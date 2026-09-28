Copper One Resources Corp. Completes Acquisition of Rooinek Mining Corp., Including the Sport Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC September 28, 2026 - TheNewswire Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One" or the "Company") (CSE: CEXY | OTC: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated July 20, 2026, the Company has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock in the capital of Rooinek Mining Corp. ("Rooinek"), a corporation existing under the laws of the State of Nevada, from the shareholders of Rooinek (the "Rooinek Shareholders"), pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement (the "Share Exchange Agreement") dated effective July 8, 2026. Rooinek is the registered and beneficial owner of a 100% interest in 108 lode mineral claims located in the State of Utah, United States of America, known as the Sport Project (the "Sport" or the "Project").
Transaction Terms
Pursuant to the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement, Copper One acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Rooinek in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 14,000,000 common shares of Copper One (the "Consideration Shares") to the Rooinek Shareholders on a pro rata basis in accordance with their respective shareholdings, on the basis of one (1) Consideration Share for each one (1) common share of Rooinek held. The Consideration Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.55 per Consideration Share. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars. As a condition of closing, the aggregate amount of all accounts payable and other outstanding payables of Rooinek did not exceed USD $350,000.
All closing conditions have been satisfied including, without limitation, (a) the receipt by each party of all necessary consents and approvals, including approval of the CSE, (b) Rooinek having obtained registered and legal ownership of a 100% interest in the mineral claims comprising the Sport, (c) the completion of a NI 43-101 compliant technical report on the Sport with a recommended work program of not less than $500,000, (d) the issuance of the Consideration Shares to the Rooinek Shareholders, (e) each party's representations and warranties in the Share Exchange Agreement being true and correct in all material respects as of the closing date, and (f) each party completing its covenants and obligations as contained in the Share Exchange Agreement.
No finder's fees or commissions were payable by the Company in connection with the Transaction.
Determination of Consideration
The consideration payable by the Company in connection with the Transaction was determined through arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Rooinek Shareholders, having regard to, among other things, the geological characteristics of the Rooinek Property, the results of early exploration work, comparable transactions involving properties with similar geological characteristics, and the deemed price per Consideration Share relative to the prevailing market price of the Company's common shares at the time the Share Exchange Agreement was negotiated. The review was undertaken by Rooinek management, who are professional geologists with a history of locating and acquiring highly prospective resource exploration and development properties. In addition, as a condition precedent to the Share Exchange Agreement, Rooinek commissioned a NI 43-101 compliant technical report on the Sport, which recommended a work program with phase 1 exploration expenditures of not less than $500,000. The aggregate deemed value of the consideration payable for the Rooinek, being $7,700,000 (comprised of 14,000,000 Consideration Shares at a deemed price of $0.55 per share), was determined based on the foregoing analysis and the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange at the time the terms of the Transaction were agreed upon.
Vendor Acquisition Disclosure
The Company did not acquire the Sport directly from a vendor that had recently acquired it from a third party; rather, Rooinek has been the registered and beneficial owner of the mineral claims comprising the Sport since their original staking.
Relationship Disclosure
To the knowledge of the Company, none of the directors, officers, or insiders of the Company, or any of their respective associates or affiliates, had any interest in, or any existing relationship with, Rooinek, the Rooinek Shareholders, or any of their respective directors, officers, or insiders, prior to the negotiation of the Transaction. The Transaction has not resulted in any new control person of the Company.
Resale Restrictions
The Consideration Shares are subject to contractual restrictions on resale pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement and an Exchange Hold pursuant to CSE Policy 6.1(4) and will not be released for trading until the date that is four (4) months and one (1) day from the closing date of the Transaction.
The Property
The Sport Project consists of 108 lode mineral claims located in the State of Utah, United States of America. A NI 43-101 compliant technical report has been completed on the Sport as a condition of the Share Exchange Agreement, which recommended a work program with phase 1 exploration expenditures of not less than $500,000. No additional patents, licenses, or permits material to the exploration or development of the Sport have been acquired in connection with the Transaction. The Company believes the Sport represents an attractive exploration opportunity and intends to advance exploration activities on the property in accordance with the recommendations of the technical report.
The Company has reviewed available geological data relating to the Sport but has not independently verified all historical exploration information, and such information should not be relied upon.
The acquisition of the Sport complements Copper One's strategy of identifying, acquiring, and advancing highly prospective resource exploration and development properties, providing the Company with additional exposure to a prospective mineral exploration asset in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.
About Rooinek Mining Corp.
Rooinek Mining Corp. is a corporation existing under the laws of the State of Nevada. Rooinek's sole material asset is the Sport Project, consisting of 108 lode mineral claims located in the State of Utah, United States of America. Following the completion of the Transaction, Rooinek is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold, and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, AI infrastructure and data centers, renewable energy, defence, and the modernization of power systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in a premier mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a large copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. The Company believes Redonda has the potential to become a significant long-term exploration asset as systematic exploration continues to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Sport Project in Utah through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rooinek Mining Corp., expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling, and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration and the advancement of critical metals projects across North America.
On Behalf of the Board of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway, CEO
For further information, please contact:
Copper One Resources Corp.
Phone: +1 (236) 788-0643
Email: info@copperone.com
Website: www.copperone.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are Forward-Looking Statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify Forward-Looking Statements.
Forward-Looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to: the anticipated strategic benefits of the Transaction to the Company; the Company's plans with respect to the Rooinek Property following the Transaction, including the Company's intention to advance exploration activities on the Rooinek Property in accordance with the recommendations of the technical report; the timing of the release of the resale restrictions on the Consideration Shares; the value ascribed to the Rooinek Property and the consideration paid in connection with the Transaction; and the Company's broader business objectives, exploration plans, and strategic direction.
Forward-Looking Statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management of the Company as of the date of this news release, and are necessarily subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements, including but not limited to: risks relating to the mineral exploration industry, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration and development; the early stage of exploration of the Rooinek Property, which has no established mineral resources or mineral reserves and no current mining operations; risks related to the title, ownership, and condition of the mineral claims; risks related to the value ascribed to the acquisition and the consideration paid in connection with the Transaction; dilution to existing shareholders as a result of the issuance of the Consideration Shares in connection with the Transaction; reliance on historical exploration data that has not been independently verified by the Company; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government policies in Canada, the United States, or any other relevant jurisdiction; risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions; general economic, market, and business conditions; and any other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. The Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information about these and other risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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