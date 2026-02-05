CoreWeave Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at the CoreWeave Investor Relations website at investors.coreweave.com . A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

About CoreWeave, Inc.

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to build and scale AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave combines superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs and turn compute into capability. Founded in 2017, CoreWeave became a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

Investor Relations contact:
Investor-Relations@coreweave.com / https://investors.coreweave.com/

Media contact:
Press@coreweave.com / https://www.coreweave.com/about-us

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

coreweavecrwvnasdaq-crwv
CRWV
