective magnetic low strike length contained by our 100% owned Orion property. As with the original Orion claim, this ground is highly underexplored and is prospective for uranium exploration."

Orion Property

Orion is located 29 kilometres west of the Cigar Lake uranium mine and 29 kilometres north of the McArthur River uranium mine (Figure 1). The Property covers the interpreted intersection of the Larocque uranium corridor and a splay off the Cable Bay Shear Zone (Figure 2).

Competitive staking in September added two claims to the Property totaling 5119 hectares and covering an additional 10 kilometres of prospective magnetic low strike length. The newly added strike includes the interpreted southern extension of the Larocque uranium trend, host to the Hurricane uranium deposit and the Larocque Lake and Alligator Lake uranium zones (Figure 2). Staking of the new claims was largely driven by preliminary interpretation of results from Cosa's July 2023 MobileMT airborne survey over the Ursa and Orion properties.

The single historical drill hole completed on Orion is interpreted to have missed the targeted conductor. Historical drilling along strike to the west of Orion intersected zones of structural disruption in the sandstone with illitic hydrothermal alteration and anomalous uranium geochemistry, including 0.05% U3O8 over 1.0 metres (932.4-933.4 metres) immediately above the unconformity in PAR-03 associated with hydrothermal hematite alteration.

Next Steps

Future work at Orion is expected to include additional MobileMT™ surveying to identify areas for high-quality ground geophysical surveying to generate targets for subsequent diamond drilling. The Company aims to share results of the recently received 3-D inversion of the MobileMT™ survey over Ursa and Orion properties in the coming weeks.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/183034_eade35b2e4dc2a8f_003.jpg

Figure 1 - Cosa's Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Property Portfolio

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/183034_eade35b2e4dc2a8f_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/183034_eade35b2e4dc2a8f_004.jpg

Figure 2 - Orion Property Expansion

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/183034_eade35b2e4dc2a8f_004full.jpg

Market Maker Engagement

Generation IACP is a registered broker and member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (formerly, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada), the TSX Venture Exchange, the CSE, the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange. GIACP will provide market-making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares on the CSE (the "Services").

In exchange for Services, Cosa has agreed to pay GIACP a monthly cash fee of C$7500 for an initial term of twelve months (the "Initial Term"). The Initial Term shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six month periods (together with the "Initial Term", the "Term"), unless the Company provides written notice of termination to GIACP at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or GIACP provides a written notice of termination to the Company. Cosa and GIACP act at arm's length and are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Neither GIACP nor its affiliates or associates have any direct or indirect interest in the Company nor will such entities receive any shares, stock options, warrants, or other securities as compensation for the Services. GIACP does not currently own any shares in the Company; however, GIACP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes nine uranium exploration properties totaling over 160,000 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO
info@cosaresources.ca
+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at the Company's mineral projects.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of metals; no escalation in the severity of public health pandemics; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises 19; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183034

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa ResourcesCOSA:CCCSE:COSAEnergy Investing
COSA:CC
Cosa Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cosa Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Change of Year End

Cosa Resources Announces Change of Year End

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is changing its fiscal year-end to December 31st, from its current fiscal year-end of October 31st. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cosa Resources believes this change of year-end will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group in the mineral resources sector, which will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of Ursa Property, Acquisition of Polaris and Eclipse Uranium Exploration Properties in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of Ursa Property, Acquisition of Polaris and Eclipse Uranium Exploration Properties in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Ursa Project and the acquisition of the 100% owned Polaris and Eclipse uranium exploration properties in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "COSAF". Common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "COSA", as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the new symbol "SSKU".

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Given our team's successful track record of discovery and delivery of shareholder value, and our growing portfolio of under-explored Athabasca Basin uranium projects in Northern Saskatchewan, we have seen continued interest from investors outside of Canada, and are excited to provide them with easier access and exposure to Cosa as we grow and advance as a company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Orbit Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Orbit Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 26, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Orbit uranium exploration property in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 21, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the brokered private placement previously announced by the Company on May 30, 2023 for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,557,795.50 (the " Offering "). The Offering was conducted by Haywood Securities Inc. (the " Agent ") as sole agent and bookrunner.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION: Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 1st Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

CORRECTION: Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 1st Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call For Q3 2023 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q3 2023 results on Monday, October 23, 2023 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q3 2023 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Programs at East Preston Project

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Programs at East Preston Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to announce that permits have been received for ongoing exploration activities at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Azincourt has received work authorization and permits from the Government of Saskatchewan to allow diamond drilling and limited ground geophysics through to the summer of 2026. This effectively provides access to the ground for the next three winter field seasons.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Drill Programs at East Preston

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Drill Programs at East Preston

  • Permits to allow drilling through 2026
  • Planning underway for next drill program

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that permits have been received for ongoing exploration activities at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has received work authorization and permits from the Government of Saskatchewan to allow diamond drilling and limited ground geophysics through to the summer of 2026. This effectively provides access to the ground for the next three winter field seasons.

Azincourt Energy recognizes that the granting of these permits does not negate the rights of the local communities for meaningful consultation as the project progresses. The company continues to be engaged in regular meetings with the Clearwater River Dene Nation and other rights holders to ensure that the concerns of the local communities are addressed regarding the East Preston project. A more in-depth engagement process will also be commencing within the next month with the La Loche Metis Local #39. The company endeavors to keep local stakeholders apprised of ongoing plans, results, and priorities for the property. The involvement of the local communities is essential for continued advancement of the East Preston Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"), for a 6-month advertising and marketing program, commencing on October 1 st 2023, for a total cost of USD $80,000 payable prior to commencement of the campaign. The services provided by RSD to the Company relate to interviews and content creation that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. The Company is an RSD Website Sponsor and will have a Featured Company Banner on the RSD website starting this month and will continue for the duration of the agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cosa Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Completes Geophysical Survey at the Gayna Project, NWT

Element79 Gold Wholly Owned Subsidiary Secures Loan Agreement to Advance Strategic Plan of Arrangement

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Completes Geophysical Survey at the Gayna Project, NWT

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Wholly Owned Subsidiary Secures Loan Agreement to Advance Strategic Plan of Arrangement

Tech Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

Tech Investing

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces Intercept of 2.22 Grams/Tonne Oxide Gold over 25.9 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Two Additional Patents in Japan and Australia for Battery Recycling

technology investing

Waroona Energy Commences DFS on Solar Power Facility

×