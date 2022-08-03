Resource News Investing News

Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30 2022.  Corsa has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis under its profile on www.sedar.com .

Unless otherwise noted, all dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in United States dollars and all ton amounts are short tons (2,000 pounds per ton).  Pricing and cost per ton information is expressed on a free-on-board ("FOB"), mine site basis, unless otherwise noted.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Key financial results and operational statistics are shown below:


Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


June 30,

(in millions except per share, per ton and sales tons)


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net and comprehensive (loss) income


$         (3,0)


$          2,2


$         (6,9)


$         (2,3)

Diluted (loss) earnings per share


$       (0,03)


$        0,02


$       (0,07)


$       (0,02)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities


$          5,4


$         (2,8)


$          6,2


$         (1,3)

Total revenue


$        42,3


$        30,4


$        81,1


$        55,0










Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Adjusted EBITDA (1)


$          5,0


$          2,7


$          8,0


$          2,8

EBITDA (1)


$          0,8


$          7,0


$          0,5


$          7,1










Average realized price per ton of metallurgical coal sold (1)


$    164,73


$      91,67


$    160,44


$      89,35

Cash production cost per ton sold (1)


$    123,82


$      77,23


$    127,98


$      78,12










Company produced metallurgical coal sales tons


204 215


290 117


405 540


541 582

Purchased metallurgical coal sales tons


36 568


13 578


65 491


20 073

Total metallurgical coal sales tons


240 783


303 695


471 031


561 655

  • Corsa's average realized price for the second quarter 2022 is the approximate equivalent of between $210 to $215 per metric ton on an FOB vessel basis (2) . For the second quarter 2022, Corsa's sales mix included 52% of sales to domestic customers and 48% of sales to international customers.

(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2)

Similar to most U.S. metallurgical coal producers, Corsa reports sales and costs per ton on an FOB mine site basis and denominated in short tons. Many international metallurgical coal producers report prices and costs on a delivered-to-the-port basis (or "FOB vessel basis"), thereby including freight costs between the mine and the port.  Additionally, Corsa reports sales and costs per short ton, which is approximately 10% lower than a metric ton.  For the purposes of this figure, we have used an illustrative freight rate of $45-$50 per short ton.  Historically, freight rates rise and fall as market prices rise and fall.  As a note, most published indices for metallurgical coal report prices on a delivered-to-the-port basis and denominated in metric tons.

Kevin M. Harrigan , Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Corsa, commented, "The results of the second quarter of 2022 demonstrated a significant improvement over the prior quarter with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 64%, cash margin per metallurgical coal tons sold increasing by 41% and cash provided by operating activities increasing by nearly 600%.  Net and comprehensive loss in the second quarter of 2022 was significantly impacted by mark-to-market losses on the water treatment trust funds of $2.8 million .  Additionally, the second quarter of 2022 saw our best adjusted EBITDA and highest quarterly revenues from metallurgical coal sales since the first quarter of 2020 and the highest cash margin per metallurgical coal tons sold since 2017.  Although the results of the second quarter reflect a significant improvement, the mining geology, labor-availability, productivity and logistical issues experienced in the first quarter of 2022 continued to negatively affect our results.  Operationally, we completed a section move at the Casselman mine and commenced high wall mining operations at our Schrock Run Extension surface mine during the quarter.  These actions led to improved operational performance in June 2022 and we expect the benefits of these changes to continue through the third quarter of 2022.  We ended the second quarter with higher than anticipated inventory levels as the timing of our shipments were delayed into the third quarter due to transportation constraints."

"We continue to focus on the hiring, training and retention of our workforce and our labor efficiency is increasing aided by improved conditions at our underground mines.  Our commitment to returning to historical production levels remains and we continue to work to secure the additional workforce required at our operations."

Financial and Operations Summary


For the three months ended


For the six months ended


June 30,


June 30,






Increase






Increase

(in thousands)

2022


2021


(Decrease)


2022


2021


(Decrease)

Revenues

$       42 326


$       30 426


$       11 900


$       81 099


$       55 045


$       26 054













Cost of sales

$       38 812


$       30 474


$         8 338


$       75 786


$       56 790


$       18 996













Selling, general and administrative expense

$         2 215


$         2 201


$              14


$         4 598


$         4 230


$            368













Net and comprehensive (loss) income for the period

$        (2 970)


$         2 153


$        (5 123)


$        (6 947)


$        (2 280)


$        (4 667)













Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$         5 426


$        (2 756)


$         8 182


$         6 202


$        (1 255)


$         7 457













EBITDA (1)

$            807


$         7 011


$        (6 204)


$            482


$         7 096


$        (6 614)













Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$         4 961


$         2 721


$         2 240


$         7 990


$         2 842


$         5 148













Coal sold - tons












NAPP – metallurgical coal

241


304


(63)


