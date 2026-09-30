CoreWeave Partner Network Accelerates the Path to AI Innovation

Brings validated partner integrations into one curated place
Spans the AI loop, anchored by years-deep collaborations with Reflection, VAST Data, ClickHouse, CrowdStrike and more
CoreWeave Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced the CoreWeave Partner Network, a curated network of technology partners whose integrations are validated on the CoreWeave Cloud platform under real production conditions. The network brings together collaborations CoreWeave has built over years, including CrowdStrike, VAST Data, Reflection and ClickHouse, in one place where customers can see exactly which tools are proven and ready to run on CoreWeave Cloud. The news was shared during Fully Connected , CoreWeave's AI cloud conference, which brings together more than 4,500 customers, partners, developers and AI leaders to share how they are building and running AI in production.
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The CoreWeave Partner Network brings validated technology integrations into one curated place for AI pioneers.
For a transformative technology like AI to succeed, the industry must work together, foster stronger customer collaboration, and expand its reach and use cases through open source. What completes this flywheel is building partnerships in the adjacent areas such as security, observability, data pipelines, models, and orchestration operating as one system.
"CoreWeave and VAST have been building AI infrastructure together for years, through several generations of GPUs and a fundamental shift in how AI systems are built and operated. The principle has always been simple: compute and data have to operate as one system. By combining CoreWeave's purpose-built AI cloud with the VAST AI Operating System, we give AI builders an architecture designed to evolve with them, from large-scale training and fine-tuning to production inference and increasingly continuous, agentic workloads," said Alon Horev, co-founder and chief technology officer at VAST Data.
"What's exciting about this collaboration is the opportunity to help clients put AI to work quickly," said Adam Lawrence, general manager, IBM Americas. "By combining CoreWeave's purpose-built AI cloud with IBM and Red Hat technologies, we're giving enterprises more choice, addressing integration complexity, and creating a path to deploy and scale AI workloads. The result is that clients can spend less time stitching together infrastructure and more time driving innovation to realize business value from AI."
CoreWeave has run production integrations with the CoreWeave Partner Network across every generation of the field so far — from the first wave of open-source large language models to the AI labs training frontier models today. The CoreWeave Partner Network makes that work accessible in one place and creates a repeatable motion for what comes next: deeper integrations, joint go-to-market and shared engineering with the partner AI teams already depend on.
"An integration that passes on a spec sheet can still fail under real traffic," said Jon Jones, chief revenue officer at CoreWeave. "Every partner in this network has been tested on our infrastructure under production conditions, and partners are here because customers are already running them or asking for them. That is a curated, vetted list that addresses the needs of how our customers are building and scaling with AI today, and it reaches every layer of the stack."
The CoreWeave Partner Network is shaped by four focus areas that reflect what customers are actually trying to do, and every partner meets the same bar: a working integration tested under production load, qualified by customer demand.
What the CoreWeave Partner Network covers:
- Infrastructure. Hardware and systems partners covering GPUs, storage, networking, servers and interconnects, including VAST Data.
- Data services. Partners that improve how AI data is stored, processed, moved and accessed across the AI lifecycle, including ClickHouse and LanceDB.
- Independent software vendors. Software partners spanning orchestration, observability and model development, with a dedicated security segment including partners like CrowdStrike.
- Models and inference. Partners like Reflection, Inferact, RadixArk, Parallel and EXA provide the foundational software and services used to build, train, serve and scale AI applications.
For customers, the practical effect is that expanding onto CoreWeave for scale does not require rebuilding what already works. Serving layers keep models running without a rebuild, observability partners carry over the dashboards and runbooks teams have built around them, and the security segment means existing threat visibility and response tooling comes with the workload.
The CoreWeave Partner Network will continue to expand, with the same demand-led model that brought infrastructure, data and security partners into it now extending to the tools agents call, starting with search. Exa, Parallel Web Systems and You.com join as partners to give agents built on CoreWeave a shared search layer, reachable through one integration instead of a separate contract for each.
The CoreWeave Partner Network is available today.
Built on proven AI infrastructure
CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results in inference and training and its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ three times in a row.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a fully integrated platform of technology and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by 9 of the 10 leading foundation model providers, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate human discovery. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025.
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