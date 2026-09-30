CoreWeave Forge Launches, Turning the AI Loop Production Run Into a Better Model and Agent

One connected environment for training, inference, evaluation and agent development, open across models, frameworks and other clouds, so every version ships sooner and performs better than the last
MasterClass and Canva are already building on CoreWeave Forge
CoreWeave Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced CoreWeave Forge, a development layer for teams building and improving models and agents. It runs the entire AI loop run, observe, curate, improve, evaluate and repeat in one connected environment, and it's open across the models, frameworks, and other clouds teams use. MasterClass and Canva are already building on CoreWeave Forge. The news was shared during Fully Connected CoreWeave's AI cloud conference, which brings together more than 4,500 customers, partners, developers and AI leaders to share how they are building and running AI in production.
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CoreWeave Forge connects Run, Observe, Curate, Improve and Evaluate in one continuous AI loop.
Model and agent development has been split across tools from separate vendors, none built to work together. For the researchers and engineers carrying a model or agent through its full lifecycle, that fragmentation has a cost: a production trace does not feed the next training run, a finished experiment does not inform the next evaluation, and every handoff loses a signal or costs more time.
CoreWeave Forge unifies Weights & Biases Models, post-training expertise from OpenPipe, and the open-source marimo notebook project with CoreWeave's own services, in one connected environment built for continuous improvement. This development layer closes the AI loop and assists customers in improving their models or agents, no matter their expertise, while keeping every team free to build with any model, framework or cloud, so improvement compounds with every version. Training runs, experiment tracking, evaluations and agent traces live where the model or agent actually runs. CoreWeave Registry keeps every checkpoint and agent configuration versioned. Every piece of it stays open to the models, frameworks, and clouds a team already uses.
"As more people build with AI, they're putting models to work with their own data and workflows. That's where the gaps between model capability and system performance become clear," said Chen Goldberg, executive vice president of product and engineering at CoreWeave. "Engineering teams need to understand those gaps, identify the signals that matter, improve the next version and measure whether the change worked under real operating conditions. All of this has to function as a single, connected system. Forge brings all these capabilities on one platform, so what a business learns from running AI becomes part of how engineers improve it."
What ships with CoreWeave Forge
CoreWeave Forge is available today with new and expanded capabilities across the AI loop:
- CoreWeave ARIA, now generally available. ARIA is a coding agent that automatically analyzes large-scale experiment data and agent observability data, surfaces what drove a change, and proposes the next experiments worth running and the right agent worth running, with the evidence to support it.
- Weights & Biases Models. Weights & Biases Models helps teams reliably and efficiently track and compare tens of thousands of experiments and millions of metrics, accelerating model development with advanced visualizations and automated workflows.
- CoreWeave Notebooks. Notebooks is a developer experience that lives in the environment the work runs in, so a prototype carries straight into training, evaluation and production instead of dying in a rewrite. Custom visualizations are built on marimo.
- CoreWeave Agent Lens. A new intelligent observability and continuous improvement tool for production agents. It analyzes tens of millions of traces, automatically turning them into insights that drive proven fixes. Detecting 20 percent more critical failures, CoreWeave Agent Lens fixes issues at one-tenth the cost based on a benchmark against a general-purpose frontier LLM.
- CoreWeave Sandboxes, now generally available. A fresh, isolated environment for every run, whether agent tool use, reinforcement learning (RL) or model evaluation, already connected to the rest of the loop, so nothing extra has to be stood up to use it.
- CoreWeave Registry. Every model checkpoint and agent configuration is versioned in open, portable formats, with clear lineage, so the next attempt can start from any point in a team's history, on any stack.
- CoreWeave Post-Training. Multiple services deliver post-training capabilities, including serverless RL, serverless supervised fine-tuning and model distillation, so improvement can go as deep as the weights. Serverless RL trains 1.4 times faster at 40 percent lower cost than a self-managed setup.
- CoreWeave Inference. Now part of CoreWeave Forge, providing playground and inference deployment access to the latest open-weight models. Dedicated Inference is also adding a new capability in preview: RL Rollouts, which hot-loads checkpoints into a live deployment so a training loop can keep running without redeploying.
- CoreWeave Forge Free, Pro and Enterprise. Three editions, so teams can start without a procurement cycle and grow into the platform. For the first time, teams can grow or expand across the loop.
"Every platform decision in this market has involved weighing how much optionality a team is willing to surrender for a connected toolchain," said Nick Patience, vice president and practice lead, AI platforms at the Futurum Group. "CoreWeave Forge is built on the premise that teams shouldn't have to make that calculation. Closing the loop from production back into training in a single environment, while staying open across models, frameworks, and clouds, is a harder engineering problem than either half alone."
Visit the web page to learn more about signing up for CoreWeave Forge Pro and starting a free 30-day trial.
Built on proven AI infrastructure
CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results in inference and training and its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ three times in a row.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a fully integrated platform of technology and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by 9 of the 10 leading foundation model providers, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate human discovery. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025.
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