471


562


(91)



(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2)

Cost of sales consists of the following:


For the three months ended


For the six months ended


June 30,


June 30,

(in thousands)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Mining and processing costs

$               24 130


$               21 206


$               49 316


$               40 057

Purchased coal costs

6 726


1 415


10 884


2 473

Royalty expense

1 432


1 208


2 955


2 447

Amortization expense

3 071


4 207


6 150


8 056

Transportation costs from preparation plant to customer

1 745


1 414


3 687


2 724

Idle mine expense

557


151


797


303

Tolling costs

474


218


1 063


237

Limestone costs

153


258


230


426

Other costs

524


397


704


67

Total cost of sales

$               38 812


$               30 474


$               75 786


$               56 790


For the three months ended


For the six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2022


2021


Variance


2022


2021


Variance

Realized price per ton sold (1)












NAPP – metallurgical coal

$     164,73


$       91,67


$         73,06


$     160,44


$       89,35


$         71,09













Cash production cost per ton sold (1)(2)












NAPP – metallurgical coal

$     123,82


$       77,23


$        (46,59)


$     127,98


$       78,12


$        (49,86)













Cash cost per ton sold (1)(3)












NAPP – metallurgical coal

$     133,21


$       77,04


$        (56,17)


$     133,41


$       77,98


$        (55,43)













Cash margin per ton sold (1)












NAPP – metallurgical coal

$       31,52


$       14,63


$         16,89


$       27,03


$       11,37


$         15,66













EBITDA (1) (000's)












NAPP

$       1 549


$       8 011


$        (6 462)


$       3 127


$       9 101


$        (5 974)

Corporate

(742)


(1 000)


258


(2 645)


(2 005)


(640)

Total

$          807


$       7 011


$        (6 204)


$          482


$       7 096


$        (6 614)













Adjusted EBITDA (1) (000's)












NAPP

$       5 394


$       3 467


$         1 927


$       9 112


$       4 319


$         4 793

Corporate

(433)


(746)


313


(1 122)


(1 477)


355

Total

$       4 961


$       2 721


$         2 240


$       7 990


$       2 842


$         5 148



(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2)

Cash production cost per ton sold excludes purchased coal.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(3)

Cash cost per ton sold includes purchased coal.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.



Coal Pricing Trends and Outlook

Price levels opened the second quarter of 2022 at $480.00 /metric ton ("mt") delivered-to-the-port ("FOBT") for spot deliveries of Australian premium low volatile metallurgical coal and closed the quarter at $302.00 /mt FOBT. The quarterly average price for the second quarter of 2022 was $449.75 /mt FOBT for Australian premium low volatile metallurgical coal, compared to $486.57 / mt FOBT in the first quarter of 2022, and traded in a range from a high of $530.25 /mt FOBT to a low of $302.00 /mt FOBT.

The forward curve for the balance of the third quarter of 2022 according to the SGX TSI index is trading at $236.39 /mt FOBT with July at $246.33 /mt FOBT, August at $230.00 /mt FOBT, and September at $240.00 /mt FOBT. Forward curve pricing for fourth quarter of 2022 is at $272.97 /mt FOBT, bringing the balance of the year to $257.16 /mt FOBT. The forward curve for 2023 is indicating pricing at an average of $277.29 /mt FOBT. Limited supply-side response, constrained logistics and inflationary mining cost pressures continue to support higher metallurgical coal prices in the near future.

See "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 1, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021 for an additional discussion regarding certain factors that could impact coal pricing trends and outlook, as well as the Company's ongoing operations.

Third Quarter 2022 Update

The Company's third quarter 2022 sales volumes are expected to increase as compared to the second quarter of 2022 and metallurgical coal selling prices are expected to be similar to the second quarter as we continue to service previously committed fixed price contract orders.  Cash cost of sales are expected to be lower than the previous quarter continuing their downward trend for the year but will remain higher than historical levels, and selling, general and administrative expenses will be similar to the second quarter of 2022.  The main priorities of the Company continue to be maximizing production, increasing participation in the metallurgical coal spot market and reducing costs while we maintain a focus on improving the balance sheet with minimized downside financial risk.  The Company's capital allocation and deployment strategy will be aligned with these priorities and the Company's financial position.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

The Company tentatively expects to announce third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of markets on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 .

