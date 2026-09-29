Copper One Resources Closes $7.9M Non-Brokered Special Warrant Offering

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — September 29, 2026 TheNewswire — Copper One Resources Corp. (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) ("Copper One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated August 20, 2026, it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 12,383,000 non-flow-through special warrants of the Company (each, a "NFT Special Warrant") at a purchase price of $0.40 per NFT Special Warrant and 7,506,750 flow-through special warrants of the Company (each, a "FT Special Warrant" and, together with the NFT Special Warrants, the "Special Warrants") at a purchase price of $0.40 per FT Special Warrant, for combined aggregate gross proceeds of $7,955,900 (the "Offering").
Each Special Warrant will automatically convert, for no additional consideration, into one unit of the Company (each a "Unit") on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the date that is three business days following the date on which the Company files a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions qualifying the distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants (the "Prospectus Supplement"), and (ii) the date that is four months and one day after the closing of the Offering.
Each FT Special Warrant will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share"), to be issued on a non-flow-through basis, and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for two (2) years from the date of closing. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry if the trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), or such other market as the Shares may trade from time to time, is or exceeds $1.25 for any five (5) consecutive trading days, in which event the Warrant holder may, at the Company's election, be given notice by way of a news release that the Warrants will expire 30 days following the date of such notice. The Warrants may be exercised by the Warrant holder during the 30-day period between the notice and the expiration of the Warrants.
The Warrants will be subject to a ten percent blocker provision that restricts the exercise of any Warrants, in the event that such exercise would result in the applicable security holder holding ten percent or more of the issued and outstanding Shares at such time.
In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid finder's fees totaling $403,072 and issued an aggregate of 1,007,680 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to arm's-length parties. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.50 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing.
The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for general working capital and the Company's exploration programs. The Offering remains subject to the receipt of any required final regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the CSE.
The Special Warrants are expected to be issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws, such as the accredited investor, $150,000 minimum investment, or other relevant exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions. Prior to the filing of the Prospectus Supplement and the automatic conversion of the Special Warrants, the securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing of the Offering in addition to any other restrictions under applicable law.
The Special Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or believes will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the filing of the Prospectus Supplement, the automatic conversion of the Special Warrants, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, the Company's exploration programs, the receipt of any required regulatory approvals, and the Company's future plans and objectives.
Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially include changes in market conditions and commodity prices, the availability of capital and financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, exploration results, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information about these and other risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management as of the date such statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates, beliefs or opinions should change.
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