CoreWeave Expands Revolving Credit Facility to $2.5 Billion to Support Growth

Amendment reflects strong market confidence in CoreWeave's business model and growth trajectory
CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced that it entered into an agreement to increase its revolving credit facility from $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion and extend the maturity date from May 2028 to November 2029. The amended agreement provides enhanced flexibility and enables CoreWeave to support its growth initiatives.
The facility is led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and MUFG, with participation from Citibank, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Wells Fargo.
"This facility underscores the ongoing confidence in our differentiated business model and provides us with additional flexibility to execute on the tremendous growth roadmap ahead," said Brannin McBee, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, CoreWeave. "We value the partnership with our banking partners. This financing expansion demonstrates their leadership in the evolving AI landscape and acknowledges CoreWeave's strong credit profile and growth prospects."
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections using information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. It is not possible for CoreWeave's management to predict all risks, nor can CoreWeave assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements CoreWeave may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, CoreWeave's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are, or will be included, in the filings CoreWeave makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Except as required by law, CoreWeave assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112647111/en/
Investor Relations:
Investor-Relations@coreweave.com / https://investors.coreweave.com/
Media:
Press@coreweave.com / https://www.coreweave.com/about-us