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Refer to Corsa's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis, filed under Corsa's profile on www.sedar.com , for details of the financial performance of Corsa and the matters referred to in this news release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Corsa uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to measure its performance internally and to assist in business decision-making as well as providing key performance information to senior management.  These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("GAAP").  Corsa believes that, in addition to the conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors and other stakeholders also use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Corsa's operating and financial performance; however, these non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.  Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • EBITDA - earnings before deductions for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization;
  • Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA adjusted for change in estimate of reclamation and water treatment provision for non-operating properties, impairment and write-off of mineral properties and advance royalties, gain (loss) on sale of assets and other costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash finance expenses and other non-cash adjustments.  Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users of our financial statements to assess our performance as compared to the performance of other companies in the coal industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure; the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow; and our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures;
  • Realized price per ton sold - revenue from coal sales less transportation costs from the mine site to the loading terminal divided by tons of coal sold.  Management evaluates our operations based on the volume of coal we can safely produce or purchase and sell in compliance with regulatory standards, and the prices we receive for our coal.  Our sales volume and sales prices are largely dependent upon the terms of our contracts, for which prices generally are set based on an index.  We evaluate the price we receive for our coal on an average realized price on an FOB mine site per short ton basis;
  • Cash production cost per ton sold - cash production costs of sales excluding purchased coal costs, all included within cost of sales, divided by tons of produced coal sold.  Cash production cost is based on cost of sales and includes items such as manpower, royalties, fuel, and other similar production related items, pursuant to IFRS, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce coal and sell it on an FOB mine site basis.  Cash production cost per ton sold is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users to assess our operating performance as compared to the operating performance of other companies in the coal industry.  Purchased coal is excluded as the purchased coal costs are based on market prices of coal purchased and not the cost to produce the coal;
  • Cash cost purchased coal per ton sold - purchased coal costs divided by tons of purchased coal sold.  Management uses this measure to assess coal purchases against the market price at which this coal will be sold;
  • Cash cost per ton sold - cash production costs of sales, included within cost of sales, divided by total tons sold.  Management uses cash cost per ton sold to assess our overall financial performance on a per ton basis to include the Company's production and purchased coal cost in total; and
  • Cash margin per ton sold - calculated difference between realized price per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold.  Cash margin per ton sold is used by management and external users to assess the operating performance as compared to the operating performance of other coal companies in the coal industry.

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, see the tabular presentation at the end of this news release.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David E. Yingling , Professional Engineer and the Company's mining engineer, who is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

Caution

Potential developments and market conditions discussed in this news release are considered to be forward looking information.  Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from this forward-looking information.  See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Information about Corsa

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein including, but not limited to, statements relating to the expected price volatility of the metallurgical coal market, the future demand for steel and its production, and the availability of its supply, changes to sales margins and expected profitability, the expected sales volumes and cash costs of sales of the Company in the third quarter of 2022, along with the Company's main priorities and its capital allocation and deployment strategy in the third quarter of 2022, constitute forward-looking statements which include management's assessment of future plans and operations and are based on current internal expectations, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "will", "estimates", "expects" "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "capacity", "hope", "forecast", "anticipate", "could" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in market conditions, governmental or regulatory developments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, the operating status and capabilities of our customers and competitors; various events which could disrupt operations and/or the transportation of coal products, including the conflict in Ukraine , labor stoppages, the outbreak of disease and severe weather conditions; and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks.  There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Corsa does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release unless required by law. The statements as to Corsa's capacity to produce coal are no assurance that it will achieve these levels of production or that it will be able to achieve these sales levels.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed on the merits of this news release.  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021


For the three months ended


For the three months ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

NAPP


Corp.


Total


NAPP


Corp.


Total

Net and comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations

$     (1 891)


$      (1 079)


$     (2 970)


$         3 523


$      (1 370)


$         2 153

Add (Deduct):












Amortization expense

3 071


-


3 071


4 207


-


4 207

Interest expense

369


337


706


281


370


651

Income tax expense

-


-


-


-


-


-

EBITDA

1 549


(742)


807


8 011


(1 000)


7 011













Add (Deduct):












Employee retention credit (a)

-


-


-


(4 409)


-


(4 409)

Stock-based compensation (b)

-


(5)


(5)


-


42


42

Net finance (income) expense, excluding interest expense (c)

3 508


82


3 590


(407)


73


(334)

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (d)

79


-


79


(62)


-


(62)

Other costs (e)

258


232


490


334


139


473

Adjusted EBITDA

$       5 394


$         (433)


$       4 961


$         3 467


$         (746)


$         2 721



(a)

A component of other income which reflects the amounts the Company is expected to receive related to a refundable tax credit.

(b)

Reflects the non-cash expense related to the vesting of stock options.

(c)

Components of finance expense and income excluding interest expense.

(d)

Reflects the amounts included in other income and expense related to the disposal of assets not utilized in the Company's mining operations.

(e)

Reflects various adjustments, none of which were individually material, related to adjusting the Company's workers' compensation liability, costs incurred for the Company's internal investigation of the sales agent matter and legal settlements.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021


For the six months ended


For the six months ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

NAPP


Corp.


