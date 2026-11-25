Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CPL) (FSE: W0I0) (OTC Pink: WTCZF) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), under a market liquidity program services agreement dated as of November 25, 2026 (the "Agreement").
Velocity Trade will trade the Company's common shares on the TSXV from time to time to maintain an orderly market, with a view to reducing trading volatility and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. Velocity Trade will provide all funds and securities used for these services. The Company is not providing any funds or securities for market-making.
The Company will pay Velocity Trade a cash fee of C$7,500 per month, with two months' fees (C$15,000) due upon execution of the Agreement. Services will commence on November 25, 2026. After an initial period of 60 days, either party may terminate the Agreement by providing the other with not less than 30 days' prior written notice. The fees will be paid from the Company's working capital.
There are no performance obligations in the Agreement, and the fee is not tied to the trading price or volume of the Company's shares. Velocity Trade will not receive shares, stock options or any other securities of the Company as compensation.
Velocity Trade is a private and independent investment dealer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and is registered for trading in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba. Velocity Trade is a member of the TMX, and of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Additionally, Velocity Trade's affiliate companies are regulated internationally by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) in the Netherlands, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Velocity Trade and its principals have no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, other than as may be acquired in the normal course. Velocity Trade and the Company are not related parties and have no other agreements other than the Agreement.
The engagement of Velocity Trade is subject to the conditional approval of the TSXV.
ABOUT Copper Lake Resources
Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian mineral exploration and development company with interests in two projects, both located in Ontario.
The Marshall Lake high-grade VMS copper, zinc, silver and gold project comprises an area of approximately 220 square km located 120 km north of Geraldton, Ontario and is just 22 km north of the main CNR rail line. Copper Lake has an 82.97% interest in the joint venture property, which consists of 233 claims and 52 mining leases. The project also includes 148 claim cells staked in 2018 and 2020 that are 100% owned and not subject to any royalties. These newer claims add approximately 30 square km to the property.
In addition to the original Marshall Lake property above, Marshall Lake also includes the Sollas Lake and Summit Lake properties, which are 100% owned by the Company and are not subject to any royalties. The Sollas Lake property consists of 20 claim cells comprising an area of 4 square km on the east side of the Marshall Lake property where historical EM airborne geophysical surveys have outlined strong conductors on the property hosted within the same favorable felsic volcanic units. The Summit Lake property currently consists of 100 claim cells comprising an area of 20.5 square km, is accessible year-round, and is located immediately west of the original Marshall Lake property. The Marshall Lake project is located in the traditional territories of Aroland and Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek ("AZA") First Nations.
Copper Lake has a 69.79% joint venture interest in the Norton Lake nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group element (PGE) property, located in the southern Ring of Fire area, approximately 100 km north of the Marshall Lake Property. The Company filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report in October 2023 with a mineral resource of open pit and underground Measured + Indicated Resources of 1,795,000 tonnes at an average grade of 0.72% Ni, 0.69% Cu, 339 ppm Co, 0.52 g/t Pd, 0.17 g/t Pt and containing 28.3 million pounds of nickel and 27.3 million pounds of copper. The Norton Lake property is located in the traditional territories of Eabametoong ("Fort Hope") and Neskantaga First Nations.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the commencement of the services on November 25, 2026 and the conditional approval of the TSXV, that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Copper Lake Resources Ltd.
Adam Cegielski, CEO
https://www.copperlakeresources.com
SOURCE Copper Lake Resources Ltd
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