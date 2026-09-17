CoreWeave Announces At-the-Market Offering Program

CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV) today announced the establishment of an at-the-market offering program (the "ATM program") under which it may offer and, if applicable, sell up to 35,000,000 shares of Class A common stock from time to time through Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., SG Americas Securities, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as sales agents and/or through the offer and sale of borrowed shares of Class A common stock by one or more of Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as forward sellers pursuant to a collared forward sale agreement. The ATM program is being established to provide ongoing financing flexibility and to support CoreWeave's objective of migrating its enterprise credit profile toward investment grade. CoreWeave has no obligation to sell any shares under the ATM program and will determine whether and when to do so based on market conditions, its capital structure objectives, and applicable restrictions.
CoreWeave has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement) with the SEC for the ATM program to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement in that registration statement and other documents CoreWeave has filed with the SEC for more complete information about CoreWeave and the ATM program. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, CoreWeave or the sales agents participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement if you request them, respectively, from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 1 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019, by telephone: (800) 503-4611, or by email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com ; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, email Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com , telephone: 1-866-471-2526; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com ; Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, Phone: (877) 821-7388, Email: prospectus_department@jefferies.com ; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; MUFG Securities Americas Inc., 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020-1001, email: ECM@us.sc.mufg.jp , telephone: (212) 405-6653; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. toll-free at 1-866-807-6030; SG Americas Securities, LLC at (855) 881-2108; TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Email: TDManualrequest@broadridge.com ; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, toll-free at 1-800-645-3751 (option #5) or email to WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com .
No Offer or Solicitation. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding CoreWeave's intended use of the ATM program and the use of proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including capital markets conditions and the cost and availability of other financing, supply chain constraints, the timing of power and capacity deliveries, customer concentration and contract performance, and pending litigation, which statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations discussed in such statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. These factors, as well as others, are discussed in CoreWeave's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in CoreWeave's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available as of the date of this press release and CoreWeave does not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.
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