Total


NAPP


Corp.


Total

Net and comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations

$     (3 649)


$      (3 298)


$     (6 947)


$            505


$      (2 785)


$        (2 280)

Add (Deduct):












Amortization expense

6 150


-


6 150


8 056


-


8 056

Interest expense

626


653


1 279


540


780


1 320

Income tax expense

-


-


-


-


-


-

EBITDA

3 127


(2 645)


482


9 101


(2 005)


7 096













Add (Deduct):












Employee retention credit (a)

-


-


-


(4 409)


-


(4 409)

Restructuring charges (b)

-


886


886


-


-


-

Stock-based compensation (c)

-


1


1


-


79


79

Net finance (income) expense, excluding interest expense (d)

5 540


164


5 704


(222)


150


(72)

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (e)

135


-


135


(138)


-


(138)

Other costs (f)

310


472


782


(13)


299


286

Adjusted EBITDA

$       9 112


$      (1 122)


$       7 990


$         4 319


$      (1 477)


$         2 842



(a)

A component of other income which reflects the amounts the Company is expected to receive related to a refundable tax credit.

(b)

Reflects the separation costs associated with the Company's previous President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

(c)

Reflects the non-cash expense related to the vesting of stock options.

(d)

Components of finance expense and income excluding interest expense.

(e)

Reflects the amounts included in other income and expense related to the disposal of assets not utilized in the Company's mining operations.

(f)

Reflects various adjustments, none of which were individually material, related to adjusting the Company's workers' compensation liability, costs incurred for the Company's internal investigation of the sales agent matter and legal settlements.

Realized price per ton sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021


For the three months ended


For the three months ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


NAPP


NAPP




NAPP


NAPP



(in thousands except per ton amounts)

Met


Thermal


Total


Met


Thermal


Total

Revenue

$      42 128


$           198


$      42 326


$        29 998


$           428


$        30 426

Add (Deduct):












Tolling revenue

(518)


-


(518)


(426)


-


(426)

Transportation costs from preparation plant to customer

(1 731)


(14)


(1 745)


(1 414)


-


(1 414)

Limestone revenue

(179)


-


(179)


(291)


-


(291)

Net coal sales (at preparation plant)

$      39 700


$           184


$      39 884


$        27 867


$           428


$        28 295













Coal sold - tons

241


2


243


304


14


318













Realized price per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      164,73


$        92,00


$      164,13


$          91,67


$        30,57


$          88,98

Realized price per ton sold for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021


For the six months ended


For the six months ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


NAPP


NAPP




NAPP


NAPP



(in thousands except per ton amounts)

Met


Thermal


Total


Met


Thermal


Total

Revenue

$      80 768


$           331


$      81 099


$        53 826


$        1 219


$        55 045

Add (Deduct):












Tolling revenue

(1 237)


-


(1 237)


(456)


-


(456)

Transportation costs from preparation plant to customer

(3 673)


(14)


(3 687)


(2 721)


(3)


(2 724)

Limestone revenue

(291)


-


(291)


(435)


-


(435)

Net coal sales (at preparation plant)

$      75 567


$           317


$      75 884


$        50 214


$        1 216


$        51 430













Coal sold - tons

471


3


474


562


34


596













Realized price per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      160,44


$      105,67


$      160,09


$          89,35


$        35,76


$          86,29

Cash cost per ton sold, cash production cost per ton sold, and cash cost per purchased coal per ton sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021


For the three months ended


For the three months ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


NAPP


NAPP




NAPP


NAPP



(in thousands except per ton amounts)

Met


Thermal


Total


Met


Thermal


Total

Cost of Sales:












Mining and processing costs

$      23 952


$           178


$      24 130


$        21 190


$             16


$        21 206

Purchased coal costs

6 720


6


6 726


1 022


393


1 415

Royalty expense

1 432


-


1 432


1 208


-


1 208

Total cash costs of tons sold

$      32 104


$           184


$      32 288


$        23 420


$           409


$        23 829

Total tons sold

241


2


243


304


14


318

Cash cost per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      133,21


$        92,00


$      132,87


$          77,04


$        29,21


$          74,93













Total cash costs of tons sold

$      32 104


$           184


$      32 288


$        23 420


$           409


$        23 829

Less: purchased coal

(6 720)


-


(6 720)


(1 022)


-


(1 022)

Cash cost of produced coal sold

$      25 384


$           184


$      25 568


$        22 398


$           409


$        22 807

Tons sold - produced

205


2


207


290


14


304

Cash production cost per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      123,82


$        92,00


$      123,52


$          77,23


$        29,21


$          75,02













Purchased coal

$        6 720


$               -


$        6 720


$          1 022


$               -


$          1 022

Tons sold - purchased coal

36


-


36


14


-


14

Cash cost purchased coal per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      186,67


$               -


$      186,67


$          73,00


$               -


$          73,00

Cash cost per ton sold, cash production cost per ton sold, and cash cost per purchased coal per ton sold for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021


For the six months ended


For the six months ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


NAPP


NAPP




NAPP


NAPP



(in thousands except per ton amounts)

Met


Thermal


Total


Met


Thermal


Total

Cost of Sales:












Mining and processing costs

$      49 005


$           311


$      49 316


$        39 896


$           161


$        40 057

Purchased coal costs

10 878


6


10 884


1 479


994


2 473

Royalty expense

2 955


-


2 955


2 447


-


2 447

Total cash costs of tons sold

$      62 838


$           317


$      63 155


$        43 822


$        1 155


$        44 977

Total tons sold

471


3


474


562


34


596

Cash cost per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      133,41


$      105,67


$      133,24


$          77,98


$        33,97


$          75,46













Total cash costs of tons sold

$      62 838


$           317


$      63 155


$        43 822


$        1 155


$        44 977

Less: purchased coal

(10 878)


-


(10 878)


(1 479)


-


(1 479)

Cash cost of produced coal sold

$      51 960


$           317


$      52 277


$        42 343


$        1 155


$        43 498

Tons sold - produced

406


3


409


542


34


576

Cash production cost per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      127,98


$      105,67


$      127,82


$          78,12


$        33,97


$          75,52













Purchased coal

$      10 878


$             -


$      10 878


$          1 479


$             -


$          1 479

Tons sold - purchased coal

65


-


65


20


-


20

Cash cost purchased coal per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      167,35


$             -


$      167,35


$          73,95


$             -


$          73,95

Cash margin per ton sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021


For the three months ended


For the three months ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


NAPP


NAPP




NAPP


NAPP




Met


Thermal


Total


Met


Thermal


Total

Realized price per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      164,73


$        92,00


$      164,13


$          91,67


$        30,57


$          88,98

Cash cost per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      133,21


$        92,00


$      132,87


$          77,04


$        29,21


$          74,93

Cash margin per ton sold

$        31,52


$                -


$        31,26


$          14,63


$          1,36


$          14,05

Cash margin per ton sold for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021


For the six months ended


For the six months ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


NAPP


NAPP




NAPP


NAPP




Met


Thermal


Total


Met


Thermal


Total

Realized price per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      160,44


$      105,67


$      160,09


$          89,35


$        35,76


$          86,29

Cash cost per ton sold (at preparation plant)

$      133,41


$      105,67


$      133,24


$          77,98


$        33,97


$          75,46

Cash margin per ton sold

$        27,03


$                -


$        26,85


$          11,37


$          1,79


$          10,83

SOURCE Corsa Coal Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c0003.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Corsa Coal Corp.CSO:CATSXV:CSOResource Investing
CSO:CA
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Second Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Second Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2022 second quarter financial and operating results on Monday August 8, 2022, after market close. Gran Tierra will host its second quarter 2022 results conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may register for the conference call by clicking on this link . Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate and each individual party much register through the provided link. Once parties have registered, they will be provided a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a new feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the "Call Me" function on the platform.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Adds Over 500,000 Barrels of Total Proved + Probable Light Oil Reserves at Worsley

First Helium Adds Over 500,000 Barrels of Total Proved + Probable Light Oil Reserves at Worsley

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

Receives $1.2 Million for Oil Deliveries in June

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Date Of Board Meeting

Date Of Board Meeting

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2022 on Friday, August 12, 2022. These results will be released on Friday, August 12, 2022

About SouthGobi

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

  • Second quarter 2022 net income attributable to SXC was $18.0 million , or $0.21 per share; Year-to-date net income attributable to SXC was $47.5 million , or $0.56 per share

  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter was $71.3 million , an increase of $3.3 million versus the prior year period; Year-to-date 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $155.1 million

  • Increased quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share; a 33% increase

  • Entered into a non-binding letter of intent with United States Steel Corporation ("U.S. Steel") that sets out the principal terms and conditions upon which SunCoke would acquire U.S. Steel's Granite City blast furnaces and build a 2.0M ton per year granulated pig iron facility with a 10 year initial term

  • Increasing full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range from $240 million - $255 million to $270 million - $285 million , reflecting continued success in the export coke market and strong performance at CMT

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) today reported results for the second quarter 2022, reflecting continued strong performance in our Domestic Coke and Logistics segments.

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

"Our Domestic Coke and Logistics segments continued to perform well in the second quarter with the backdrop of strong commodity markets. Although our coke production was impacted due to planned outages this quarter, it was more than offset by higher margins from our export coke sales. Our Logistics segment continues to deliver solid results, with higher volumes at our domestic terminals and favorable pricing at CMT," said Mike Rippey , President and Chief Executive Officer of SunCoke Energy, Inc. "Recognizing both record first half performance and softening export coke market conditions, we are increasing full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $270 million - $285 million . Additionally our Board of Directors approved a 33% increase in quarterly dividends from 6 cents to 8 cents per share effective the next quarterly payment on September 1st ."

SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2022


2021


Increase

Revenues

$       501.9


$       364.3


$         137.6

Net (loss) income attributable to SXC

$         18.0


$          (8.8)


$           26.8

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$         71.3


$         68.0


$             3.3



(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.



Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 increased $137.6 million as compared to the same prior year period, primarily reflecting the pass-through of higher coal prices and favorable export coke pricing.

Net income attributable to SXC increased $26.8 million from the same prior year period. The prior year period included a $22.7 million , net of tax impact of debt extinguishment costs related to our debt refinancing during the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.3 million as compared to the same prior year period, primarily as a result of higher margins on export sales partially offset by lower domestic coke sales volumes described below.

SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

Domestic Coke
Domestic Coke consists of cokemaking facilities and heat recovery operations at our Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City and Middletown plants.


Three Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per ton amounts)

2022


2021


Increase

(decrease)

Revenues

$       472.5


$       338.6


$           133.9

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$         64.3


$         61.4


$               2.9

Sales volumes (thousands of tons)

1,007


1,063


(56)

Adjusted EBITDA per ton (2)

$       63.85


$       57.76


$             6.09



(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.

(2)

Reflects Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA divided by Domestic Coke sales volumes.



Revenues increased $133.9 million as compared to the same prior year period primarily reflecting the pass-through of higher coal prices and favorable export coke pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $2.9 million as compared to the same prior year period largely due to higher margins on export sales partially offset by lower domestics coke sales volumes as a result of changes in the mix of production and timing of plant outages and repairs.

Logistics

Logistics consists of the handling and mixing services of coal and other aggregates at our Convent Marine Terminal ("CMT"), Lake Terminal, Kanawha River Terminals ("KRT") and Dismal River Terminal ("DRT").


Three Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per ton amounts)

2022


2021


Increase

(decrease)

Revenues

$         19.8


$         16.7


$             3.1

Intersegment sales

$            7.3


$            7.4


$            (0.1)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$         12.5


$         11.4


$             1.1

Tons handled (thousands of tons)

5,809


5,104


705



(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.



Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.1 million and $1.1 million , respectively, as compared to the same prior year period driven by favorable pricing at CMT based on the API2 coal index price.

Brazil Coke

Brazil Coke consists of a cokemaking facility in Vitória, Brazil , which we operate for an affiliate of ArcelorMittal.

Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA were $9.6 million and $3.9 million , respectively, during the second quarter 2022, which was comparable to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $9.0 million and $4.0 million , respectively, in the second quarter 2021.

Corporate and Other
Corporate and other expenses, which include activity from our legacy coal mining business, was $9.4 million during second quarter 2022, $0.6 million higher than expense of $8.8 million during second quarter 2021 driven primarily by higher employee related expenses and higher professional services.

2022 REVISED OUTLOOK

Our 2022 revised guidance is based on higher export margins in our Domestic Coke plants and the API2 price adjustment benefit at CMT.

Our 2022 revised guidance is as follows:

  • Domestic Coke total production is expected to be approximately 4.1 million tons
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $270 million to $285 million
  • Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $80 million
  • Cash generated by operations is estimated to be between $200 million to $215 million
  • Cash taxes are projected to be $10 million to $12 million
RELATED COMMUNICATIONS

We will host our quarterly earnings call at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time ( 10:30 a.m. Central Time ) today. The conference call will be webcast live and archived for replay in the Investors section of www.suncoke.com. Investors and analysts may participate in this call by dialing 1-888-660-6347 in the U.S. or 1-929-201-6594 if outside the U.S., confirmation code 36382.

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois , Indiana , Ohio , Virginia and Brazil . Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com .

SunCoke routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and SunCoke's website at http://www.suncoke.com/English/investors/sxc . The information that SunCoke posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, SunCoke encourages investors and others interested in SunCoke to routinely monitor and review the information that SunCoke posts on its website, in addition to following SunCoke's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

DEFINITIONS
  • Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted for any impairments, restructuring costs, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or operating income under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures in other businesses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure in assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures and because it eliminates items that have less bearing on our operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be considered a substitute for net income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SXC represents Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and related conference call contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended).  Forward-looking statements often may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "should," or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions.  However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of SunCoke) that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in such forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in Item 1A ("Risk Factors") of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, as well as those described from time to time in our other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, SunCoke has included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission cautionary language identifying important factors (but not necessarily all the important factors) that could cause actual  results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by SunCoke. For information concerning these factors and other important information regarding the matters discussed in this presentation, see SunCoke's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, copies of which are available free of charge on SunCoke's website at www.suncoke.com .  All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.  Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this presentation also could have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based upon the current knowledge, beliefs and expectations of SunCoke management, and upon assumptions by SunCoke concerning future conditions, any or all of which ultimately may prove to be inaccurate.  You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the earnings release.  SunCoke does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter its forward-looking statements (or associated cautionary language), whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of the earnings release except as required by applicable law.

In addition, throughout this press release, we will use non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for results as reported under U.S. GAAP.  Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the Appendix to this presentation.


SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021












(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)

Revenues









Sales and other operating revenue


$              501.9


$              364.3


$              941.7


$              724.2

Costs and operating expenses









Cost of products sold and operating expenses


411.8


278.6


749.8


552.6

Selling, general and administrative expenses


19.8


17.7


37.8


33.0

Depreciation and amortization expense


35.8


34.1


71.0


66.5

Total costs and operating expenses


467.4


330.4


858.6


652.1

Operating income


34.5


33.9


83.1


72.1

Interest expense, net


8.3


14.2


16.3


26.9

Loss on extinguishment of debt



31.9



31.9

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)


26.2


(12.2)


66.8


13.3

Income tax expense (benefit)


7.2


(4.7)


17.2


2.6

Net income (loss)


19.0


(7.5)


49.6


10.7

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


1.0


1.3


2.1


3.0

Net income (loss) attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$               18.0


$                (8.8)


$                47.5


$                  7.7

Earnings (loss) attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc. per common share:









Basic


$               0.21


$               (0.11)


$                0.57


$                0.09

Diluted


$               0.21


$               (0.11)


$                0.56


$                0.09

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic


83.9


83.0


83.7


82.9

Diluted


84.6


83.0


84.4


83.5



SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets




June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021



(Unaudited)





(Dollars in millions, except

par value amounts)

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$                  63.4


$                  63.8

Receivables, net


108.1


77.6

Inventories


193.1


127.0

Other current assets


6.6


3.5

Total current assets


371.2


271.9

Properties, plants and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $1,230.0
million and $1,160.1 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021,
respectively)


1,253.5


1,287.9

Intangible assets, net


34.2


35.2

Deferred charges and other assets


18.5


20.4

Total assets


$             1,677.4


$             1,615.4

Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable


$                159.4


$                126.0

Accrued liabilities


51.6


52.4

Current portion of financing obligation


3.2


3.2

Income tax payable


1.4


0.6

Total current liabilities


215.6


182.2

Long-term debt and financing obligation


594.6


610.4

Accrual for black lung benefits


59.4


57.9

Retirement benefit liabilities


20.9


21.8

Deferred income taxes


178.2


169.0

Asset retirement obligations


12.2


11.6

Other deferred credits and liabilities


22.4


27.1

Total liabilities


1,103.3


1,080.0

Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 50,000,000 shares; no issued
shares at both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021



Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued
98,795,825 and 98,496,809 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31,
2021, respectively


1.0


1.0

Treasury stock, 15,404,482 shares at both June 30, 2022 and December 31,
2021


(184.0)


(184.0)

Additional paid-in capital


724.4


721.2

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(16.2)


(16.7)

Retained earnings (deficit)


13.9


(23.4)

Total SunCoke Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity


539.1


498.1

Noncontrolling interest


35.0


37.3

Total equity


574.1


535.4

Total liabilities and equity


$             1,677.4


$             1,615.4



SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021








(Dollars in millions)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income


$                  49.6


$                  10.7

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense


71.0


66.5

Deferred income tax expense


9.2


0.6

Share-based compensation expense


3.0


2.3

Loss on extinguishment of debt



31.9

Changes in working capital pertaining to operating activities:





Receivables, net


(30.5)


(3.2)

Inventories


(66.1)


(17.7)

Accounts payable


31.9


14.1

Accrued liabilities


(0.9)


(2.8)

Interest payable



(1.4)

Income taxes


0.8


2.7

Other


(1.8)


0.9

Net cash provided by operating activities


66.2


104.6

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Capital expenditures


(34.0)


(33.7)

Other investing activities



Net cash used in investing activities


(34.0)


(33.7)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



500.0

Repayment of long-term debt



(609.3)

Proceeds from revolving facility


327.0


470.6

Repayment of revolving facility


(342.0)


(405.9)

Repayment of financing obligation


(1.6)


(1.4)

Debt issuance costs



(10.5)

Dividends paid


(10.3)


(10.1)

Cash distribution to noncontrolling interests


(4.4)


Other financing activities


(1.3)


(1.0)

Net cash used in financing activities


(32.6)


(67.6)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(0.4)


3.3

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


63.8


48.4

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$                  63.4


$                  51.7

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Interest paid, net of capitalized interest of zero and $0.3 million, respectively


$                  14.2


$                  25.6

Income taxes paid, net of refunds of zero and $2.9 million


$                    7.2


$                   (0.6)


SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Segment Financial and Operating Data


The following tables set forth financial and operating data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively:




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021












(Dollars in millions, except per ton amounts)

Sales and other operating revenues:









Domestic Coke


$            472.5


$            338.6


$            884.1


$            673.9

Brazil Coke


9.6


9.0


19.0


17.5

Logistics


19.8


16.7


38.6


32.8

Logistics intersegment sales


7.3


7.4


14.8


14.0

Elimination of intersegment sales


(7.3)


(7.4)


(14.8)


(14.0)

Total sales and other operating revenues


$            501.9


$            364.3


$            941.7


$            724.2

Adjusted EBITDA (1) :









Domestic Coke


$             64.3


$             61.4


$            140.3


$            124.9

Brazil Coke


3.9


4.0


8.1


8.5

Logistics


12.5


11.4


25.1


22.3

Corporate and Other, net


(9.4)


(8.8)


(18.4)


(17.1)

Total Adjusted EBITDA


$             71.3


$             68.0


$            155.1


$            138.6

Coke Operating Data:









Domestic Coke capacity utilization (2)


100 %


100 %


99 %


101 %

Domestic Coke production volumes (thousands of tons)


997


1,054


1,972


2,090

Domestic Coke sales volumes (thousands of tons)


1,007


1,063


1,969


2,101

Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA per ton (3)


$            63.85


$            57.76


$            71.25


$            59.45

Brazilian Coke production—operated facility (thousands of tons)


406


425


825


842

Logistics Operating Data:









Tons handled (thousands of tons)


5,809


5,104


11,045


10,404


(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to GAAP elsewhere in this release.

(2)

The production of foundry coke tons does not replace blast furnace coke tons on a ton for ton basis, as foundry coke requires longer coking time. The Domestic Coke capacity utilization is calculated assuming a single ton of foundry coke replaces approximately two tons of blast furnace coke.

(3)

Reflects Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA divided by Domestic Coke sales volumes.


SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Dollars in millions)

Net income (loss) attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$               18.0


$                (8.8)


$                47.5


$                  7.7

Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


1.0


1.3


2.1


3.0

Net income (loss)


$               19.0


$                (7.5)


$                49.6


$                10.7

Add:









Depreciation and amortization expense


35.8


34.1


71.0


66.5

Interest expense, net


8.3


14.2


16.3


26.9

Loss on extinguishment of debt



31.9



31.9

Income tax expense (benefit)


7.2


(4.7)


17.2


2.6

Transaction costs (1)


1.0



1.0


Adjusted EBITDA


$               71.3


$                68.0


$              155.1


$              138.6

Subtract: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)


2.0


2.3


4.1


4.9

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$               69.3


$                65.7


$              151.0


$              133.7


(1)

Costs incurred as part of the granulated pig iron project with U.S. Steel.

(2)

Reflects noncontrolling interest in Indiana Harbor.


SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Estimated 2022 Net Income

to Estimated Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA




2022



Low


High



(Dollars in millions)

Net income


$                67


$                83

Add:





Depreciation and amortization expense


141


137

Interest expense, net


33


31

Income tax expense


26


32

Transaction costs (1)


3


2

Adjusted EBITDA


$              270


$              285

Subtract: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (1)


9


9

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.


$              261


$              276


(1)

Costs incurred as part of the granulated pig iron project with U.S. Steel.

(2)

Reflects noncontrolling interest in Indiana Harbor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncoke-energy-inc-reports-strong-second-quarter-2022-results-301597243.html

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.08 PER SHARE

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.08 PER SHARE

Today, SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) announced that its Board of Directors approved an increased cash dividend of $0.08 per share of the Company's common stock, representing a 33% increase over the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. The announced dividend is payable on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 18 2022.

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.
SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois , Indiana , Ohio , Virginia and Brazil . Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncoke-energy-inc-increases-quarterly-cash-dividend-to-0-08-per-share-301597152.html

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lefroy Exploration Ltd

Burns 1200m Diamond Drill Hole Update

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a progress report for the 1200m deep diamond drill hole underway to evaluate the Burns Au-Cu intrusion related mineral system at the Company’s wholly owned Eastern Lefroy Gold Project, located 70km southeast of Kalgoorlie.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×